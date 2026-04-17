Mainfreight CEO frustrated with KiwiRail, AT for not offering additional services

Source: Radio New Zealand

Alistair Guthrie

Mainfreight’s chief executive says he is “frustrated” at KiwiRail and Auckland Transport, and that the agencies could be doing more as the Middle East conflict sends fuel prices up.

The country’s fuel stocks have dropped in the past two updates, but officials say there is no need for alarm.

Don Braid told Morning Report moving freight via rail was more efficient than by truck, “yet we haven’t seen KiwiRail stand up to offer additional services”.

“They’re missing in action at the moment, and we would like to see them stand up to help the industry.”

The fuel crisis had brought to the forefront the importance of fuel, particularly diesel, which needed to be used more efficiently, he said.

“It’s not just what’s in our trucks, but it’s what fuels our fishing vessels. It’s what goes into the tractors to harvest the crops. It’s how the farmer gets out to feed his animals. It has a big role to play in our everyday lives.”

Mainfreight had been speaking to KiwiRail but was failing to get action, he said.

“We are trying, but [we’re] frustrated to be perfectly honest.”

Other organisations, like Auckland Transport, also needed to make adjustments to make diesel usage more efficient, he said.

It should reconsider its position on the idea of allowing freight vehicles to use bus lanes, Braid said.

“Think about the amount of diesel idling that goes on because we can’t use a bus lane.”

Charlotte Cook/RNZ

Fewer customers at rural garage

Meanwhile, the operator of a north Wairarapa garage and petrol station says he believes people have become much more discerning about where they buy their fuel.

Kevin Laskey of Pahiatua told Morning Report he although his rural fuel station had similar pricing to the nearest city, Palmerston North, he was seeing fewer customers.

But the financial pinch created by the high price of fuel was also affecting the garage side of the business, he said.

“Definitely going to be less maintenance on cars, housing, anything like that … everything they have left over has to go to food and and just living really.”

One customer had come in with a Warrant of Fitness that was three month’s expired, and metal wires exposed on the tyres, Laskey said.

“He’d been driving. He had no choice. And and we managed to get some second-hand tyres on the vehicle for him so he could get a warrant.

“That’s what we live with.”

Laskey said he thought the government should reduce GST on fuel to lower the burden on households.

“The petrol is a dollar dearer, so they’re making that extra 15 cents on the dollar. Maybe that’s where they could reduce?”

“Or people have to start walking.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand