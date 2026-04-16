Auckland project manager sentenced for defrauding nearly $30,000 through Covid schemes

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

An Auckland project manager has been sentenced to three months community detention for defrauding nearly $30,000 through Covid schemes.

Shelvin Kavish Swamy was sentenced on Tuesday in the Auckland District Court, after pleading guilty to obtaining the funds by deception.

In May of 2020, Swamy applied for a loan through the small business cashflow scheme despite not being eligible.

The business he applied with, Swamy Investment Limited, had no discernible business activity at the time.

In the following two years, he applied for seven resurgence support payments and three Covid support payments, totalling $32,800, under the name Northshore Plant Holdings Limited.

Roughly half of the funds were used on expenses like groceries, petrol, fast food, and alcohol.

Swamy received $28,351.01 he was not entitled to.

Inland Revenue said Swamy took advantage of schemes operating under a high-trust model during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judge Debra Anne Bell acknowledged that, despite losing his job as a project manager working in the construction industry, Swamy had repaid $24,000 and noted his previous good character.

She convicted Swamy, ordering him to replay the remaining $4,351.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand