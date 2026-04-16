Scientists left ‘homeless’ after government’s job cuts, advocates say

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

This story discusses suicide.

An unemployed scientist says she’s seen colleagues left homeless and suicidal because of job cuts.

A group of science organisations, the Save Science Coalition, said that government cuts since the 2023 election has led to the loss of about 700 roles and the withdrawal of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Andrea Bubendorfer lost her job as part of the ongoing disestablishment of Callaghan Innovation.

She told Nine to Noon it was hard watching highly skilled scientists lose their jobs and lower their standards.

“People take massive pay cuts, some as low as a third of what they were working on previously,” she said.

“I’ve seen people work, but it could be as little as two hours a week. I have seen people absolutely financially destitute – I know of someone who was down to their last dollar. I’ve seen people homeless, I’ve seen people suicidal.”

Bubendorfer said that scientists struggling to get work in New Zealand were finding jobs overseas.

“The hard part for me is seeing there are people who have these skills and who are wanting to work willing, able, [and] capable and are rejected over and over again, lowering their standards and still getting rejected.”

She said she knew a person who was down to their last dollar.

“They were able to leave the country only because they got an inheritance of a parent dying. When they used that money to relocate overseas they were able to get a job very quickly.

“This was a person, before he left, had not even been able to get a job stacking the shelves at Woolworths night fill. This is how hard people are trying.”

The Minister has been approached for comment.

The Save Science Coalition wants to see science funding increased to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with at least 0.6 percent of that being for public science.

In its new report, Underfunding our Future, the group argues that New Zealand has in recent times spent around 1.4 percent on science and research while the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benchmark was 3 percent.

Bubendorfer said New Zealand had a productivity problem and the money created from science was good for the entire country.

“If we look at how prosperous countries have succeeded, it is always through science and technology,” she said.

The Save Science Coalition is also calling for legislation to recognise the public good of scientific research as well as commercial returns.

“All of these things that we lose hurt us in some way… We might not be prepared in a disaster, or we might lose biodiversity,” Bubendorfer said.

“There’s manifold different ways that science contributes, but all of them are really important to society.”

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand