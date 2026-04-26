Pacific Four Series – Black Ferns v Australia Wallaroos

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Pacific Four Series rugby action, as the Black Ferns take on Australia Wallaroos at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Black Ferns selectors made four changes to the side that beat Canada in Kansas City last weekend for the historic clash against Australia.

It’s the first Anzac Day test for the teams, and a win would see the Ferns retain the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup trophies.

Mo’omo’oga Palu is in line to make her Black Ferns debut as starting tighthead prop, along with Chryss Viliko and Georgia Ponsonby in the front row.

Palu signed with the Hurricanes Poua squad for the 2026 Aupiki season, after four seasons with South Island team Matatū.

Kickoff is 9.45pm.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Mo’omo’oga Palu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Laura Bayfield, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu – co-captain, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Ruahei Demant – co-captain, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy Du’Plessis, 14. Justine McGregor, 15. Renee Holmes.

Reserves: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Maddison Robinson, 18. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, 20. Mia Anderson, 21. Tara Turner, 22. Hannah King, 23. Mererangi Paul.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand