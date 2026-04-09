AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 9, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 9, 2026 – Full Text
Ardern documentary ‘Prime Minister’ nominated for two Emmy Awards
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A documentary about former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been nominated for two Emmy awards.
The production, Prime Minister, looks at how the world’s then-youngest female head of government balanced motherhood with leadership, and navigated crises like the covid-19 lockdowns and the Christchurch terror attack.
The documentary was co-directed by Auckland-based filmmaker Michelle Walshe and American Lindsay Utz.
In a video posted to social media, Ardern’s husband Clarke Gayford said they had been nominated for “not one, but two Emmy Awards.”
He said the periods that the film looks at were some of the toughest times in their lives.
“It was awful in places.
“For one reason or another, I decided to pick up a camera, and film parts of it.”
Variety Magazine in Los Angeles reported it had been nominated in the ‘Best Documentary’ category, and also as ‘Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary’.
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Finance Minister condemnds Trump over Iran civilisation threat
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Finance Minister says she’s “alarmed” at “unprecedented” rhetoric by the US President Donald Trump, while the Foreign Minister says concern would occur if “people keep on heightening the effect of a comment like that”.
Early on Wednesday morning, Trump warned “a whole civilization will die” in Iran if the country does not heed his cutoff time to open the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reported US-Israeli attacks on its infrastructure were already underway.
Peters met with his counterpart, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just hours after Trump posted on social media, but Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Trump’s comments.
“I don’t comment on what presidents and prime ministers and secretaries of state and other people say, which are not part of the conversation that I was in,” Peters told RNZ.
He said there had been numerous comments in the past that have “changed dramatically” within one or 24 hours.
“So it’s time to be experienced. It’s time for cool heads and to not make a rush to judgment that we will regret. That’s what’s important now.”
But speaking on Morning Report’s Political Panel a short time after, Nicola Willis said the comments were “alarming for the whole world”.
“We are all very concerned with the trajectory of this conflict, and it is really unprecedented to see a US president using that sort of rhetoric, which obviously would have massive implications for the people of the Middle East and for the world,” she said.
She called for de-escalation saying New Zealand wanted to see the “basics of humanitarian law upheld, and that does not include endorsing attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure”.
“I don’t like waking up in a world where what the US president says on Twitter will actually affect the fortunes of billions of people,” Willis said.
She did however acknowledge Peters’ comments around not rushing to a judgment.
“As Winston Peters said, we do need to see whether there’s any bite behind these tweets today. We won’t know till midday whether these are words or threats or actually will result in actions.”
Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said the government needed to be calling out the comments made by the US president.
“They are outrageous” and would “further inflame” what was already a “horrific situation”, she said.
Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needed to be “much stronger and resolute” on what New Zealand’s position was and “what we deem acceptable and what we deem to be absolutely unacceptable”.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that strength of voice so far,” Sepuloni said.
She hoped Peters was “being a bit stronger” in his language “behind the scenes”.
The call for de-escalation from Willis echoed the Prime Minister’s comments in his post-cabinet media conference on Tuesday, in which he said the US and Israel had undertaken “unilateral, independent action without engaging any of their partners”.
“New Zealand’s position is clear, this is not a time for escalating rhetoric or actions. It is critical that the parties find a way to de escalate and come to a negotiated solution quickly,” Luxon said.
“New Zealand expects all parties to comply with international law and international humanitarian law, which includes the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said on Tuesday.
No response to PM’s views from Peters
On Wednesday morning, Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Luxon’s previous comments, in which he stated New Zealand had the same position as Australia in regards to the attack that started the war.
“If you’re talking to the Prime Minister, please question him about his comments,” Peters told RNZ, “I’m not going to respond to what the Prime Minister said.”
He said he was responding to what he knows as the Foreign Minister, and the information he was briefed with “by a seriously good team”.
“That’s what drives my answers, not what some other person said, dare I say it was the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, or anybody else.”
During the meeting between Peters and Rubio, there was no discussion about the legality of the United States and Israel’s strike on Iran, which began the war.
Peters told RNZ New Zealand had never expressed support for the war.
The purpose of his trip to Washington DC was not to declare support in any way. The US did not seek for New Zealand to express support, and made no requests for rhetorical or material support for its actions.
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‘Alarming for whole world’: Willis reacts to Trump Iran threat
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Finance Minister says she’s “alarmed” at “unprecedented” rhetoric by the US President Donald Trump, while the Foreign Minister says concern would occur if “people keep on heightening the effect of a comment like that”.
Early on Wednesday morning, Trump warned “a whole civilization will die” in Iran if the country does not heed his cutoff time to open the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reported US-Israeli attacks on its infrastructure were already underway.
Peters met with his counterpart, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just hours after Trump posted on social media, but Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Trump’s comments.
“I don’t comment on what presidents and prime ministers and secretaries of state and other people say, which are not part of the conversation that I was in,” Peters told RNZ.
He said there had been numerous comments in the past that have “changed dramatically” within one or 24 hours.
“So it’s time to be experienced. It’s time for cool heads and to not make a rush to judgment that we will regret. That’s what’s important now.”
But speaking on Morning Report’s Political Panel a short time after, Nicola Willis said the comments were “alarming for the whole world”.
“We are all very concerned with the trajectory of this conflict, and it is really unprecedented to see a US president using that sort of rhetoric, which obviously would have massive implications for the people of the Middle East and for the world,” she said.
She called for de-escalation saying New Zealand wanted to see the “basics of humanitarian law upheld, and that does not include endorsing attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure”.
“I don’t like waking up in a world where what the US president says on Twitter will actually affect the fortunes of billions of people,” Willis said.
She did however acknowledge Peters’ comments around not rushing to a judgment.
“As Winston Peters said, we do need to see whether there’s any bite behind these tweets today. We won’t know till midday whether these are words or threats or actually will result in actions.”
Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said the government needed to be calling out the comments made by the US president.
“They are outrageous” and would “further inflame” what was already a “horrific situation”, she said.
Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needed to be “much stronger and resolute” on what New Zealand’s position was and “what we deem acceptable and what we deem to be absolutely unacceptable”.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that strength of voice so far,” Sepuloni said.
She hoped Peters was “being a bit stronger” in his language “behind the scenes”.
The call for de-escalation from Willis echoed the Prime Minister’s comments in his post-cabinet media conference on Tuesday, in which he said the US and Israel had undertaken “unilateral, independent action without engaging any of their partners”.
“New Zealand’s position is clear, this is not a time for escalating rhetoric or actions. It is critical that the parties find a way to de escalate and come to a negotiated solution quickly,” Luxon said.
“New Zealand expects all parties to comply with international law and international humanitarian law, which includes the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said on Tuesday.
No response to PM’s views from Peters
On Wednesday morning, Peters wouldn’t be drawn on Luxon’s previous comments, in which he stated New Zealand had the same position as Australia in regards to the attack that started the war.
“If you’re talking to the Prime Minister, please question him about his comments,” Peters told RNZ, “I’m not going to respond to what the Prime Minister said.”
He said he was responding to what he knows as the Foreign Minister, and the information he was briefed with “by a seriously good team”.
“That’s what drives my answers, not what some other person said, dare I say it was the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, or anybody else.”
During the meeting between Peters and Rubio, there was no discussion about the legality of the United States and Israel’s strike on Iran, which began the war.
Peters told RNZ New Zealand had never expressed support for the war.
The purpose of his trip to Washington DC was not to declare support in any way. The US did not seek for New Zealand to express support, and made no requests for rhetorical or material support for its actions.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Events – April Investiture Ceremonies at Government House Auckland
April 8, 2026
Source: Government House
- Mr Neil Bateup, of Ohinewai, CNZM for services to the rural sector
- Mr David Corner, of Wellington, ONZM for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
- Mrs Chrissie Cowan, of Hastings, ONZM for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
- Mr Gary Lane, of Auckland, ONZM for services to conservation and philanthropy
- Ms Janet Lilo, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the arts
- Dr Stephen Neville, of Alexandra Headland, Queensland, Australia, MNZM for services to gerontology research and seniors
- Mr Leighton Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to broadcasting
- Mr Gary Whittle, of Auckland, MNZM for services to rugby league
- Mr Greg Barclay, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Mr Rod Dixon, of Upper Moutere, ONZM for services to athletics
- Mr Te Warihi Hetaraka, of Whangārei, ONZM for services to Māori and art
- Ms Karen Ritchie (née Campbell) of Pōkeno, ONZM for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities
- Mr Terence Maskell, of Auckland, MNZM for services to choral music
- Mr John Roughan, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism and the community
- Ms Arihia Stirling, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education and Māori
- Mrs Ena Polima, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Niuean community
- Dame Coral Shaw, of Te Awamutu, DNZM for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
- Mr Lloyd Downing, of Morrinsville, ONZM for services to agriculture and governance
- Ms Paula Werohia-Lloyd, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to Māori and business
- Ms Gaye Poole, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to the performing arts and education
- Mr Ravinder Powar, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to ethnic communities
- Mrs Myra Caldwell, of Te Aroha, KSM for services to the community and music
- Mr Ngahau Davis and Mrs Debbie Davis, KSM of Moerewa, for services to the community
- Mr Don Mackinnon, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Distinguished Professor Gaven Martin, CNZM of Albany, for services to mathematics and education
- Mr Brian Davies, of Palmerston North, ONZM for services to motorsport
- Mrs Jane Eynon-Richards, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to the community
- Mr Jade Farrar, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
- Dr Audrey Tan, MNZM for services to mathematics education
- Mr Gordon Myer, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, of Melbourne, Australia, KSM for services to the community
- Professor Tom Roa, of Hamilton, CNZM for services to Māori language and education
- Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sociology
- Mrs Jenny Nahu, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to rugby league
- Mrs Sandy Pasley, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education
- Ms Helena Tuteao, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and Māori
- Mrs Elizabeth Whiting, of Auckland, MNZM for services to costume design
- Mr Peter Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
- Mrs Sylvia Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
- Sergeant Richard Bracey, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Ms Susan Burke, of Queensland, Australia, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Mr Hayden Cornwell, of Hamilton, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Constable Fritzi Faber, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Sergeant Harry Ghodke, of Hastings, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Mr Tony Quinn, of Cromwell, CNZM for services to motorsport and the community
- Mrs Kerry Nickels, of Auckland, KSO for services to the Red Cross
- Mr James Miller, of Auckland, ONZM for services to corporate governance
- Mr Jack Hobbs, of Pukekohe, MNZM for services to horticulture
- Mrs Matafetu Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to Pacific art
- Mr JR Burgess, of Mosgiel, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Marin Burgess, of Auckland, KSM for services to heritage preservation and education
- Mr William Fuller, of Russell, KSM for services to the community
- Dr Bruce Hayward, of Auckland, CNZM for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
- Professor Dr Jens Mueller, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to education
- Mr Tenby Powell, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid
- Mr Kevin Burgess, of Cambridge, MNZM for services to governance, the community and sport
- Mr John Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
- Mrs Valerie Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
- Professor Charl de Villiers, of Auckland, CNZM for services to accountancy
- Ms Shirley Hooper, of Papamoa, ONZM for services to netball and artistic swimming
- Mrs Lyn Lloyd, of Auckland, ONZM for services to renal nutrition
- Mr David Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Nada Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Gurpreet Kaur, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Indian community
