HDBank partners with London Stock Exchange to expand global capital access for Vietnamese enterprises

Source: Media Outreach

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – The HCM City Development Commercial Bank (HDBank) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to support Vietnamese businesses in accessing international capital markets.

This is part of the Investment Forum held on April 14, by HDBank, LSE and the Việt Nam International Finance Centre in HCM City (VIFC).

HDBank signed a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange on April 14 in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of HDBank

As Vietnam targets 10% GDP growth, the country is pushing forward with infrastructure development, science technology & innovation, value-adding manufacturing & services sector and green economy. This requires long-term patient capital. While Vietnam has been accelerating its capital markets development beyond bank credit, as evidenced by the stock market reform that has been awarded with a FTSE Russell emerging market upgrade in September 2026, the government recognizes the need to tap into international capital as a critical source of financing. In February, the government inaugurated VIFC as a conduit for international capital into Vietnam and today the partnership between HDBank and LSE is another milestone.

HDBank and LSE’s partnership will focus on promoting cross-border fundraising activities, including the issuance of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments on the London market, as well as strengthening connections with global institutional investors and improving transparency and corporate governance standards.

HDBank is one of Vietnam’s largest financial institutions with a variety of products and services across retail & corporate banking, securities, investment, insurance. HDBank is a co-founder of VIFC. The bank aims to become partner of choice for Vietnamese enterprises when they consider international capital.

LSE is one of the world’s leading financial centres, currently home to over 1,600 international companies and operating one of the world’s largest bond markets, with a size of approximately $34 trillion.

HDBank and LSE also implemented cooperation agreements with several leading Vietnamese businesses to support their access to international capital markets. These agreements focus on arranging capital raising structures, advising on listings and connecting with global investors.

Participating businesses include corporations in the industrial, manufacturing, and export sectors such as Hoa Sen, THACO, and Phúc Sinh.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank, said: “The cooperation with the LSE is not only aimed at raising capital, but also at supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing global standards of governance, transparency, and sustainable development. Through the London platform, HDBank expects to open a long-term connection channel between the Vietnamese market and international investors.”

HDBank also announced plans to issue up to $300 million in international green bonds, marking a significant step in its sustainable financing strategy and expanding long-term funding sources from international markets.

Dame Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of the London Stock Exchange, said: “We appreciate HDBank’s role in fostering market connectivity and supporting businesses in accessing global capital opportunities.”

“This partnership also reflects London’s commitment to supporting emerging markets in raising standards and integrating into the international financial system.”

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