PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 19, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 19, 2026 – Full Text
VinFast signs partnerships with 14 e-scooter dealers in the Philippines, accelerating nationwide network expansion
April 18, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2026 – VinFast today announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on strategic cooperation with 14 e-scooter distributors in the Philippines. The agreements demonstrate VinFast’s ability to rapidly scale its retail network, while further affirming its long-term commitment to advancing green mobility and building a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines.
<figure data-width="100%" data-caption="VinFast continues to collaborate with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines in support of the upcoming June 2026 product launch. VinFast continues to collaborate with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines in support of the upcoming June 2026 product launch. To support its planned product launch in June 2026, VinFast has continued to partner with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines, including Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation; Gentrade International Phils., Inc. (Transcycle); Superbikes Corporation; Motoxpress Sales Corporation; FMN Industrial Corp.; Eduhome Enterprise, Inc.; Keymotors Incorporated; Motorpro by Abenson Ventures Inc. and Aserco; Moto Atelier Inc.; Ciclo Suerte; HG Motorzone; HGC Main Marketing (Motorboy); BLC Cycle Parts Supply; and Auto Ten Trade & Services Corp. Similar to the partners signed in January 2026, these partners have extensive networks, demonstrate strong operational capabilities, and possess longstanding experience in the motorcycle business, alongside a clear orientation toward the green transition. VinFast and its partners will collaborate to rapidly roll out a showroom network across the market, with many outlets expected to be launched in parallel at the time of product introduction, laying the foundation for accelerated expansion of nationwide sales and after-sales services. The showrooms will be developed in high-demand areas with strong potential for green transition such as Metro Manila, Metro Davao, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Cebu, Bulacan, and other major urban provinces, and will adhere to VinFast’s global standards for operations and brand identity. In the initial phase, the network will distribute a portfolio of swappable-battery e-scooters, including Evo, Feliz II, Viper, and other models expected to be launched in the near future, alongside upcoming models that will be further adapted to local infrastructure conditions and consumer usage patterns in the Philippines. The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle markets, characterized by strong demand for personal mobility and rapid urbanization. Amid fuel price volatility and a growing shift toward sustainable solutions, e-scooters are emerging as a promising pathway, particularly when supported by an integrated ecosystem. VinFast is pioneering the development of a comprehensive e-scooter ecosystem in the Philippines, encompassing dealer networks, after-sales services, financing solutions, and energy infrastructure. Notably, the company aims to deploy approximately 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide in the near term, in collaboration with infrastructure partners, to deliver a convenient and flexible user experience. Earlier in 2026, VinFast announced plans to expand its e-scooter business across five key international markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, as part of its global strategy to scale a green mobility ecosystem. Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said: “Our partnerships with 14 major dealers in the Philippines mark an important step in rapidly establishing a strong distribution and service foundation from the outset. We are not only introducing products tailored to local needs, but also developing an integrated ecosystem, from battery-swapping infrastructure to after-sales services, enabling consumers to access and adopt e-scooters in a convenient, efficient, and sustainable manner.” In recent years, VinFast has steadily built its presence across key Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines, through a diverse electric vehicle portfolio and strategic partnerships in infrastructure and services. The expansion into e-scooters further completes its green mobility ecosystem in the market and the region, while providing consumers with more flexible options in the transition to sustainable transportation. Hashtag: #VinFast The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. – Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”1.5″>
VinFast continues to collaborate with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines in support of the upcoming June 2026 product launch.
To support its planned product launch in June 2026, VinFast has continued to partner with leading motorcycle distributors in the Philippines, including Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation; Gentrade International Phils., Inc. (Transcycle); Superbikes Corporation; Motoxpress Sales Corporation; FMN Industrial Corp.; Eduhome Enterprise, Inc.; Keymotors Incorporated; Motorpro by Abenson Ventures Inc. and Aserco; Moto Atelier Inc.; Ciclo Suerte; HG Motorzone; HGC Main Marketing (Motorboy); BLC Cycle Parts Supply; and Auto Ten Trade & Services Corp. Similar to the partners signed in January 2026, these partners have extensive networks, demonstrate strong operational capabilities, and possess longstanding experience in the motorcycle business, alongside a clear orientation toward the green transition.
VinFast and its partners will collaborate to rapidly roll out a showroom network across the market, with many outlets expected to be launched in parallel at the time of product introduction, laying the foundation for accelerated expansion of nationwide sales and after-sales services. The showrooms will be developed in high-demand areas with strong potential for green transition such as Metro Manila, Metro Davao, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Cebu, Bulacan, and other major urban provinces, and will adhere to VinFast’s global standards for operations and brand identity.
In the initial phase, the network will distribute a portfolio of swappable-battery e-scooters, including Evo, Feliz II, Viper, and other models expected to be launched in the near future, alongside upcoming models that will be further adapted to local infrastructure conditions and consumer usage patterns in the Philippines.
The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle markets, characterized by strong demand for personal mobility and rapid urbanization. Amid fuel price volatility and a growing shift toward sustainable solutions, e-scooters are emerging as a promising pathway, particularly when supported by an integrated ecosystem.
VinFast is pioneering the development of a comprehensive e-scooter ecosystem in the Philippines, encompassing dealer networks, after-sales services, financing solutions, and energy infrastructure. Notably, the company aims to deploy approximately 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide in the near term, in collaboration with infrastructure partners, to deliver a convenient and flexible user experience.
Earlier in 2026, VinFast announced plans to expand its e-scooter business across five key international markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, as part of its global strategy to scale a green mobility ecosystem.
Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said: “Our partnerships with 14 major dealers in the Philippines mark an important step in rapidly establishing a strong distribution and service foundation from the outset. We are not only introducing products tailored to local needs, but also developing an integrated ecosystem, from battery-swapping infrastructure to after-sales services, enabling consumers to access and adopt e-scooters in a convenient, efficient, and sustainable manner.”
In recent years, VinFast has steadily built its presence across key Southeast Asian markets, including the Philippines, through a diverse electric vehicle portfolio and strategic partnerships in infrastructure and services. The expansion into e-scooters further completes its green mobility ecosystem in the market and the region, while providing consumers with more flexible options in the transition to sustainable transportation.
Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article
Government reviews RSE visa scheme, report calls for reform
April 18, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
- RSE workers’ costs should be more fairly shared with employers and government, report finds
- Policy being reviewed by MBIE, including workers’ shared accommodation
- Concerns over ‘blacklisting’ of workers who raise grievances
An international report into New Zealand’s seasonal worker scheme says reform is needed to bring down migrants’ costs, and protect them from abuse.
The government says its own review of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) programme will consider the report’s recommendations, as well as the views of employers and Pacific partners.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) report calls on the government and employers to cut migration costs to shoulder a more equitable share of costs including transport, accommodation and set-up costs.
More than 20,000 workers arrive each year from the Pacific, filling jobs in horticulture and viticulture such as fruit-picking.
The ILO report recommended workers be allowed to change their Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) more easily and have free access to healthcare.
In particular, it highlighted that workers who raised issues were “vulnerable to blacklisting” when it came time for possible re-hiring for another season. It pointed to a previous study which found RSE workers were unlikely to make formal complaints, due to fears of being perceived as troublemakers and out of cultural respect for authority.
RSE workers who were dismissed from employment lost their right to remain in New Zealand, and the report-writers found no information on being able to change employers in material provided to RSE workers.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said that transfers to new employers were possible on a case-by-case basis – if requested by an employer, the labour inspectorate, an engagement partner, or a Pacific liaison officer.
The report questioned how accessible and effective those channels were for workers wanting to report exploitation or other grievances.
Following the release of the previous ILO report four years ago, Australia had adopted a recommendation to disincentivise employers from deducting unreasonable amounts from workers. It now had a minimum take-home salary of AU$200 per week.
The latest report recommended New Zealand should adopt the same policy and also noted labour hire companies were not subject to a general licensing requirement.
It called for a review of the participation of women and other underrepresented groups in both work schemes.
“Further strengthening these schemes in line with international labour standards will help ensure their long-term success and benefit workers, employers and countries of origin and destination alike,” said ILO Pacific office director Martin Wandera.
An unconnected surveyconducted by MBIE and representing a quarter of RSE employers suggested many went beyond their legal and pastoral obligations to help staff. Of the employers who responded to the survey, more than half had helped fund or organise full or partial containers sent back to workers’ home countries.
Supplies included building materials, tools, water tanks, solar panels, generators, school supplies and household goods – and assistance in the wake of disasters was also common.
Accommodation
The ILO report found protections already in place in New Zealand included a ban on charging recruitment fees. But it said many workers were in debt when they arrived – to employers, as well as banks, governments and family back home – because of travel and documentation costs.
“MBIE undertakes direct monitoring of employer deductions, though the details of what is considered ‘reasonable’ could not be found in the documents made available for this review,” it said.
Employers often provided accommodation to their workers, and a new framework set out the basic standards, as well as how much they could charge for better lodging.
The government said in January it was allowing higher rent caps – inflation-increased each year – to encourage employers to invest in better-quality accommodation.
Weekly caps from $150 to $211 had been introduced this month – the maximum rental charge depended on the accommodation quality and features, such as the number of people sharing a bedroom, the age of the building and bathroom proximity.
But in an update last month, INZ said employers would be given a transitional period of up to two years if they were currently charging a higher amount than they would be able to under the new methodology.
“Employers will only be able to recover the actual cost of providing accommodation, and all charges must be reasonable,” it said. “Employers must still comply with employment law, including the Minimum Wage Act and the Wages Protection Act, and employers remain responsible for ensuring accommodation deductions are lawful.”
RSE review
The government-set cap on RSE worker numbers had risen from 5000 when the scheme started in 2007 to 20,750 last year.
Most came from 13 Pacific countries, although latest (pre-pandemic) figures show employers also recruited other nationalities, such as Filipinos and Malaysians.
In 2022, the-then Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Karanina Sumeo said she witnessed slavery-like conditions and said the RSE scheme was being run in a way that allowed modern slavery to take place.
In 2024, the government removed the requirement that RSE workers be paid 10 percent above minimum wage.
They now had to have worked at least two seasons before the additional 10 percent was applied. However, the average number of seasons worked was below three, according to research by the Development Policy Centre’s Charlotte Bedford, who said New Zealand was languishing behind Australia in worker protections and wages for RSE workers.
MBIE said its review was considering the ILO’s report and recommendations, as well as input from employers and Pacific nations to ensure that the RSE scheme continued to benefit workers, their source countries and the horticulture and viticulture sectors.
“The scope of this review is broad, spanning employer and compliance settings, labour market settings and the visa itself,” said its policy manager Sam Foley. “Accommodation quality standards are being considered in the policy review which is currently underway.”
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
Back to index · Read original article
Should New Zealand follow Australia’s lead on the fuel crisis?
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis – Labour says it would be at least investigating following Australia’s lead on the fuel crisis if it were in power, but the circumstances in each country are quite different.
Regardless of whether the government could or should be doing more, it is important to understand the different circumstances and how that affects the response.
Hipkins’ criticisms
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said if he was in power he would be seeking advice on responses already enacted in other countries.
The government should be considering support for diesel users, he said, as well as support for foodbanks and the most vulnerable families; and in the long term, support to keep other families from reaching that point.
He was careful, however, to avoid pitching those solutions as election policy.
“We don’t have access to that advice right at the moment, but were we in government that is the sort of advice that we would be asking for,” he said.
Later in the day, following Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s media conference on the latest fuel supplies data, Hipkins issued a press release criticising the government for failing to explain the details of fuel rationing that would kick in under higher phases of the national fuel plan.
With a subject line saying the government was “asleep at the wheel”, he said New Zealanders “deserve to know what the plan is, but two months into this conflict, there isn’t one”.
“This is the second update in a week showing New Zealand’s supply of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel have all gone down. Most alarming, there’s now less than three weeks of diesel in the country, which is critical for the economy,” he said.
“Dealing with the fuel crisis should be this Government’s top priority. Instead, they’re sitting back and hoping for the best. Hope is not a plan, and it won’t keep fuel flowing for households and businesses.
“Other countries are already acting decisively. In Australia, they’re pulling out all the stops. Our government needs to step up.”
Australia’s approach
Australia’s Labor government has taken far more extreme measures in response to the fuel crisis than New Zealand has to date.
However, it should be noted Australia also started with a worse supply problem, and a stronger economy – making those interventions more affordable and more urgent.
Australia is at the second point of escalation in its four-point fuel plan, with reports of hundreds of service stations running out of at least one type of fuel every day since late March, and at least six fuel shipments having been deferred or cancelled.
The federal government has already dipped into its emergency national reserve, releasing about five days worth of diesel.
The situation is bad enough that Western Australia has also purchased its own strategic reserve of 4 million litres of diesel owned by the state to address the acute fuel shortages there – though the state’s opposition leader has warned that would last just six hours.
The federal government has also halved fuel excise for three months, reducing tax on fuel by 26.3 cents per litre, while states have also pitched in – shaving off an extra 5.7 cents.
That makes fuel cheaper for consumers and can curb inflationary pressure, but the cheaper prices also mean they are less incentivised to try to save on fuel than they would be otherwise.
Another support measure in Australia is a three-month elimination of Road-User Charges (RUCs) for heavy vehicles.
In New Zealand, diesel vehicles, EVs and hybrids all pay RUCs per kilometre and according to weight. Petrol vehicles are taxed at the pump through excise, but diesel is not.
With diesel costs traditionally being lower than petrol costs, this seemed fair – but the fuel crisis has led to diesel prices overtaking those for petrol.
Electric vehicles had been exempt for several years to encourage uptake, but were brought into the RUC scheme so all drivers would be contributing to transport costs. The government plans to eventually scrap petrol excise entirely in favour of universal RUCs, but that may take a while.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has ruled out either cutting excise taxes or broad reductions or exemptions for RUCs, saying these did not fit the government’s self-imposed criteria for any supports during the crisis of being targeted, timely and temporary – a recommendation that came from reviews in the wake of the Covid-19 response.
She said those approaches were likely to benefit those on higher incomes more.
However, the government does appear likely to match the moves taken by the state of South Australia to allow heavy vehicles to carry more.
After the government consulted on interventions suggested by the public and industry, the Ministry of Regulation is looking at regulatory changes it can make – and Luxon on Wednesday confirmed that would include “common-sense things like allowing heavy vehicles to carry heavier loads”.
Two Australian states have also offered free public transport, another measure both Labour and the Greens have urged the government to look into – but which has also been rejected as untargeted.
Calls from the Greens to invest in better, more effective bus networks have also gone so far unheeded.
To date, support measures have largely been restricted to a $50-a-week boost to the in-work tax credit, and a 30 percent increase to mileage rates for home and community support workers.
However, more than half of families in material harship will not benefit from the tax credit, and support workers have complained the mileage rate increase is “almost like a joke”.
The Budget on 28 May could include some kind of relief, but even before the Iran conflict Willis was warning there would be “no splashing the cash”.
With the measures it has taken already eating into the operating allowance, there will be little room left for new spending.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
Back to index · Read original article
IMPEX 2026 returns as Hong Kong’s largest immigration and property expo on 18-19 April, expanding its focus on global mobility and asset planning
April 16, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Asset Mix Shifts, Australia Overtakes Britain In Migration Appeal, Southeast Asia Interest Doubles
Headline Seminars: Shih Wing-Ching On Capital Flows, Wu Kwok Wai On Overseas Property Pitfalls
Experts Tackle Migration Myths, Wealth-Transfer Risks And Low-Cost Retirement Options
Free Admission And Seminar Seats Are Limited – Register Now
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2026 – Hong Kong’s migration and overseas asset-planning landscape is undergoing a marked shift, with more residents rethinking where and how they hold wealth. The 7th IMPEX International Immigration & Property Expo will take place on April 18 – 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring three headline speakers — founder of Centaline Group Mr. Shih Wing-ching, veteran media professional and columnist Ms. June Lam and co-founder of WuChatProp Mr. Wu Kwok Wai, to share insights on global capital flows, risk management and practical overseas property strategies. The expo will also bring together more than 100 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, including property developers, relocation consultants, legal advisers and wealth management firms from the UK, North America, Australia, Japan, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia and the EU, covering overseas residency, international property investment, admissions to top schools and wealth planning. More than 50 expert seminars will be held, alongside complimentary one-on-one consultations.
High-net-worth visitors and over-60s drive sharp rise in interest
A survey conducted by the organiser with online registrants suggests strong cross-generational demand. Registrations from people aged 60 and above have doubled year on year, underscoring rising interest in retirement planning and long-term residence, while interest in migrations from young generations has also surged, showing increasing demands in early life planning and wealth management. Sign-ups from those with net assets of more than HK$30 million have also doubled, pointing to faster overseas asset deployment among high-net-worth individuals. Industry observers said immigration and offshore asset planning are no longer seen as a one-off life decision, but as part of a broader strategy spanning wealth growth, retirement and family planning.
Southeast Asia demand more than doubles, with Malaysia breaking into the top tier
Interest in Southeast Asia has more than doubled, with Malaysia emerging as a major draw. According to the survey, the most popular migration destinations are Australia at 38 per cent, Britain at 36 per cent and Southeast Asia at 35 per cent; interest in Southeast Asia rose from 17 per cent a year earlier to 36 per cent. Interest in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates also rose sharply, nearly quadrupling, suggesting capital is moving more quickly towards Asia and other emerging markets. Malaysia’s relatively low living costs and flexible long-stay policies have helped lift Southeast Asia into the top tier of preferred destinations.
Australia overtakes Britain as top migration destination
Australia also climbed sharply to become the top migration choice, overtaking Britain. Interest in Australia rose from 29 per cent to 38 per cent, while Britain slipped from 45 per cent to 36 per cent. Interest in the United States and Canada also eased slightly, reflecting a waning appeal for traditional migration markets and a reassessment of policy stability, living costs and long-term planning considerations.
Headline seminar 1: Middle East Tensions and the Global Asset Reordering — In-Depth Dialogue: Mr Shih Wing-ching & Ms. June Lam
As geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate cycles and volatile energy markets are reshaping capital movements worldwide, investors face growing uncertainty in navigating the financial landscape. Mr Shih Wing-ching, founder of Centaline Group, will join Ms. June Lam, veteran media professional and columnist, to discuss the influence on global finance and key investment decisions, from macro trends to practical strategies, offering actionable insights to help investors seize opportunities at uncertain times.
Event highlights:
- In‑depth analysis of how Middle East developments impact global finance and energy markets
- Uncovering shifts in safe‑haven assets and capital flow forecasts for the next 6–12 months
- Practical asset‑allocation advice: how to optimize equities, bonds, cash, and property in a high‑rate environment
- Focus on Hong Kong property opportunities: student housing, co‑living, and commercial repurposing trends
Date: 19 April (Sunday)
Time: 11am – 12nn
Venue: Stage A
Headline seminar 2: Ask the Experts – The Overseas Property Survival Guide, Wu Kwok Wai x 3 senior experts
Hosted by Mr Wu Kwok Wai, co-founder of WuChatProp alongside three senior specialists, the seminar will focus on practical due diligence for property buyers in Japan, the UK and Thailand, decoding risks and commonly overlooked issues through firsthand market experience, helping investors to avoid pitfalls in overseas property buying.
Highlights:
- In earthquakes, who safeguards homeowners’ interests?
- Will higher immigration thresholds lift demand and rents in local housing markets?
- What should buyers look out for when inspecting a property themselves?
- When tenants turn troublesome, do the police offer any real remedy? And is there insurance that covers damage?
- Can property ownership help secure a long-stay visa? And what happens if an application is turned down?
- Does a beachfront home carry an edge in long-stay visa approval over a city property?
Date: 18 April (Saturday)
Time: 11am – 12nn
Venue: Stage A
Experts debunks common migration myths and key decisions behind
As more Hongkongers consider relocation or cross‑border investment, misunderstandings persist about migration planning and asset handling. Experts at the expo will tackle common misconceptions around migration, tax and asset management, including whether people need to sell property before emigrating, liquidate stocks and funds, or make special arrangements for insurance claims and MPF. Industry experts emphasize that migration should be seen not as asset liquidation, but as a chance to restructure wealth more efficiently across jurisdictions.
At the expo, international law firms, family offices, accountants and wealth managers will offer complimentary one‑on‑one consultations to help attendees clarify key concerns about cross-border assets and identity planning.
Migration does not necessarily mean “splitting the family wealth”
Popular destinations such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom impose combined income, capital gains and inheritance taxes that can reach up to 50 per cent, far exceeding Hong Kong’s top rate of 17 per cent. Proper tax planning and asset structuring before relocation can therefore significantly reduce exposure and improve wealth transfer outcomes.
Visitors will have access to three complimentary advisory services covering asset and tax assessment, insurance portfolio review and MPF consultation, along with practical seminars on trust formation and cross‑border tax strategies.
Asia gains ground as a lower-cost retirement destination
Beyond migration, the desire for low‑cost, high‑quality retirement options is also shaping investment trends. The Philippines and Malaysia have emerged as leading choices thanks to their relatively modest living costs and long‑term residence schemes. The Philippines has lowered the qualifying age for its Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) to 40, while Malaysia’s Malaysia My 2nd Home (MM2H) programme continues to attract global retirees, ranking second in Asia on the 2026 Global Retirement Index .
Both markets will be showcased at the expo, where Mr Yoganthiran Manikam, Consulate General (Tourism), Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Mr Bob Zozobrado, General Manager of the Philippine Retirement Authority, will present the latest visa policies, real‑estate developments and lifestyle planning strategies for Hong Kong investors exploring long‑term or early‑retirement options.
Positioned as Hong Kong’s leading platform for global mobility and international assets, IMPEX is sharpening its purpose in 2026. Rather than simply promoting “migration”, the expo now focuses on strategic optionality and residency planning: not just selling “properties”, but revealing new horizons and investment opportunities. Under the theme “Beyond Your Horizons”, IMPEX aims to move beyond migration‑centric messaging and become a comprehensive platform for global mobility and cross‑border asset planning, reflecting the evolving needs of Hongkongers seeking to future‑proof their lives and portfolios. IMPEX empowers individuals to architect a legacy and design a life without borders.
The 7th International Immigration & Property Expo
Date：18-19 April, 2026
Venue：Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 5G
Website：https://immigration-expo.com/en/ (Free Entry, Register Now）
https://immigration-expo.com/
https://www.instagram.com/impex_official/
Hashtag: #IMPEX2026 #第七屆國際移民及置業博覽
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article
Auckland project manager sentenced for defrauding nearly $30,000 through Covid schemes
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
An Auckland project manager has been sentenced to three months community detention for defrauding nearly $30,000 through Covid schemes.
Shelvin Kavish Swamy was sentenced on Tuesday in the Auckland District Court, after pleading guilty to obtaining the funds by deception.
In May of 2020, Swamy applied for a loan through the small business cashflow scheme despite not being eligible.
The business he applied with, Swamy Investment Limited, had no discernible business activity at the time.
In the following two years, he applied for seven resurgence support payments and three Covid support payments, totalling $32,800, under the name Northshore Plant Holdings Limited.
Roughly half of the funds were used on expenses like groceries, petrol, fast food, and alcohol.
Swamy received $28,351.01 he was not entitled to.
Inland Revenue said Swamy took advantage of schemes operating under a high-trust model during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Judge Debra Anne Bell acknowledged that, despite losing his job as a project manager working in the construction industry, Swamy had repaid $24,000 and noted his previous good character.
She convicted Swamy, ordering him to replay the remaining $4,351.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
Back to index · Read original article
Mainfreight CEO frustrated with KiwiRail, AT for not offering additional services
April 17, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Mainfreight’s chief executive says he is “frustrated” at KiwiRail and Auckland Transport, and that the agencies could be doing more as the Middle East conflict sends fuel prices up.
The country’s fuel stocks have dropped in the past two updates, but officials say there is no need for alarm.
Don Braid told Morning Report moving freight via rail was more efficient than by truck, “yet we haven’t seen KiwiRail stand up to offer additional services”.
“They’re missing in action at the moment, and we would like to see them stand up to help the industry.”
The fuel crisis had brought to the forefront the importance of fuel, particularly diesel, which needed to be used more efficiently, he said.
“It’s not just what’s in our trucks, but it’s what fuels our fishing vessels. It’s what goes into the tractors to harvest the crops. It’s how the farmer gets out to feed his animals. It has a big role to play in our everyday lives.”
Mainfreight had been speaking to KiwiRail but was failing to get action, he said.
“We are trying, but [we’re] frustrated to be perfectly honest.”
Other organisations, like Auckland Transport, also needed to make adjustments to make diesel usage more efficient, he said.
It should reconsider its position on the idea of allowing freight vehicles to use bus lanes, Braid said.
“Think about the amount of diesel idling that goes on because we can’t use a bus lane.”
Fewer customers at rural garage
Meanwhile, the operator of a north Wairarapa garage and petrol station says he believes people have become much more discerning about where they buy their fuel.
Kevin Laskey of Pahiatua told Morning Report he although his rural fuel station had similar pricing to the nearest city, Palmerston North, he was seeing fewer customers.
But the financial pinch created by the high price of fuel was also affecting the garage side of the business, he said.
“Definitely going to be less maintenance on cars, housing, anything like that … everything they have left over has to go to food and and just living really.”
One customer had come in with a Warrant of Fitness that was three month’s expired, and metal wires exposed on the tyres, Laskey said.
“He’d been driving. He had no choice. And and we managed to get some second-hand tyres on the vehicle for him so he could get a warrant.
“That’s what we live with.”
Laskey said he thought the government should reduce GST on fuel to lower the burden on households.
“The petrol is a dollar dearer, so they’re making that extra 15 cents on the dollar. Maybe that’s where they could reduce?”
“Or people have to start walking.”
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
Back to index · Read original article
THE COLLECTIVE by JustCo Opens in Bengaluru, Strengthening Luxury Workspace Presence in India
April 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BENGALURU, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – THE COLLECTIVE, the hospitality-led luxury flexible workspace brand by JustCo, announces the opening of its newest centre at Helios Business Park this April. This marks its second location in India, following the successful launch of THE COLLECTIVE at DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram, and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, design-forward work environments across the region. The brand is also set to open its third Indian location in Mumbai later this year, further accelerating its growth.
Located within one of Bengaluru (Bangalore)’s established business districts, THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park introduces a refined approach to flexible workspaces, where hospitality, design and functionality come together to support modern enterprises.
A timely entry into a rapidly expanding market
THE COLLECTIVE’s expansion aligns with India’s dynamic workspace sector. As one of the largest flexible office markets in Asia Pacific, India boasts an estimated 70-80 million sq ft of flexible workspace, projected to surpass 100 million sq ft by 2026. The flexible workspace segment is anticipated to grow at over 12-15% annually, potentially reaching USD 4-5 billion by 2026.
This growth is fuelled by the widespread adoption of hybrid work models among enterprises, leading to a significant demand for scalable office solutions. Flexible workspaces are becoming integral to corporate real estate strategies, capturing an increasing share of office leasing across the country.
Elevating the workspace experience
THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park offers a reimagined workspace that emphasises experience and belonging, designed to inspire talent and foster culture.
Key features include:
- Thoughtfully designed work environments, from coworking spaces to private offices, that support both focus and collaboration.
- Hospitality-inspired shared spaces and service-led touchpoints.
- Thoughtful daily rituals, from morning Blue Tokai coffee and Makaibari tea to an Evening Interlude session.
- Workstations with Herman Miller seating, height-adjustable desks, and enterprise-ready infrastructure in a Grade-A business setting.
More than an office, THE COLLECTIVE serves as an extension of a company’s identity, leaving a lasting impression on teams and clients.
A botanical expression of modern work
Inspired by Bengaluru’s renowned Lalbagh Botanical Garden, THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park embodies a contemporary greenhouse aesthetic.
Design highlights:
- Natural light and materials: Oak, stone, and greenery create an environment that enhances focus and balance.
- Biophilic elements: Thoughtfully integrated to boost wellbeing, productivity, and creativity.
This design approach transforms the workspace into a reflection of a company’s identity, providing an elevated sense of comfort and purpose.
A strong foothold in the luxury workspace segment
As India’s flexible workspace market matures, demand is shifting towards quality and experience. THE COLLECTIVE is committed to delivering refined, design-forward workspaces for businesses seeking more than just an office.
“We are seeing continued demand from businesses for workspaces that go beyond functionality to support culture, talent and brand experience,” said Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer of JustCo. “THE COLLECTIVE is designed to meet that need through a hospitality-led environment that combines design, service and flexibility.”
This opening also reflects JustCo’s broader regional growth momentum. The company has recently launched new centres in Singapore and Taipei, with confirmed openings in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul, Tokyo, and Yokohama throughout the rest of 2026, underscoring its ambition to build a leading pan-Asian platform for flexible work.
With continued expansion across key cities, THE COLLECTIVE is well-positioned to establish a strong presence in India’s luxury workspace segment, offering a thoughtful and experience-led ap
Hashtag: #JustCo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article
HDBank partners with London Stock Exchange to expand global capital access for Vietnamese enterprises
April 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – The HCM City Development Commercial Bank (HDBank) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to support Vietnamese businesses in accessing international capital markets.
This is part of the Investment Forum held on April 14, by HDBank, LSE and the Việt Nam International Finance Centre in HCM City (VIFC).
As Vietnam targets 10% GDP growth, the country is pushing forward with infrastructure development, science technology & innovation, value-adding manufacturing & services sector and green economy. This requires long-term patient capital. While Vietnam has been accelerating its capital markets development beyond bank credit, as evidenced by the stock market reform that has been awarded with a FTSE Russell emerging market upgrade in September 2026, the government recognizes the need to tap into international capital as a critical source of financing. In February, the government inaugurated VIFC as a conduit for international capital into Vietnam and today the partnership between HDBank and LSE is another milestone.
HDBank and LSE’s partnership will focus on promoting cross-border fundraising activities, including the issuance of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments on the London market, as well as strengthening connections with global institutional investors and improving transparency and corporate governance standards.
HDBank is one of Vietnam’s largest financial institutions with a variety of products and services across retail & corporate banking, securities, investment, insurance. HDBank is a co-founder of VIFC. The bank aims to become partner of choice for Vietnamese enterprises when they consider international capital.
LSE is one of the world’s leading financial centres, currently home to over 1,600 international companies and operating one of the world’s largest bond markets, with a size of approximately $34 trillion.
HDBank and LSE also implemented cooperation agreements with several leading Vietnamese businesses to support their access to international capital markets. These agreements focus on arranging capital raising structures, advising on listings and connecting with global investors.
Participating businesses include corporations in the industrial, manufacturing, and export sectors such as Hoa Sen, THACO, and Phúc Sinh.
Kim Byoungho, chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank, said: “The cooperation with the LSE is not only aimed at raising capital, but also at supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing global standards of governance, transparency, and sustainable development. Through the London platform, HDBank expects to open a long-term connection channel between the Vietnamese market and international investors.”
HDBank also announced plans to issue up to $300 million in international green bonds, marking a significant step in its sustainable financing strategy and expanding long-term funding sources from international markets.
Dame Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of the London Stock Exchange, said: “We appreciate HDBank’s role in fostering market connectivity and supporting businesses in accessing global capital opportunities.”
“This partnership also reflects London’s commitment to supporting emerging markets in raising standards and integrating into the international financial system.”
Hashtag: #HDBank
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article
Asian Agri Distributes 30,000 Litres of Premium Cooking Oil Across Three Provinces in Sumatra Ahead of Eid
April 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, demand for staple goods typically rises. To help communities access essential items at more affordable prices during Ramadan, Asian Agri organised its annual Affordable Premium Cooking Oil Bazaar from 2 to 17 March 2026 in three provinces across North Sumatra, Riau and Jambi provinces. Through this initiative, approximately 30,000 litres of cooking oil were distributed to communities in 100 villages surrounding its operational areas.
In North Sumatra, Asian Agri, through one of its business units PT Supra Matra Abadi (PT SMA), distributed a total of 4,500 litres of premium cooking oil in 16 villages across three regencies: Batu Bara, Labuhan Batu and South Labuhan Batu. These efforts helped eased the burden of rising prices during the festive period. Through the bazaar, residents were able to purchase Camar-brand cooking oil at affordable prices, with a limit of two litres per person.
Asian Agri’s North Sumatra Regional Head, Herman Sembiring, said the cooking oil bazaar is part of the company’s annual Ramadan initiative aimed at delivering direct benefits to surrounding communities.
“Through this initiative, we aim to help communities access essential goods at more affordable prices ahead of Eid al-Fitr. This reflects Asian Agri’s commitment to its 5Cs business philosophy — doing what is Good for the Community, Country, Climate and Customer, and only then will it be Good for the Company — by delivering contributions that can be directly felt by the community,” he said.
This initiative also received support from local governments as part of a collective effort to maintain the affordability of essential goods, particularly ahead of the holiday season.
“The South Labuhanbatu Regency Government is committed to ensuring that communities have access to essential goods at affordable prices, allowing people to observe Eid al-Fitr with greater comfort and peace of mind. This Ramadan low-cost bazaar is one of our collective efforts to support that goal, including through collaboration with PT Supra Matra Abadi,” said Fauzi Hutagalung, Head of the Industry and Trade Office of South Labuhanbatu.
In total, Asian Agri, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, distributed approximately 30,000 litres of cooking oil across three provinces this year: 6,000 litres to 20 villages in North Sumatra, 12,500 litres to 41 villages in Riau and 11,300 litres to 39 villages in Jambi.
Hashtag: #RGE #AsianAgri #CSR #Community #Eidal-Fitr #Ramadan #CookingOil #Indonesia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article
TrendAI™ Partners with Anthropic to Extend Leadership in AI Security
April 17, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Trend Micro’s enterprise business accelerates its transformation as AI security category leader
Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI : “We launched TrendAI to define the AI security category. This next phase is about scaling that vision globally, with leading partners like Anthropic. Our broad, strategic collaboration across research, defense, and innovation will define how AI is secured moving forward.”
TrendAI ’s use of Claude spans threat research, real-world risk reduction, platform innovation, and global go-to-market execution. This will operate across the full AI security lifecycle, from vulnerability discovery to automated defense and AI-native operations.
Ash Alhashim, Head of Cybersecurity GTM at Anthropic: “For 35 years, TrendAI has been at the forefront of cybersecurity. By using Claude to power TrendAI Vision One and initiatives like TrendAI Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) and Pwn2Own, TrendAI is advancing the next iteration of vulnerability discovery and reporting—and tilting the scales toward defenders.”
Focus areas include:
Advancing AI Threat Research: TrendAI is scaling its threat research to address the growing attack surface of AI, building on proven programs like Pwn2Own Berlin under TrendAI ZDI. This approach brings real-world vulnerability discoveries into AI systems, helping identify and address critical weaknesses before it reaches production environments.
Driving AI-Native Innovation: Anthropic’s Claude models will help power TrendAI ’s platform innovation, enhancing agentic workflows, automation, and AI-native security operations. This enables organizations to reduce noise, act faster, and scale security alongside AI adoption.
The announcement comes as TrendAI prepares to welcome over 600 cybersecurity leaders to its Spark Leadership Exchange in Phoenix, Arizona in May. Anthropic will join TrendAI on stage at the event alongside other industry leaders, reinforcing a shared commitment to shaping the future of AI security and engaging directly with global enterprise leaders.
To learn more about the Spark Leadership Exchange, visit: https://resources.trendmicro.com/spark-leadership-exchange.html
https://www.trendaisecurity.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/trendai-security
https://x.com/trendaisecurity
https://www.facebook.com/trendaisecurity/
https://www.instagram.com/trendaisecurity/
Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendai #trendaivisionone #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
Back to index · Read original article