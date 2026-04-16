Indian government concerned by Sikh parade disruptions

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Indian government has formally raised concerns with New Zealand authorities after Sikh religious processions in Tauranga and South Auckland have been disrupted by protesters linked to Destiny Church.

Two Nagar Kirtan processions – a Sikh religious tradition involving public processions with the singing of holy hymns to mark significant occasions such as the anniversaries of Sikh gurus – have been disrupted in recent months.

In a written reply to a question raised in India’s lower house of parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the matter had been taken up with the New Zealand government.

The Indian High Commission in Wellington was also in close contact with Sikh community leaders, Margherita said.

RNZ / Blessen Tom

The response came after Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked for details about the incidents to be shared.

RNZ has approached the Indian High Commission for comment.

On 20 December, a procession organised by the Nanaksar Sikh Temple in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa was interrupted by a rally organised by True Patriots.

Videos later posted by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki showed protesters approaching the Sikh group wearing shirts bearing slogans such as “Kiwis first”, “Keep NZ, NZ” and “True patriot”, alongside a large banner reading “This is New Zealand, not India”.

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A separate Nagar Kirtan procession organised by Gurdwara Sikh Sangat in Tauranga was also disrupted on 11 January, despite the event having prior approval from the city council and police.

In January, Sikh leaders called for calm and dialogue following the disruptions.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that the Indian government had raised concerns about the events in Tauranga and Manurewa.

“New Zealand’s ethnic communities, including the Indian community, are a vital part of our diverse society, and we recognise and support their right to practice their religion,” the spokesperson said.

“We also recognise that New Zealanders enjoy freedom of expression, which includes the right to protest lawfully and peacefully.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand