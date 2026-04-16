AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 16, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 16, 2026 – Full Text
Indian government concerned by Sikh parade disruptions
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Indian government has formally raised concerns with New Zealand authorities after Sikh religious processions in Tauranga and South Auckland have been disrupted by protesters linked to Destiny Church.
Two Nagar Kirtan processions – a Sikh religious tradition involving public processions with the singing of holy hymns to mark significant occasions such as the anniversaries of Sikh gurus – have been disrupted in recent months.
In a written reply to a question raised in India’s lower house of parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the matter had been taken up with the New Zealand government.
The Indian High Commission in Wellington was also in close contact with Sikh community leaders, Margherita said.
The response came after Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked for details about the incidents to be shared.
RNZ has approached the Indian High Commission for comment.
On 20 December, a procession organised by the Nanaksar Sikh Temple in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa was interrupted by a rally organised by True Patriots.
Videos later posted by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki showed protesters approaching the Sikh group wearing shirts bearing slogans such as “Kiwis first”, “Keep NZ, NZ” and “True patriot”, alongside a large banner reading “This is New Zealand, not India”.
A separate Nagar Kirtan procession organised by Gurdwara Sikh Sangat in Tauranga was also disrupted on 11 January, despite the event having prior approval from the city council and police.
In January, Sikh leaders called for calm and dialogue following the disruptions.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that the Indian government had raised concerns about the events in Tauranga and Manurewa.
“New Zealand’s ethnic communities, including the Indian community, are a vital part of our diverse society, and we recognise and support their right to practice their religion,” the spokesperson said.
“We also recognise that New Zealanders enjoy freedom of expression, which includes the right to protest lawfully and peacefully.”
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Business NZ seeks government loan support for firms moving away from gas
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Business New Zealand is making what it says is a rare plea for business supports – in the form of below-market rate loans to help businesses shift away from gas.
The pitch comes on the back of a report by the group’s Energy Council, which has found up to 8 percent of GDP and about 264,000 jobs directly rely on businesses using gas, expanding out to up to $36 billion in GDP and up to 400,000 jobs indirectly.
The group’s director of advocacy Catherine Beard told RNZ that because gas fields had declined faster than expected, gas costs were going up.
“The reason it’s getting expensive is because there’s not enough of it. So if we actually free up a bit for those that you know can’t move for maybe 10 years, then we think the transition will go a lot better.
“It’s all sorts. It’s dairy, meat, food and beverage, product manufacturing, wood product manufacturing, textile, leather, clothing, footwear, cropping agriculture, but it’s also small businesses, from bakeries to breweries to dry cleaners, hot houses.
“It’s more of a central North Island problem because the South Island tends to be on bottled gas, and they’re not having the same cost increase. But, yeah, it’s right through the whole economy.”
The situation was created by the political decision to ban oil and gas while moving towards net zero, she said.
“The oil and gas ban certainly didn’t give anyone confidence to go out looking for more gas – so … a whole lot of businesses that are facing increased costs for gas which are pretty much threatening their survival.
“It’s not something that Business NZ would normally advocate for, you know – we’re not into calling for subsidies, but … we feel like this is a politically created problem and it’s not a normal market situation that you would kind of cut off access to a lower cost energy source before you had to.”
She said businesses faced a cost barrier in switching from gas to other energy sources, so interest-free or concessionary loans from the government could help.
“We need to have some sort of plan. Other countries do this, it’s very common. We seem to have just ended up in a very high cost energy situation, and it’s not really sustainable.
The $200 million the government set aside for co-investment in oil and gas exploration was unlikely to be used, she said, and could help fund the loans.
“We talked to the oil and gas companies as well and if there’s a case for them to invest, it normally stacks up on its own. And I’m not sure that it has removed the sovereign risk when you still have the opposition saying that they would continue with a ban of oil and gas if they get back in.
“That’s potentially money that is going to be sitting on the table and not used. So we would like them to do a pretty good, thorough investigation of what support is needed on the demand side.
“If I had a political legacy, I wouldn’t be happy to have have boosted energy supply and forgotten about the demand side – and there’s no point in having this energy in the future if there’s no one left to use it.”
RNZ has sought comment from Energy Minister Simeon Brown.
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Which political parties would subsidise your rooftop solar panels?
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The prime minister says his government is “very interested” in rooftop solar, but has given no firm answers yet, amid calls from an energy alliance for the government to use next month’s budget to subsidise rooftop solar for households.
The Smart Energy Alliance told Nine to Noon the case for electrification has never been clearer, with the war in the Middle East, soaring fuel costs, and the shorter term case for importing liquefied natural gas now in doubt.
It was asking the government to help fund up to $6500 per solar set up and battery.
The alliance included Consumer NZ, the Green Building Council, Master Electricians, and the industry body for solar companies, SEANZ.
Asked about subsidising solar to bring down energy costs of households on Wednesday, Luxon said energy policy and energy security for his government was about having a combination of options, which he described as “and and and”.
“We’re very interested in rooftop solar, we’ve done a number of things to make it easier for people to do so, but again it’s about, we want a strategic coal reserve behind – we got 1.2 million tonnes there, because sorry we’re not going to have a dry year risk,” he said.
Asked about the calls from the Smart Energy Alliance, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said now was the time for New Zealand to be accelerating its acceleration to renewable energy.
“We’ve got an abundant supply of renewable energy in New Zealand, we should be harnessing that to lower the cost for New Zealand families. Solar is one of the things we should be increasing our emphasis on,” he said.
Asked if Labour would look at solar subsidies, Hipkins said “watch this space”.
“We will absolutely be focused on increasing installation of solar and batteries across New Zealand,” he said.
Hipkins said Labour had a policy on solar power in the last election, and would continue to have one at the upcoming election.
ACT’s energy spokesperson Simon Court said the party did not support solar subsidies.
“ACT believes that if solar stacks up, Kiwis are going to invest without handouts,” he said.
Court said they were more focused on looking at other regulatory barriers in the energy space.
“And installing the infrastructure that they need to make it work for their household and business, then we should be fixing that and looking at that through the RMA reform and local government reforms to make these things easier to do,” he said.
Meanwhile, Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said it was a no brainer for the government to be subsidising the production of renewable energy right now, particularly when it was distributed – like rooftop solar.
Swarbrick said the Greens proposed a similar policy to what the Smart Energy Alliance was calling for in the 2023 election.
She said the case was strong then and was even stronger now.
New Zealand First has been approached for comment.
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Govt gives fuel companies ‘fair warning’ over sharing of detailed information on shipments
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Cabinet minister Shane Jones is putting pressure on fuel companies to share more information about their shipments, warning that the government could force them to do so via regulation if necessary.
The country’s fuel stocks have dropped in the past two updates, but officials said there was no need for alarm. The Taxpayers’ Union, however, called for more frequent updates and more comprehensive data.
Jones – who is associate energy minister – told RNZ the government relied on the oil companies to regularly provide high quality information and had the ability to regulate if that was not forthcoming.
“I’ve no doubt early next week, we will address this issue and update whether or not there’s further information that they can provide and any reluctance to provide it… we’ll move forward with alacrity.”
Officials would report on whether extra powers were needed to secure that information, Jones said.
“We have not been told to date that is absolutely necessary, but this is fair warning.”
The tone was much more strident than that of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon who told reporters on Wednesday that the government had had “very good engagement” with fuel importers from day one.
“They are sharing a lot of commercially sensitive information to us that’s giving us very good visibility over the picture,” Luxon said.
RNZ has sought a response from Z Energy, BP and Mobil. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has also been approached for comment.
Coping with ‘fuel fiasco’
Jones said his “zest” for more information was driven by rising levels of uncertainty in the business community.
He acknowledged the fuel companies were dealing with massive logistical changes and operating in a competitive market, but he said the fuel crisis trumped any “minor confidentiality matters”.
“The fuel companies are nervous that their confidentiality of what they’ve got on the water, the names of the ships, the quantities, may be compromised, but we’re in the midst of a fuel fiasco,” he said.
“The fuel companies have line of sight, and we want to get as much certainty as possible.”
Speaking to RNZ from Washington DC, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was satisfied with the quality and frequency of information fuel companies were currently providing.
But she said the government stood “ready to regulate” if it became concerned that data was not being provided in a “timely and uniform way”.
“We’re asking for more information than they normally provide. They haven’t always been as fast in providing it as we would see in an ideal world. But there does appear to be goodwill and an understanding about why we need it. If they weren’t to provide it, then we would require them to, by law.”
Willis said the fuel importing companies had begun sharing “more granular data” about fuel consumption which would be critical if the country shifted up a level in the National Fuel Plan.
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Should New Zealand follow Australia’s lead on the fuel crisis?
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis – Labour says it would be at least investigating following Australia’s lead on the fuel crisis if it were in power, but the circumstances in each country are quite different.
Regardless of whether the government could or should be doing more, it is important to understand the different circumstances and how that affects the response.
Hipkins’ criticisms
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said if he was in power he would be seeking advice on responses already enacted in other countries.
The government should be considering support for diesel users, he said, as well as support for foodbanks and the most vulnerable families; and in the long term, support to keep other families from reaching that point.
He was careful, however, to avoid pitching those solutions as election policy.
“We don’t have access to that advice right at the moment, but were we in government that is the sort of advice that we would be asking for,” he said.
Later in the day, following Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s media conference on the latest fuel supplies data, Hipkins issued a press release criticising the government for failing to explain the details of fuel rationing that would kick in under higher phases of the national fuel plan.
With a subject line saying the government was “asleep at the wheel”, he said New Zealanders “deserve to know what the plan is, but two months into this conflict, there isn’t one”.
“This is the second update in a week showing New Zealand’s supply of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel have all gone down. Most alarming, there’s now less than three weeks of diesel in the country, which is critical for the economy,” he said.
“Dealing with the fuel crisis should be this Government’s top priority. Instead, they’re sitting back and hoping for the best. Hope is not a plan, and it won’t keep fuel flowing for households and businesses.
“Other countries are already acting decisively. In Australia, they’re pulling out all the stops. Our government needs to step up.”
Australia’s approach
Australia’s Labor government has taken far more extreme measures in response to the fuel crisis than New Zealand has to date.
However, it should be noted Australia also started with a worse supply problem, and a stronger economy – making those interventions more affordable and more urgent.
Australia is at the second point of escalation in its four-point fuel plan, with reports of hundreds of service stations running out of at least one type of fuel every day since late March, and at least six fuel shipments having been deferred or cancelled.
The federal government has already dipped into its emergency national reserve, releasing about five days worth of diesel.
The situation is bad enough that Western Australia has also purchased its own strategic reserve of 4 million litres of diesel owned by the state to address the acute fuel shortages there – though the state’s opposition leader has warned that would last just six hours.
The federal government has also halved fuel excise for three months, reducing tax on fuel by 26.3 cents per litre, while states have also pitched in – shaving off an extra 5.7 cents.
That makes fuel cheaper for consumers and can curb inflationary pressure, but the cheaper prices also mean they are less incentivised to try to save on fuel than they would be otherwise.
Another support measure in Australia is a three-month elimination of Road-User Charges (RUCs) for heavy vehicles.
In New Zealand, diesel vehicles, EVs and hybrids all pay RUCs per kilometre and according to weight. Petrol vehicles are taxed at the pump through excise, but diesel is not.
With diesel costs traditionally being lower than petrol costs, this seemed fair – but the fuel crisis has led to diesel prices overtaking those for petrol.
Electric vehicles had been exempt for several years to encourage uptake, but were brought into the RUC scheme so all drivers would be contributing to transport costs. The government plans to eventually scrap petrol excise entirely in favour of universal RUCs, but that may take a while.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has ruled out either cutting excise taxes or broad reductions or exemptions for RUCs, saying these did not fit the government’s self-imposed criteria for any supports during the crisis of being targeted, timely and temporary – a recommendation that came from reviews in the wake of the Covid-19 response.
She said those approaches were likely to benefit those on higher incomes more.
However, the government does appear likely to match the moves taken by the state of South Australia to allow heavy vehicles to carry more.
After the government consulted on interventions suggested by the public and industry, the Ministry of Regulation is looking at regulatory changes it can make – and Luxon on Wednesday confirmed that would include “common-sense things like allowing heavy vehicles to carry heavier loads”.
Two Australian states have also offered free public transport, another measure both Labour and the Greens have urged the government to look into – but which has also been rejected as untargeted.
Calls from the Greens to invest in better, more effective bus networks have also gone so far unheeded.
To date, support measures have largely been restricted to a $50-a-week boost to the in-work tax credit, and a 30 percent increase to mileage rates for home and community support workers.
However, more than half of families in material harship will not benefit from the tax credit, and support workers have complained the mileage rate increase is “almost like a joke”.
The Budget on 28 May could include some kind of relief, but even before the Iran conflict Willis was warning there would be “no splashing the cash”.
With the measures it has taken already eating into the operating allowance, there will be little room left for new spending.
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Community urges retail crime group to focus on youth offences before dissolution
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Organisations representing small businesses have expressed concern about the early termination of the ministerial advisory group on retail crime announced by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith on Tuesday.
Created in September 2024 for a period of two years, the group has faced criticism from the Labour Party on spending.
Three out of the original five members have resigned in recent months, with Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young publicly questioning the leadership of chair Sunny Kaushal as she departed.
Goldsmith, who had earlier defended Kaushal’s leadership and the advisory group’s work, confirmed Tuesday the entity would wind up in May.
News of this development sparked concern among retailers that the advisory group wouldn’t have time to make any recommendations on ways to reduce youth crime before it disbanded.
After police arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of stabbing a dairy owner in Christchurch in December, Kaushal told RNZ his team would start work on youth offences soon.
“We have delivered five reports so far to government proposing law changes – from shoplifting, to trespass, to citizens’ arrest and move-on orders,” Kaushal said, indicating the group’s next priority was youth offences.
“I can’t comment on specific measures at this time, but I am personally concerned about how we deal with parents who have created an environment that contributes to their children offending,” he said in December.
In a subsequent interview with the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday, Goldsmith didn’t suggest that youth crime was a priority.
“It’s been very successful in getting all the work done, and they’ve got a couple of issues that they’re going to wrap up before they finish, which is one on facial recognition and the other one on the security industry,” he said.
Goldsmith clarified that remark on Friday, saying the government was “particularly interested in advice around facial recognition and the security industry”.
“However, any additional advice the [ministerial advisory group] wishes to provide before it concludes its work is always welcome,” he said.
Nevertheless, retailers expressed concern that the group’s work on youth offences would be left unfinished.
Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, general secretary of the New Zealand Indian Business Association, said his organisation had made a submission to the group with suggestions to tackle violent youth crime.
“The disbanding of the ministerial advisory group following some members’ resignations raises concerns about the future direction of key elements within the framework under review,” Kandhari said.
“In particular, the proposed reforms relating to youth offending are crucial and provide a significant opportunity to enhance deterrence and community safety.
“We urge the justice minister to ensure the substantial work and progress already made are not lost, and meaningful steps are taken within the next three months, before the end of the electoral term, to advance youth offending law reforms.”
Dairy and Business Owners Group chairperson Ankit Bansal, the National Party’s Palmerston North candidate at this year’s general election, also called for “meaningful action” on youth crime.
“Retailers are expecting meaningful recommendations to address youth crime as we know that the young people are used by organised criminals to commit crimes on their behalf,” Bansal said.
“I am sure the advisory group is already working on and will be using the rest of their time to come up with potential solutions in this space of tackling violent youth crime in the retail sector.”
Jagjeet Singh Sidhu, secretary of community business organisation Little India, said the advisory group’s termination meant issues such as youth crime and youth education would be left unresolved.
“[That’s why] our organisation is not happy with the government shutting down the advisory group before it could complete its work, especially in the violent youth crime space,” Sidhu said.
“We had specifically put in our submission to amend the Sentencing Act 2002, Crime Justice Act 1985 and Oranga Tamaki Act 1989 to allow for the arrest, detention in remand custody and punishment of young offenders under the age of 16.”
Sidhu said the Indian community would like to see recommendations on the above before the advisory group was wound up in May.
Mark Scherer, general manager of the Sandringham Business Association, criticised the work done by the advisory group.
“We do not agree with many of the recommendations and have been dissatisfied with the overall deliverables from the advisory group,” Scherer said.
“We will be writing to them to express our concerns over this process and concrete steps going forward.”
Himanshu Parmar, who alongside Kaushal is one of the remaining members on the advisory group, said the pair would continue to work on youth crime through to the group’s termination and had sent a consultation document to retailers before Christmas.
He said many large and small retailers had already made submissions and the group was now waiting for its policy team to prepare an information pack for members to review and comment on.
Parmar said youth crime remained one of the most pressing issues that were typically raised by retailers.
“You ask any retailer, big or small,” he said. “They’ll tell you how a very small number of youth offenders are terrorising everyone. They’re seeing the same small cohorts committing repeated crime. If we don’t come up with good lawmaking in this space, it’s just going to keep repeating itself.”
When asked whether the advisory group would make submissions to the government on youth crime before its term ended in May, Parmar said the decision rested with the chair and ministers.
“I’m just a moving part of the group,” he said. “It’s up to the chair and the ministers to make sure it gets submitted and picked up.
“Anything we submit now can’t immediately become law. It’s a big process. There’s already stuff in front of select committees, including work we submitted earlier on trespass laws and shoplifting fines,” he said.
“But it’s my sincere hope that any policy work regarding youth crime is picked up by the current government and future governments, because it’s too important to ignore.”
Kaushal also said the group’s focus would shift to youth crime.
“We know youth crime is a priority for retailers, and we are working with ministers to complete our work programme before we wrap up in May,” he said.
“We would be happy to submit our report before May, as we are working closely with the minister.”
Kaushal dismissed criticism from some quarters that the advisory group had failed to deliver satisfactory results.
“I am very proud of the progress achieved and quality of the policy work produced,” he said.
“We have delivered faster than expected in terms of five high-quality reports [that] are major reform packages.
“These are strong, practical, evidence-based reports backing the government’s focus on law and order, and a zero-tolerance approach to retail crime.”
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Fuel crisis ‘no longer a short-term situation’ for airlines
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The fuel price crisis “is no longer a short-term situation” for airlines while the government is promising to hold oil companies accountable.
The Board of Airline Representatives chief executive Cath O’Brien told Morning Report that New Zealand does not have a supply problem, it has a price problem as uncertainty in the Middle East continues to spike all fuel costs and disruptions to air travel.
She said airlines that fly to New Zealand are very committed to the market, but hard decisions will have to be made where route profitability is unsuccessful, or if demand drops away.
“This is certainly no longer a short term situation,” O’Brien said. “We are starting to see this fuel price as something that is going to be quite elevated for quite a long time.”
On Wednesday the latest government update showed that fuel supplies in New Zealand dropped by three or four days across each type but remained stable.
O’Brien said cutting routes was “among the last things” that the airlines wanted to do but difficult decisions would have to be made as this was now an ongoing issue.
“Airlines could reduce services, frequencies, they could hypothetically come off routes. I don’t really see that I think airlines will do all they can to actually stay connected to New Zealand, that’s really what we’re in the business of.”
At the end of last month, a Jetstar NZ spokesperson said 12 percent of scheduled services had been impacted, including some services between Auckland and Christchurch as well as Auckland and Wellington, and some international flights between Auckland and Sydney and Auckland and Brisbane.
Air New Zealand also earlier said that it would cancel around 1100 flights from early March through until early May, but that most passengers would be moved to flights on the same day.
On Tuesday ABC reported Quantas also announced it will cut domestic flights due to higher fuel costs and the uncertainty of the Middle East war, with as much as AU$800 million (NZ$966m) in extra fuel costs.
O’Brien said it was difficult to predict what ticket prices were going to be in the future as it was also difficult to predict the costs of Jet fuel.
“I think it is reasonable to say that we’ve already seen some price increase in ticketing, and it is likely that we will see more of the same.”
She said airlines are coming into the period where they are planning their routes for 2027 and will be doing this in the knowledge that fuel prices are potentially going to be 100 percent higher.
O’Brien had worked through the Covid period as well and said the current fuel crisis presents one or two main issues, whereas Covid had multiple.
“In New Zealand we do not have a supply problem for jet fuel we have availability of supply here and out into the future months, but we do have a price problem for fuels not just jet fuel.
And I think that is the problem that we are going to have to manage is the price issue.”
‘Continuous price problem’- Shane Jones
Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones told Morning Report that the main issue was with the cost of fuel and it was going to be a “continuous price problem”.
The latest fuel stock figures – accurate to midday Sunday – showed 56.3 total days of petrol, 45.4 days of diesel, and 47.0 days of jet fuel either in country or expected to arrive in the next three weeks.
That was down from the 59.7 days of petrol, 49.1 days of diesel and 50.7 days of jet fuel reported on Monday – which was also a decrease.
Jones said that in 2024, oil companies pledged New Zealand would not suffer any major crisis because of an absence of fuel and the government would hold them accountable.
“If they do not obey and maintain the law, the punitive fiscal costs on them are enormous.”
He said the government had put money forward for additional storage capacity which will come online at Marsden Point in about four or five weeks at the end of May.
“So it’s really important for the credibility of these major players, one of them is an Australian listed company, Ampol, that they abide by their word, because the public has a great deal of trust invested in the system.”
He said while the issue was mainly with the cost of fuel, the government had explored the options for the Crown to work with the import companies and bring “more molecules” to New Zealand.
Jones said the government was working closely with Australian advisers and politicians and the Prime Minister has been in “regular contact” with leaders in Singapore as part of the fuel response.
He believed the government was doing all they can.
“I do genuinely believe that we’ve left no stone unturned… And I’ve seen no information that would cause me to believe that the actions of the fuel companies means that they are failing their statutory test.”
Prime Minister Chris Luxon said on Wednesday that fuel importers were continuing to report “no material issues with future orders or future shipments”, and the government had reassurances about orders to the end of May, as well as planned orders through to end of June.
“We are staying at phase 1 of the national fuel response plan, but the ceasefire is fragile and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, so the risks to New Zealand’s fuel security is still elevated.”
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Remaining retail crime group members defend work amid criticism
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The last remaining members of the government’s advisory group on retail crime have defended the unit’s work after Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed Tuesday it would wind up months earlier than planned.
Himanshu Parmar is the only remaining member of the Ministerial Advisory Group for Victims of Retail Crime alongside chair Sunny Kaushal.
Parmar has spoken publicly for the first time since the resignations of Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young, Foodstuffs North Island senior manager Lindsay Rowles and Michael Hill national retail manager Michael Bell prompted Goldsmith to confirm the group would end its work in May, despite originally being set up for a two-year term through September.
On Wednesday, Goldsmith told Morning Report the group was created to provide ideas for the government to push back on crime, considering it to be a success as it had done what it was set up to do.
“Three out of the five [members] left for a variety of reasons over the summer, and I sort of had a choice about trying to reappoint three and keep it going for six months or make the pragmatic decision to wrap it up slightly early,” he said.
Goldsmith told Morning Report the group had three months to finish its work.
“I think that [Kaushal] has been very focused on delivering policy documents, which we were appointed for, and that’s what the focus should remain on, not people’s personal relationships with each other,” Parmar said, referring to reports of tension within the group.
Parmar is also a member of the Dairy and Business Owners Group that Kaushal had previously chaired.
Young had earlier told RNZ her relationship with Kaushal had become untenable, saying he was not the right person to chair the group, which had an “unpleasant environment”.
However, Parmar defended the resignations, saying he had been told that some members left due to employment choices.
“What has been explained to me is two of the members left because they’ve been promoted within their business or have got new jobs,” he said. “They’ve had to move on with their lives.”
Earlier this year, Goldsmith also defended the resignations.
He told RNZ that two of the resigning members were promoted into other positions, while one left, and this wasn’t the “crisis of the century”.
Kaushal also previously told RNZ the resignations reflected normal leadership movement in an organisation.
The advisory group has also faced criticism over its spending, which became a flashpoint following the resignations.
The group has been questioned over the cost of catered meetings held around the country and its inner-city Auckland office space, rented for $120,000 a year.
It has also faced questions about value for money after it was revealed Kaushal invoiced more than $230,000 for work in its first 12 months.
Speaking on Wednesday, Kaushal also defended the group’s work, saying it operated within its $1.8 million annual budget, which was funded through the proceeds of crime fund.
“I’m not bothered by criticism,” he said. “My focus is on the difficult goal, which is fixing retail crime and making sure no one feels unsafe at work.
“We are funded by the money seized from the criminals and gangs, and we are spending their money to fix a problem [that] has been there for a long time.”
He said the group was operating well within its budget and was overseen by the Ministry of Justice finance team.
Kaushal also said that he is not shaken by criticism from the members within the group and is focused on delivering outcomes for the victims.
“I have no idea of her [Young’s] motivation,” he said.
“It’s well known that we had different views on some of the group’s recommendations … she’s representing the big retailers and I’m speaking on behalf of small to medium-sized enterprises across the country hit by retail crime.
“I have always appreciated her perspective.”
Parmar told RNZ the group’s spending was relatively small compared to the amount retailers had spent on security measures such as fog cannons and bollards during the previous government’s term.
“[Regarding] what money is being spent, I have no control in my capacity as a member of that group, just like the rest of the members, on how and where the money gets spent,” he said.
He said the Ministry of Justice had monitored the spending, and he was confident the minister was satisfied with how the money was being used.
Kaushal said the group had delivered five reports to the government, and those were eventually going to represent major reforms in the Crimes Act.
“This is going to create tougher consequences for criminals,” he said.
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Energy Transitions – Support transition before we’re gone: Latest gas report calls for Govt assistance
April 16, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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Scientists left ‘homeless’ after government’s job cuts, advocates say
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
This story discusses suicide.
An unemployed scientist says she’s seen colleagues left homeless and suicidal because of job cuts.
A group of science organisations, the Save Science Coalition, said that government cuts since the 2023 election has led to the loss of about 700 roles and the withdrawal of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Andrea Bubendorfer lost her job as part of the ongoing disestablishment of Callaghan Innovation.
She told Nine to Noon it was hard watching highly skilled scientists lose their jobs and lower their standards.
“People take massive pay cuts, some as low as a third of what they were working on previously,” she said.
“I’ve seen people work, but it could be as little as two hours a week. I have seen people absolutely financially destitute – I know of someone who was down to their last dollar. I’ve seen people homeless, I’ve seen people suicidal.”
Bubendorfer said that scientists struggling to get work in New Zealand were finding jobs overseas.
“The hard part for me is seeing there are people who have these skills and who are wanting to work willing, able, [and] capable and are rejected over and over again, lowering their standards and still getting rejected.”
She said she knew a person who was down to their last dollar.
“They were able to leave the country only because they got an inheritance of a parent dying. When they used that money to relocate overseas they were able to get a job very quickly.
“This was a person, before he left, had not even been able to get a job stacking the shelves at Woolworths night fill. This is how hard people are trying.”
The Minister has been approached for comment.
The Save Science Coalition wants to see science funding increased to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with at least 0.6 percent of that being for public science.
In its new report, Underfunding our Future, the group argues that New Zealand has in recent times spent around 1.4 percent on science and research while the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benchmark was 3 percent.
Bubendorfer said New Zealand had a productivity problem and the money created from science was good for the entire country.
“If we look at how prosperous countries have succeeded, it is always through science and technology,” she said.
The Save Science Coalition is also calling for legislation to recognise the public good of scientific research as well as commercial returns.
“All of these things that we lose hurt us in some way… We might not be prepared in a disaster, or we might lose biodiversity,” Bubendorfer said.
“There’s manifold different ways that science contributes, but all of them are really important to society.”
Where to get help:
- Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- What’s Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds
- Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.
- Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
- OUTLine: 0800 688 5463
- Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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