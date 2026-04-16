Police memo on bargaining campaign attempt to ‘intimidate members’ – union

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Police Association says it’s “extremely concerned” a police memo to staff regarding a pay bargaining campaign was “an attempt to intimidate members”.

The association also says the memo showed the campaign “has hit a nerve and having an impact”.

On Wednesday, the association issued a press release which said that for the first time in its 90-year history it was driving a pay bargaining campaign that included “active and visible advocacy from a workforce that is legally forbidden to strike”.

Bargaining starts on 1 May.

“On that day police officers throughout the country will be making their feelings known by engaging in activities aimed at drawing Police, public and political attention to their bid for remuneration that matches the risks they face in doing their job to keep New Zealanders safe,” the association said.

The campaign slogan was “Repay the Risk”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Association president Steve Watt said members were asking police, the Public Service Commission and government to “repay the risks endemic in the role of a police officer”.

“Those risks include exposure to violence and danger, unpredictable and traumatic incidents, increasing complexity in frontline policing, and the responsibility of protecting public safety.

“Members feel that when it comes to their pay negotiations, they are essentially invisible – no ability to work to rule, no marching in the streets, nothing to capture the attention of politicians or the public. That is why we are doing things differently this pay round.”

The press release said a significant part of the campaign strategy was direct engagement with politicians with postcards being sent from members.

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“We welcome pro-active engagement from MPs who often know the officers in their districts. I urge them to take some time to ask about the pressures driving this unique campaign.”

On Thursday morning, a memo was sent to staff on behalf of Assistant Commissioner Deployment Jeanette Park.

The memo, seen by RNZ, said police had always “positively engaged” with the service organisations and had a “long history” of supporting staff in being able to advocate their position.

“This does not change.”

Park said ahead of bargaining it was “important to remind you that our values continue to be front and centre of how we operate”.

“One of those values is professionalism: look the part, be the part which requires us all to maintain standards and present a professional image to ensure our communities have trust and confidence in us.

“Stickers, decals, ribbons, clasps, lanyards or other non-branded police material are not permitted on uniforms, or any police assets such as police vehicles, equipment, buildings, office spaces and noticeboards.”

Park said it was “essential for us to maintain our professionalism to ensure New Zealanders have trust and confidence in us”.

Following the memo, the association wrote to staff.

The email, seen by RNZ, said the association “rejects police’s view that participation in the ‘Repay the Risk’ campaign is unprofessional”.

“Our view is that it is highly professional to care about your terms and conditions and take collegial action to seek improvements, thereby aiding the viability of your occupation.

“We are extremely concerned that this morning’s Pānui was an attempt to intimidate members and to undermine our campaign.”

The association said it was “vital” members’ right to participate in the union was protected.

“Your employer should respect that and refrain from imposing any restrictions inconsistent with other external material, such as claiming that because our campaign materials – wristbands and stickers etc – are non-Police branded they are not permitted within your workplace or while in uniform.”

Any members who experienced “retaliation” were asked to contact the union.

“Before ‘Repay the Risk’ was under way Commissioner [Richard] Chambers was advised about the material that was to be distributed. No concerns were raised.

“Accordingly, association president Steve Watt has written to the commissioner outlining our concerns. We have also indicated our willingness to take things further if we must.”

RNZ has approached police for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand