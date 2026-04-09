PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 9, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 9, 2026 – Full Text
Events – April Investiture Ceremonies at Government House Auckland
April 8, 2026
Source: Government House
- Mr Neil Bateup, of Ohinewai, CNZM for services to the rural sector
- Mr David Corner, of Wellington, ONZM for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
- Mrs Chrissie Cowan, of Hastings, ONZM for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
- Mr Gary Lane, of Auckland, ONZM for services to conservation and philanthropy
- Ms Janet Lilo, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the arts
- Dr Stephen Neville, of Alexandra Headland, Queensland, Australia, MNZM for services to gerontology research and seniors
- Mr Leighton Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to broadcasting
- Mr Gary Whittle, of Auckland, MNZM for services to rugby league
- Mr Greg Barclay, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Mr Rod Dixon, of Upper Moutere, ONZM for services to athletics
- Mr Te Warihi Hetaraka, of Whangārei, ONZM for services to Māori and art
- Ms Karen Ritchie (née Campbell) of Pōkeno, ONZM for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities
- Mr Terence Maskell, of Auckland, MNZM for services to choral music
- Mr John Roughan, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism and the community
- Ms Arihia Stirling, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education and Māori
- Mrs Ena Polima, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Niuean community
- Dame Coral Shaw, of Te Awamutu, DNZM for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
- Mr Lloyd Downing, of Morrinsville, ONZM for services to agriculture and governance
- Ms Paula Werohia-Lloyd, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to Māori and business
- Ms Gaye Poole, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to the performing arts and education
- Mr Ravinder Powar, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to ethnic communities
- Mrs Myra Caldwell, of Te Aroha, KSM for services to the community and music
- Mr Ngahau Davis and Mrs Debbie Davis, KSM of Moerewa, for services to the community
- Mr Don Mackinnon, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Distinguished Professor Gaven Martin, CNZM of Albany, for services to mathematics and education
- Mr Brian Davies, of Palmerston North, ONZM for services to motorsport
- Mrs Jane Eynon-Richards, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to the community
- Mr Jade Farrar, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
- Dr Audrey Tan, MNZM for services to mathematics education
- Mr Gordon Myer, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, of Melbourne, Australia, KSM for services to the community
- Professor Tom Roa, of Hamilton, CNZM for services to Māori language and education
- Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sociology
- Mrs Jenny Nahu, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to rugby league
- Mrs Sandy Pasley, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education
- Ms Helena Tuteao, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and Māori
- Mrs Elizabeth Whiting, of Auckland, MNZM for services to costume design
- Mr Peter Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
- Mrs Sylvia Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
- Sergeant Richard Bracey, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Ms Susan Burke, of Queensland, Australia, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Mr Hayden Cornwell, of Hamilton, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Constable Fritzi Faber, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Sergeant Harry Ghodke, of Hastings, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Mr Tony Quinn, of Cromwell, CNZM for services to motorsport and the community
- Mrs Kerry Nickels, of Auckland, KSO for services to the Red Cross
- Mr James Miller, of Auckland, ONZM for services to corporate governance
- Mr Jack Hobbs, of Pukekohe, MNZM for services to horticulture
- Mrs Matafetu Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to Pacific art
- Mr JR Burgess, of Mosgiel, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Marin Burgess, of Auckland, KSM for services to heritage preservation and education
- Mr William Fuller, of Russell, KSM for services to the community
- Dr Bruce Hayward, of Auckland, CNZM for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
- Professor Dr Jens Mueller, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to education
- Mr Tenby Powell, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid
- Mr Kevin Burgess, of Cambridge, MNZM for services to governance, the community and sport
- Mr John Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
- Mrs Valerie Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
- Professor Charl de Villiers, of Auckland, CNZM for services to accountancy
- Ms Shirley Hooper, of Papamoa, ONZM for services to netball and artistic swimming
- Mrs Lyn Lloyd, of Auckland, ONZM for services to renal nutrition
- Mr David Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Nada Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Gurpreet Kaur, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Indian community
- Mrs Barbara Knowles, of Tuakau, KSM for services to the community and to Members of Parliament
- Mr Tony Falkenstein, of Auckland, CNZM for services to philanthropy and business education
- Ms Sophie Devine, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to cricket
- Mrs Cecilia Robinson, of Auckland, ONZM for services to business and women
- Ms Donna Chisholm, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism
- Dr Caroline Oliver, of Wanaka, MNZM for services to cancer research and the community
- Ms Aere Anne Nicholas, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mr Harjinder Singh Basiala, of Papakura, KSM for services to the Punjabi community
- Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan, of Auckland, CNZM for services to science
- Mr Joe Harawira, of Whakatāne, KSO for services to Māori education, arts and conservation
- Ms Deborah Espiner, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities and education
- Mr Waihoroi Hoterene of Kerikeri, ONZM for services to Māori and Māori language education
- Mr Eroni Clarke, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the Pacific community and rugby
- Mr Laurie Mills, of Auckland, KSM for services to theatre
- Dr Leonie Sinclair, of Rotorua, KSM for services to health
- Mrs Fran Hartnett, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities
- Professor Patria Hume, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sports science and injury prevention
- Dr Arif Saeid, of Auckland, ONZM for services to refugees and youth
- Mrs Sue Hobbs, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities
- Dr Fahima Saeid, of Auckland, MNZM for services to refugees
- Ms Marion Ellis, of Ōrewa, KSM for services to hockey
- Mrs Jocelyn Grantham, of Auckland, KSM for services to education and the community
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China Mobile Hosts the 2026 Cooperative Conference on Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Chinese Enterprises Going Global
April 8, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2026 – On March 31, 2026, China Mobile hosted the 2026 China Mobile Digital Empowerment Cooperation Conference for Chinese Enterprises Going Global in Beijing. The conference focused on the needs for digital and intelligent development of Chinese enterprises going global, jointly exploring new trends in digital and intelligent empowerment for the global development of Chinese enterprises, and it was broadcast live simultaneously around the world. Zhang Feng, Secretary of the CPC Chinese Institute of Electronics Committee, and Guo Hao, President of the China Association of Communications Enterprises, attended the event, among others. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile attended the conference and delivered a speech.
Li Huidi pointed out that artificial intelligence is currently reshaping the ways of production and life with unprecedented speed and breadth, deeply restructuring the competitive landscape of global industries. AI is already the core engine driving the leap in social productivity and leading the transformation of the global industrial system. The overseas development of Chinese enterprises is undergoing a comprehensive upgrade from the traditional export of products and production capacity to the synergistic development of digital capabilities and industrial chains driven by AI.
Li Huidi stated that, in the face of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, China Mobile is accelerating the transition from a “telecommunications operator” to a “technology services enterprise.” With the vision of building a world-class technology services enterprise, it comprehensively promotes the integrated innovation of communication technologies, information technologies, and AI technologies, in order to strengthen, optimize, and expand the three major businesses of “communications services, computing services, and AI services.” China Mobile will deeply integrate its AI capabilities into the entire chain of its three core businesses, paving a digital and intelligent highway for globalization, featuring the integration of networks and intelligence, safety and reliability, and universal access across all domains for Chinese enterprises going global:
First, China Mobile will strengthen communications services and empower “AI connectivity”, weaving a dense network of global intelligent interconnection. The scale of China Mobile’s international information infrastructure continues to grow. China Mobile have expanded the capacity of submarine and terrestrial cables, bringing total international transmission bandwidth to 406T and Points of Presence (PoPs) to 446. Notably, the eastern section of 2Africa, the largest submarine cable system in the world circling Africa, has been activated. The sections are expected to be completed and put into operation in the first half of this year. Spanning a total length of approximately 45,000 kilometers, this submarine cable is laid along the coastline of the African continent. It connects 33 countries and regions across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, providing high-quality, low-latency international communication services for a population of roughly 3 billion along its route. This major information artery, which connects six continents and four oceans, provides safe and reliable guarantees for end-to-end connections. It supports the scheduling of transnational AI applications and the integration of global business for enterprises going global. Global roaming is now available in 268 destinations, and the total number of users for the JegoTrip app has exceeded 90 million. China Mobile’s international ecological cooperation continues to expand, and the “Hand-in-Hand Program” covers over 3 billion users worldwide. China Mobile have consecutively hosted events such as the Southeast Asia Cooperation Conference and the China Mobile Digital Empowerment Cooperation Conferences for Chinese Enterprises Going Global. These events have been widely praised and have strengthened China Mobile’s influence within the global ecosystem. In recent years, China Mobile’s revenue from international business has consistently maintained a trend of high-speed, double-digit growth.
Second, China Mobile will optimize computing services and drive “AI Computing”, building a globally integrated computing network across the world.As a builder of computing infrastructure, China Mobile will comprehensively increase its investment in Artificial Intelligence Data Centers (AIDC), accelerate the supply of computing, and enhance its operational capabilities for Tokens. China Mobile’s 100-megawatt-level Global Intelligent Center (GIC) in Hong Kong has officially opened, and China Mobile will deploy more nodes for AI computing along the “Belt and Road” initiative in the future. China Mobile have already established a cluster for AI computing with a capacity of 92.5 EFLOPS in China. By linking this with over 1,300 resources from self-owned and cooperative data centers overseas, China Mobile are constructing a global network for computing. China Mobile will promote Mobile Cloud to integrate high-quality global models and streamline the service chain where “Agents use Tokens, Tokens drive Computing, and Computing consumes Electricity.” This will forge a solid foundation of computing for Chinese enterprises going global.
Third, China Mobile will expand AI services and reshape digital services, stimulating new momentum across all domains for enterprises going global.As a promoter of applications for artificial intelligence, China Mobile continuously iterates the capabilities of its “Jiutian” large model. China Mobile have accumulated industrial data exceeding 20 trillion Tokens and independently developed more than 50 industrial large models. This promotes the deep integration of AI agents into the entire process of production and operations for enterprises. Overseas, China Mobile translate its leading domestic AI capabilities into a “smart engine” for Chinese enterprises expanding abroad. Targeting the pain points of enterprises going global, China Mobile have tailored a “1+8” system of products and solutions for all scenarios, which has already served tens of thousands of Chinese enterprises in their global layout. By combining the advantages of Chinese manufacturing and 5G solutions, China Mobile achieve deep integration with local ecosystems overseas. In regions including Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific, and have successfully established over a thousand benchmark cases of “AI+” digital and intelligent transformation, such as smart factories, smart ports, and smart IoV. This makes the fruits of China’s innovation in AI benefit the global market.
Looking toward the vast blue ocean of the AI era, Li Huidi proposed four initiatives: First, China Mobile will jointly build AI infrastructure to forge a solid “new foundation” for AI+ global development. China Mobile will join hands with global industry partners to accelerate the construction of global communication networks, computing networks, and intelligent networks. China Mobile will jointly optimize the layout of global submarine and terrestrial cables as well as hubs for computing, achieving mutually beneficial cooperation along the “Belt and Road” initiative and around the world. By building more high-standard Artificial Intelligence Data Centers, China Mobile will provide low-latency, highly reliable, high-performance, and widely covered infrastructure of computing networks for Chinese enterprises marching into the world. Second, China Mobile will jointly establish AI standards to build a “new consensus” on intelligence within the industry. China Mobile will continue to promote China’s full-stack AI technologies and standards to the world, covering the entire chain of computing foundations, large models, and industrial applications. This will contribute Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese standards to the construction of an open, inclusive, and interoperable system of global rules for AI technology. Third, China Mobile will jointly expand AI scenarios to release “new quality productive forces” across thousands of industries. China Mobile will continuously open up China Mobile’s technological foundation and experience in various scenarios, collaborating with enterprises going global to unearth high-value industrial scenarios. By providing exclusive resources for AI computing and support for Tokens, China Mobile will empower the accelerated release of new quality productive forces through AI innovation. In key regions along the “Belt and Road” initiative, China Mobile will create more replicable and promotable benchmark projects of “AI+” digital and intelligent transformation for overseas development. Fourth, China Mobile will jointly cultivate a win-win AI ecosystem to expand the “new circle of friends” for global cooperation. China Mobile will continuously upgrade the cooperative ecological system of the “iSTAR Program. Relying on the three core pillars of “AI+ applications, cloud and AI computing, and connectivity,” China Mobile will unite the strengths of global industries, academia, research, and application. This will help build a more open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial globalized digital and intelligent ecosystem. China Mobile will jointly incubate “AI+” solutions for overseas development across more than 150 scenarios, providing intelligent escorts across the entire chain and full life cycle for Chinese enterprises going global.
At the conference, using full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities to escort Chinese enterprises going global, China Mobile released a series of “AI+” full-stack digital and intelligent infrastructure, products, and services. Together with its ecological partners, China Mobile jointly released the “White Paper on the Digital and Intelligent Ecosystem of the China Mobile International ‘iSTAR Program’ for Chinese Enterprises Going-Global,” collaboratively building a new ecosystem for AI services.
Hashtag: #ChinaMobile
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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WeryAI Launches an Integrated Multi-Model AI Content Creation Platform: A One-Stop Workflow for Image, Video, and Advertising Production
April 9, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2026 – By bringing together leading AI engines and editing capabilities, WeryAI centers on “complete creative production on a single platform,” helping creators, designers, and marketing teams eliminate tool switching and improve the efficiency of visual content production.
Following the official launch of the platform, WeryAI (https://www.weryai.com/) has grown to nearly 3 million users. Serving creators, designers, marketers, and cross-border business teams, it provides an end-to-end creative solution covering image generation, video production, post-production editing, music generation, and character creation. To address common pain points in AI content production—such as fragmented tools, disconnected workflows, and rising costs—the platform integrates multiple high-performance AI models and editing tools, moving visual content production away from the traditional patchwork of multiple tools toward a more efficient closed-loop workflow on a single platform.
At the core of the platform is its signature “multi-model mode,” which allows users to enter a single prompt and simultaneously generate outputs using multiple image-generation models, including Wery 2.0, Nano Banana Pro, Seedream, Dreamina, and Wan 2.6. This makes it easy to compare the style and quality of different engines and quickly identify the best option for a project. On the video side, the platform integrates industry-leading engines such as Google Veo 3.1 Fast, Kling, Runway, Hailuo, and Pika, supporting synchronized audio-video generation. In just seconds, users can turn static images into dynamic advertising clips with smooth camera movement and synced sound effects.
The platform also offers a range of built-in editing tools for tasks such as 4K upscaling, background replacement, object removal, lip-syncing, and subtitle translation. All editing can be done in one interface, without exporting files across platforms. Its “prompt reverse engineering” feature lets users upload a reference image and automatically generate accurate prompts based on elements such as lighting, composition, and mood, reducing the time spent refining prompts.
WeryAI supports a wide range of use cases, including content creation for video producers, end-to-end design workflows, asset production for e-commerce marketing teams, and multilingual content localization for multinational companies. New users receive a daily free quota, while flexible subscription plans are available for both individual creators and professional teams. Users can visit the official website to explore a one-stop workflow from concept to finished advertising content.
Hashtag: #WeryAI
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Fresh Laundry Ranked #37 Among the Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore by The Straits Times 2026
April 8, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista, the annual Singapore business growth ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth performance across a defined assessment period. Fresh Laundry’s placement among the high-growth companies in Singapore underscores its strong performance and growing influence in the laundromat sector.
Recognition in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026
The Straits Times ranking identifies businesses that have achieved significant growth while demonstrating resilience and adaptability in Singapore’s competitive business environment. Companies included in the list represent diverse industries ranging from technology and logistics to consumer services.
Fresh Laundry’s position within this business growth ranking reflects its consistent expansion and operational development within the laundromat sector in Singapore. The company’s growth trajectory highlights increasing demand for modern, convenient laundry services as lifestyles evolve and urban living spaces prioritise efficiency and accessibility.
Being recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Singapore also signals the increasing relevance of service-driven businesses that address everyday needs through scalable models and operational innovation.
Growth of the Laundromat Industry in Singapore
The rise of the coin-operated laundry sector in Singapore has been shaped by changing urban lifestyles and the growing demand for convenient household services. Many households today value time-saving solutions that allow them to complete daily tasks efficiently.
Self-service laundry outlets provide a practical option for individuals and families seeking accessible washing and drying facilities without the need for large household appliances. This has contributed to steady growth in the sector, positioning laundromats as an essential service in densely populated cities.
Fresh Laundry’s inclusion among high-growth companies reflects how the industry continues to evolve to meet modern consumer expectations. By combining reliable machines, accessible locations, and streamlined operations, laundromats have become a key part of the neighbourhood service ecosystem.
Fresh Laundry’s Growth Journey
Fresh Laundry’s expansion over the years reflects a strategic focus on building a scalable and sustainable business model. From establishing reliable laundromat outlets to strengthening operational efficiency, the company has steadily developed its footprint across Singapore.
The brand’s progress within the urban self-service laundry segment in Singapore has been supported by careful planning, operational consistency, and an understanding of changing consumer needs. As demand for convenient laundry solutions continues to grow, Fresh Laundry has focused on maintaining quality while expanding its presence.
Being recognised as one of the fastest growing company in Singapore highlights the scalability of service-based businesses like Fresh Laundry, especially when driven by strong operational discipline, a focus on customer convenience, and carefully planned strategic expansion.
A Growing Interest in the Coin Laundry Industry
The growing popularity of laundromats has also sparked increasing interest in entrepreneurship within the sector. Many aspiring business owners are exploring opportunities in the coin laundry industry, recognising its potential as a service-oriented venture that caters to everyday needs.
Fresh Laundry’s presence among fast-expanding companies demonstrates how the laundromat sector has matured into a recognised segment of the local service economy.
Looking Ahead
Fresh Laundry’s inclusion in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 marks an important milestone in the company’s journey. As a recognised fastest-growing company in Singapore, the brand continues to strengthen its position within the laundromat sector in Singapore while supporting the broader development of the industry.
The recognition highlights not only Fresh Laundry’s growth, but also the continued evolution of neighbourhood services that support modern lifestyles. As the industry progresses, laundromats remain a vital part of urban living by providing accessible, convenient solutions for everyday needs.
https://freshlaundry.com.sg/
https://www.facebook.com/freshlaundrysg
Hashtag: #freshlaundry #washingmachine #fastestgrowingcompanysingapore
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Finance Minister condemnds Trump over Iran civilisation threat
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Finance Minister says she’s “alarmed” at “unprecedented” rhetoric by the US President Donald Trump, while the Foreign Minister says concern would occur if “people keep on heightening the effect of a comment like that”.
Early on Wednesday morning, Trump warned “a whole civilization will die” in Iran if the country does not heed his cutoff time to open the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reported US-Israeli attacks on its infrastructure were already underway.
Peters met with his counterpart, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just hours after Trump posted on social media, but Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Trump’s comments.
“I don’t comment on what presidents and prime ministers and secretaries of state and other people say, which are not part of the conversation that I was in,” Peters told RNZ.
He said there had been numerous comments in the past that have “changed dramatically” within one or 24 hours.
“So it’s time to be experienced. It’s time for cool heads and to not make a rush to judgment that we will regret. That’s what’s important now.”
But speaking on Morning Report’s Political Panel a short time after, Nicola Willis said the comments were “alarming for the whole world”.
“We are all very concerned with the trajectory of this conflict, and it is really unprecedented to see a US president using that sort of rhetoric, which obviously would have massive implications for the people of the Middle East and for the world,” she said.
She called for de-escalation saying New Zealand wanted to see the “basics of humanitarian law upheld, and that does not include endorsing attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure”.
“I don’t like waking up in a world where what the US president says on Twitter will actually affect the fortunes of billions of people,” Willis said.
She did however acknowledge Peters’ comments around not rushing to a judgment.
“As Winston Peters said, we do need to see whether there’s any bite behind these tweets today. We won’t know till midday whether these are words or threats or actually will result in actions.”
Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said the government needed to be calling out the comments made by the US president.
“They are outrageous” and would “further inflame” what was already a “horrific situation”, she said.
Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needed to be “much stronger and resolute” on what New Zealand’s position was and “what we deem acceptable and what we deem to be absolutely unacceptable”.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that strength of voice so far,” Sepuloni said.
She hoped Peters was “being a bit stronger” in his language “behind the scenes”.
The call for de-escalation from Willis echoed the Prime Minister’s comments in his post-cabinet media conference on Tuesday, in which he said the US and Israel had undertaken “unilateral, independent action without engaging any of their partners”.
“New Zealand’s position is clear, this is not a time for escalating rhetoric or actions. It is critical that the parties find a way to de escalate and come to a negotiated solution quickly,” Luxon said.
“New Zealand expects all parties to comply with international law and international humanitarian law, which includes the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said on Tuesday.
No response to PM’s views from Peters
On Wednesday morning, Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Luxon’s previous comments, in which he stated New Zealand had the same position as Australia in regards to the attack that started the war.
“If you’re talking to the Prime Minister, please question him about his comments,” Peters told RNZ, “I’m not going to respond to what the Prime Minister said.”
He said he was responding to what he knows as the Foreign Minister, and the information he was briefed with “by a seriously good team”.
“That’s what drives my answers, not what some other person said, dare I say it was the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, or anybody else.”
During the meeting between Peters and Rubio, there was no discussion about the legality of the United States and Israel’s strike on Iran, which began the war.
Peters told RNZ New Zealand had never expressed support for the war.
The purpose of his trip to Washington DC was not to declare support in any way. The US did not seek for New Zealand to express support, and made no requests for rhetorical or material support for its actions.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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SC Unveils Bold Rebrand, Shifts “Beyond Residential” to Three-Engine Growth Model
April 8, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Targets Over 30% Profit from Non-Residential Businesses by 2030
Strong Backlog Supports 2026 Revenue Target of THB 25.5 Billion
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2026 – SC has announced its first major rebrand in 20 years, repositioning the brand as “Beyond Residential”. The company is moving forward with the strategy “Reform to Perform” to rebalance its business portfolio through three business engines, diversifying revenue sources, increasing recurring income, and building new S-curves for future growth. SC has set a total revenue target of THB 25.5 billion for 2026 and aims to achieve a new profit high by 2030.
Mr. Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, Chief Executive Officer of SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited or SC, said that the fragile global economic environment has prompted the company to proactively adapt over the past two to three years. These efforts include organizational restructuring, financial discipline, expanding joint investment partnerships, and initiating new businesses in line with its risk diversification strategy. The company has gradually reshaped its business structure into a portfolio built around three business engines. These include Engine 1 Residential Property, Engine 2 Recurring Income Property, and Engine 3 New Businesses for a Better Future.
SC is also targeting to increase the profit contribution from Engine 2 and Engine 3 to more than 30 percent in order to drive the company’s overall profit to reach a new high again by 2030, while ensuring that all businesses continue to create value for people and the planet.
In 2026, the company will implement a comprehensive rebrand, including a new logo and refreshed corporate identity, marking its first such transformation in 20 years. The move reinforces SC’s position as “Beyond Residential,” supported by a more flexible and diversified portfolio, enabling the company to engage more effectively with customers, employees, partners, investors, and stakeholders.
2026 Business Targets and Plans
- SC targets total revenue of THB 25.5 billion in 2026, representing 21% growth year-on-year, with a capital expenditure budget of THB 8 billion to drive all three business engines. The Interest-Bearing Debt to Equity ratio (IBD/E) is expected to decline to below 1.2 times.
- Engine 1: Residential Property, targeting sales of THB 27 billion, up approximately 33% from 2025, and transfers of THB 23 billion, with backlog of more than THB 18.5 billion as of end-2025, of which around 40% is expected to be recognized in 2026.
– Low-rise housing: Revitalizing of eight single-detached home series across 17 projects under a concept focused on deeply understanding life needs.
– Condominium: Launch of a new ultra-luxury branded residence and a new riverside project, with a combined value of THB 25.5 billion across two projects.
– Introduction of “GenSCription” (Living Subscription Program by SC), responding to the growing shift toward renting instead of homeownership among younger generations, increasing accessibility and flexibility in housing.
- Engine 2: Recurring Income Property, covering operations across hotels, warehouses, office buildings, and rental apartments in the U.S. The business targets revenue growth of around 70 percent to THB 2 billion.
– Expansion of hospitality portfolio by 450 rooms in key seaside destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket.
– Development of an additional 170,000 square meters of warehouse space in the Bangna–EEC zone.
– Investment in alternative energy businesses to support data center growth under SCX 360.
- Engine 3: New Businesses for a Better Future, covering after-sales services, digital platforms, and health related businesses. The company targets revenue of THB 400 million this year, representing growth of around 60 percent from 2025.
– After-sales services will expand from 150 projects to 260 projects, alongside the launch of LINTON, a concierge service designed for ultra luxury residents.
– SC has allocated an investment budget of THB 1 billion over the next three years to support the growth of this business segment.
- SC also introduced “SC Green Mark,” a green building development standard encompassing environmental performance and residents’ quality of life. The standard will be applied across all engines and projects to ensure sustainable growth aligned with long-term environmental responsibility.
- Sustainable business operations
– The company continues to operate in accordance with international sustainability assessment standards of FTSE Russell.
– SC is advancing its greenhouse gas reduction efforts in line with its five-year target of reducing 100,000 tons of carbon emissions from 2025 to 2030.
– The company is also introducing SC Green Mark, a green building development standard covering environmental performance and residents’ quality of life, which will be applied across all engines and projects.
“Brands are like living things. They survive through evolution, and brands that fail to adapt will eventually become extinct. SC therefore continues to evolve. Rebranding and organizational reform are part of that evolution. A more flexible and diversified business portfolio will enable SC not only to survive but to grow sustainably in the highly volatile and challenging real estate industry, while creating greater value for people more broadly,” Nuttaphong said.
Hashtag: #SC #SCisQuality #SCBusinessDirection2026 #ReformtoPerform
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Consumers warned of increase in scams using fake news articles
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Financial Markets Authority is warning consumers about an increasing number of scams using fake news articles featuring prominent politicians and business leaders to entice consumers to invest in fake trading platforms.
“This isn’t a new scam, we first warned about these tactics in August 2024, but we’ve recently seen a significant increase in ads, fake news articles and fake investment platform websites linked to the scam,” FMA manager regulatory services Samantha McGuire said.
The fake articles used the logos of real news sites including RNZ, TVNZ and the NZ Herald but the articles they linked to contained false endorsements of investment platforms.
These articles directed users to websites where would-be victims were asked to register their contact details.
Scammers then contacted victims posing as investment brokers, and referred them to fake platforms, where victims were encouraged to make an initial small investment of about US$250.
Victims were then shown manipulated profits to pressure them into investing more. When victims tried to withdraw funds, they were told to pay fees, but no money was ever returned.
“Do not click on these ads or links, and do not enter your personal information into these websites,” McGuire said.
“If you have been contacted by a scammer after entering your personal information into one of these websites, block the contact, do not transfer any money to the scammers.”
The FMA identified 110 ads linked to the scam published in one 24-hour period on Meta sites.
More than 190 of fake trading platform websites had been identified and flagged for removal since the beginning of March.
“The scammers are using artificial intelligence to create deepfake images and videos featuring likenesses of politicians and business leaders to create a sense of credibility,” McGuire said.
“We recommend exercising extreme caution when engaging with online content promoting investment opportunities, particularly when it uses images of high-profile New Zealanders.”
The current wave of clickbait headlines claimed to have information authorities did not want revealed.
Individuals impersonated using deepfakes included Winston Peters, Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich and Westpac chief executive Catherine McGrath.
“But the scammers continuously switch the identities they’re impersonating, so stories may still be fake if they feature a different individual,” McGuire said.
What to do if you have been scammed:
- Contact your bank or payment provider immediately to ask if a transaction reversal is possible.
- If you have downloaded remote access software on the instructions of the scammers, immediately contact an IT professional to have your device checked for malware.
- If you have accessed your bank account or other payment systems while the remote access software was operating on your device, report this to the relevant account providers.
- If you are receiving phone calls from scammers, block their numbers and report them to your telecommunications provider. See the NZ Telecommunications Forum’s instructions for reporting scam calls.
- If you are getting spam emails and text messages, report these to the Department of Internal Affairs.
- Tell a trusted relative or friend what has happened. They may help you see the situation more clearly, help you deal with the scammers, and suggest what to do next.
- Contact Victim Support on 0800 842 846. They can provide free emotional and practical support and information.
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‘Alarming for whole world’: Willis reacts to Trump Iran threat
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Finance Minister says she’s “alarmed” at “unprecedented” rhetoric by the US President Donald Trump, while the Foreign Minister says concern would occur if “people keep on heightening the effect of a comment like that”.
Early on Wednesday morning, Trump warned “a whole civilization will die” in Iran if the country does not heed his cutoff time to open the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reported US-Israeli attacks on its infrastructure were already underway.
Peters met with his counterpart, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just hours after Trump posted on social media, but Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Trump’s comments.
“I don’t comment on what presidents and prime ministers and secretaries of state and other people say, which are not part of the conversation that I was in,” Peters told RNZ.
He said there had been numerous comments in the past that have “changed dramatically” within one or 24 hours.
“So it’s time to be experienced. It’s time for cool heads and to not make a rush to judgment that we will regret. That’s what’s important now.”
But speaking on Morning Report’s Political Panel a short time after, Nicola Willis said the comments were “alarming for the whole world”.
“We are all very concerned with the trajectory of this conflict, and it is really unprecedented to see a US president using that sort of rhetoric, which obviously would have massive implications for the people of the Middle East and for the world,” she said.
She called for de-escalation saying New Zealand wanted to see the “basics of humanitarian law upheld, and that does not include endorsing attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure”.
“I don’t like waking up in a world where what the US president says on Twitter will actually affect the fortunes of billions of people,” Willis said.
She did however acknowledge Peters’ comments around not rushing to a judgment.
“As Winston Peters said, we do need to see whether there’s any bite behind these tweets today. We won’t know till midday whether these are words or threats or actually will result in actions.”
Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said the government needed to be calling out the comments made by the US president.
“They are outrageous” and would “further inflame” what was already a “horrific situation”, she said.
Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needed to be “much stronger and resolute” on what New Zealand’s position was and “what we deem acceptable and what we deem to be absolutely unacceptable”.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that strength of voice so far,” Sepuloni said.
She hoped Peters was “being a bit stronger” in his language “behind the scenes”.
The call for de-escalation from Willis echoed the Prime Minister’s comments in his post-cabinet media conference on Tuesday, in which he said the US and Israel had undertaken “unilateral, independent action without engaging any of their partners”.
“New Zealand’s position is clear, this is not a time for escalating rhetoric or actions. It is critical that the parties find a way to de escalate and come to a negotiated solution quickly,” Luxon said.
“New Zealand expects all parties to comply with international law and international humanitarian law, which includes the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said on Tuesday.
No response to PM’s views from Peters
On Wednesday morning, Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Luxon’s previous comments, in which he stated New Zealand had the same position as Australia in regards to the attack that started the war.
“If you’re talking to the Prime Minister, please question him about his comments,” Peters told RNZ, “I’m not going to respond to what the Prime Minister said.”
He said he was responding to what he knows as the Foreign Minister, and the information he was briefed with “by a seriously good team”.
“That’s what drives my answers, not what some other person said, dare I say it was the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, or anybody else.”
During the meeting between Peters and Rubio, there was no discussion about the legality of the United States and Israel’s strike on Iran, which began the war.
Peters told RNZ New Zealand had never expressed support for the war.
The purpose of his trip to Washington DC was not to declare support in any way. The US did not seek for New Zealand to express support, and made no requests for rhetorical or material support for its actions.
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Luxon, Willis caution economic effects will continue despite ceasefire
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has welcomed news of a ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran – but is warning New Zealanders of ongoing economic effects.
Speaking to reporters after the Reserve Bank on Wednesday confirmed a decision to keep the official cash rate steady, Luxon said the news of a ceasefire was “a really promising and really encouraging move, I mean it’s the most encouraging news I think we’ve had in this conflict, absolutely”.
But he repeatedly warned against people getting too comfortable, and said the best case scenario for fuel prices coming down was probably “a matter of weeks”.
“This as a complex conflict, it’s been unpredictable, it’s been volatile, and we’re going to do everything we can to actually exhort the parties to actually use the two weeks to get to what we need to see which is an enduring solution here.”
It was “too early to comment” on the specifics of the ceasefire, he said, and while it could see a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping – including fuel tankers – the economic impacts were likely to continue for some time.
“It was running at 125 [ships through the Strait] a day, we’ve been running about four a day… but I just want to be really honest there’s a long way to go here.
“There’s no escaping the fact there will be a hit to inflation and economic growth, and that means real impacts for Kiwis beyond the price of petrol. As we’ve repeatedly said, New Zealand has learned the lessons from Covid the hard way and we will not repeat the mistakes made at that time.”
He said the government’s domestic focus remained on the risks to inflation and growth in the economy, which meant securing fuel to protect jobs, livelihoods and the wider economy.
Fuel suppliers had not reported any issues with future orders or shipments, and New Zealand remained at phase 1 of the fuel response plan, he said.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said markets had reacted positively to the ceasefire news, with crude oil prices falling and global equities up.
“As of 1pm – by one measure, West Texas, crude oil is down around 16 percent – and Brent crude down 12.5 percent to $USD95 a barrel.
“SMP futures are also up and the New Zealand stock exchange is up, gaining 1.7 percent. The New Zealand dollar has also appreciated against the Greenback (USD).”
She said despite the ceasefire development, it remained unclear how fast cargo would begin to move through the Strait of Hormuz should the ceasefire hold.
“Oil and gas facilities have also been damaged or shut down across the region and these will take time to bring back online. New Zealand is also a long way from our fuel suppliers, but prices here typically respond quickly to oil market moves – usually within a week or so but this may take longer in this instance given the heightened volatility in markets and residual uncertainty about the geopolitical situation.”
She noted the price of oil was not the same as that of refined fuels, and refineries had an extended disruption to crude supplies – so it could take extra time to flow through to lower prices for petrol and diesel.
Luxon said questions about potential tolling of the Strait were “way too premature”.
He said Trump’s earlier comments that a civilisation could die were “incredibly unhelpful” and “unprecedented for a US president period”.
“But I don’t think reiterating that rhetoric is helpful either, but equally we’ve got to deal with what we’re dealing with now, and what we’re dealing with now is an opportunity and the question is whether the parties will actually step up to the plate and realise it.”
Pressed on the matter, he refused to use stronger language than that Trump’s comments were “unhelpful”.
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Auckland mayor Wayne Brown to axe ratepayer-funded lunches at council meetings
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Auckland’s mayor is going to axe ratepayer-funded lunches at council meetings after being grilled about the council’s big catering bill.
But the lunches are just a small part of the council’s spend on food and drink.
Information obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) revealed the council spent $1.4 million in the year to 31 March 2025 and almost $5m in the past four years on catering.
That included catering cost totals of $832,000 from Auckland Transport and $565,033 from Watercare.
But when RNZ first approached Wayne Brown about the council’s catering bill and the lunches served to him and his colleagues, he was not concerned.
“Surely if I’m going to sit there for seven hours and listen to what some of the councillors dribble on about, I can have a couple of sandwiches at lunchtime.
“You’re focusing on the wrong things. You should be talking to me about really big, important things, not the musings of some new councillor.”
The cost of lunches for governing body meetings and workshops fluctuated year-to-year; at $3123 in FY2022, $18,439 in FY2023, $10,471 in FY2024, and $15,625 in FY2025.
Brown said they had pulled up council boards who spent “a lot of money on booze”.
“We discourage that immensely.
“But the council itself is very parsimonious. Recently, there was a gathering of all 160 board members, and there was a proposal to spend $32,000 on catering, which was cut back to $2000. In other words, you gave them a cup of tea and a bun.”
Councillor John Gillon, who requested the information about catering, said what was being provided was more luxurious than the mayor was letting on.
“He may only be taking a couple of sandwiches, but there’s definitely more on offer; gourmet paninis, filled rolls, a wide selection of salads and pasta, meatballs on sticks, sausage rolls.”
He said the elected members could bring their own food or buy something during lunch break.
“I’m happy with some tea, coffee, and biscuits, but anything beyond that I don’t see as being necessary.”
The mayor’s office backtracked on Wayne Brown’s comments shortly after he spoke to RNZ.
It said the mayor had directed that food should no longer be served at full council meetings, as he believed the issue had become a distraction.
“He wants councillors focused on delivering outcomes for Aucklanders, not debating meeting catering.
“The Mayor hopes councillors concentrate on large sums of money, given the fact that this is a multi-billion-dollar organisation.
“He also noted that using a LGOIMA on your own organisation is not the right way to achieve meaningful results, and said the decision removes an unnecessary sideshow so attention can stay on the important work that matters.”
But Councillor Gillan said those lunches were only a small part of the problem.
“Council doesn’t seem to have a specified budget for catering. It seems to be left up to the project managers and the heads of departments to decide on an ad hoc basis how much they’re going to spend on catering.
“For that reason, the figures tend to fluctuate each year between the departments. Sometimes they’re spending huge amounts, and sometimes they’re spending small amounts. But what I think this indicates is there needs to be a much firmer policy.”
He said he would be taking further action to try to bring down the council’s overall catering costs if the mayor did not.
“I’m surprised he’s [the mayor’s] not concerned about the amount being spent on catering. I would’ve thought he’d be keen to take advantage of this revelation. I’ll be speaking to the [Auckland Council] CEO about whether there are ways to rein in these costs.”
Gillon noted that council staff had advised him that the best way to get the information he was asking for was through the LGOIMA process.
Economist Brad Oslen said while avoiding extravagant spending was important, the council had bigger fish to fry.
“There’s always a legitimate question to be asked over spending on things like food for council meetings.
“But a lot of times when you look at spending on the likes of food for meetings, if you are having extremely long meetings, often you do need to, or it’s best to provide something because you do keep people engaged.
“The mayor is probably right that, if it’s become a distraction, they probably can go without it.
“But I do get the worry here that we seem to spend an enormous amount of time sometimes on smaller pieces, whereas bigger changes that could be looked at around procurement, getting better value for money across, say, the likes of roading or water contracts or similar, it’s probably going to deliver a lot more to the organisation.”
Workers’ rights advocate, Chloe Ann-King, said she was interested in what any savings made as a result of the mayor cutting back on catering were spent on.
“Where’s it going to be put? Is it going to be put into food banks? We do have massive food insecurity in this country, so Wayne Brown saying we’re going to cut lunches for workers who are already on high wages and can afford food. What difference is that going to make?
“Everyone should be fuelled at work and fed, but that should be across the whole of New Zealand.”
Council financial advisory manager, Brian Chan, said light snacks for long and important meetings were appropriate, as was catering for special occasions like inaugurations, community events, blessings and powhiri, or for special guests and delegations.
“Often, elected members will spend an entire day, and into the evening, participating in a meeting and only taking short comfort and refreshment breaks in order to get through a long and complex agenda.
“Our catering spend is not on lavish morning teas or long lunches for council staff.
“We have an internal catering team which provides simple, cost-effective catering options for justifiable business purposes. This enables us to keep costs down and gives us the flexibility to adjust quantities when needed and not over-cater.”
He said council staff were expected to “show restraint” and consider whether catering was necessary.
“We are guided by the Standing Orders of the Governing Body for elected members and the council’s Catering Guide for staff and external events.
“Catering is not provided by default. Our guidance states that morning tea may be approved for business meetings over 2.5 hours long and lunch may be approved if the meeting is over four hours long and if there is no easy access to kitchens, kitchenettes or council cafes.”
He said serving alcohol at council events was a “rare exception” but permitted in some circumstances.
Auckland Transport pointed out that its catering costs dropped from over $300,000 in 2023 to under $200,000 in 2024 and 2025.
“We do limited catering for Board and Committee meetings where these exceed three hours or run concurrently, and there are no options for board or management members to leave and buy their own lunch. This is always considered and limited, using Council catering suppliers.”
Watercare said it also had a strict approval process for entertainment and hospitality spending.
“We are mindful that Watercare is a public organisation – we expect our people to exercise judgement with respect to catering and follow our sensitive expenditure policy.”
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