- Mrs Barbara Knowles, of Tuakau, KSM for services to the community and to Members of Parliament
- Mr Tony Falkenstein, of Auckland, CNZM for services to philanthropy and business education
- Ms Sophie Devine, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to cricket
- Mrs Cecilia Robinson, of Auckland, ONZM for services to business and women
- Ms Donna Chisholm, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism
- Dr Caroline Oliver, of Wanaka, MNZM for services to cancer research and the community
- Ms Aere Anne Nicholas, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mr Harjinder Singh Basiala, of Papakura, KSM for services to the Punjabi community
- Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan, of Auckland, CNZM for services to science
- Mr Joe Harawira, of Whakatāne, KSO for services to Māori education, arts and conservation
- Ms Deborah Espiner, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities and education
- Mr Waihoroi Hoterene of Kerikeri, ONZM for services to Māori and Māori language education
- Mr Eroni Clarke, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the Pacific community and rugby
- Mr Laurie Mills, of Auckland, KSM for services to theatre
- Dr Leonie Sinclair, of Rotorua, KSM for services to health
- Mrs Fran Hartnett, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities
- Professor Patria Hume, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sports science and injury prevention
- Dr Arif Saeid, of Auckland, ONZM for services to refugees and youth
- Mrs Sue Hobbs, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities
- Dr Fahima Saeid, of Auckland, MNZM for services to refugees
- Ms Marion Ellis, of Ōrewa, KSM for services to hockey
- Mrs Jocelyn Grantham, of Auckland, KSM for services to education and the community
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Charities facing demand call on government to reconsider fuel subsidy
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
An Auckland mum has been picking up parcels from a foodbank with an e-scooter amidst the fuel crisis as charities see more people unable to afford travel to get help, and volunteers reducing their hours.
Gigi Joyce, who lives with her partner and three children in Mount Albert – including a 15-months old daughter- said she’s sold her car after the spike in fuel costs made it unaffordable for her family.
She’s been picking up food parcels from a social food pantry in Mount Roskill on an e-scooter, and uses a metal chain to secure multiple bags of groceries onto the scooter, while hanging additional bags onto the handles.
It’s a precarious balance, but Joyce said it’s more efficient than carrying the many bags while transferring buses.
Louise Garbett, coordinator at Communities feeding Communities – a social pantry run by Presbyterian Support Northern in Mount Roskill – said they’re seeing higher demand, with food requests also coming from people who are working, and families where both parents are working.
She said more people are unable to travel to their hub.
“I’m getting called all day long from people asking if we can deliver food parcels, which is unfortunately something we can offer, but it’s problematic for people to drive here because they have to pay for fuel to pick up food, so we are worried about people,” she said.
Garbett said public transport can be challenging for people carrying a large load.
“We have had more people coming on the bus to pick up their food parcels, which is all very well, but it’s very difficult to carry a week’s worth of groceries on the bus, particularly if you have a disability or you’re pregnant, or you have a bunch of kids with you,” she said.
Garbett said two volunteers haven’t been coming for the past two weeks due to the cost of fuel.
She’s also worried that companies would start to put up the cost on their food orders if the conflict in the Middle East continues, and that they won’t be able to help as many people.
Garbett said she hopes the government can consider extending the $50 per week fuel subsidy, currently only for low-to-middle-income workers who have children, to more groups in society – particularly people with disabilities who may not be able to take public transport.
Agnes Magele from Auckland Action Against Poverty said people on benefits who were previously barely able to afford petrol to get to their office, are now unable to come.
Magele is also calling on the government to provide the $50 fuel subsidy to beneficiaries and working people who may not fit the current criteria.
Tyla Nasmith, who runs Nurturing Families in West Auckland, said they’ve been seeing more referrals and longer lists of requested items.
“In the past weeks or months, we might’ve been providing a couple of things for families – but now they’re in such crisis that we’re providing everything for a newborn, or clothing, and school supplies for older kids as well,
Nasmith said some of their volunteers are reducing the number of times they come each week due to the petrol costs.
“If we can’t get volunteers here, because the cost of gas is so expensive, we aren’t gonna be able to get the support out to families as quick as possible, it’s kind of like a really big knock on effect, and I guess there’s so much uncertainty over this time period,” she said.
Mount Roskill woman Safiya used to volunteer with the NZ Ethnic Women’s Trust to drive migrant women and refugees to their appointments and errands.
She said she’s stopped doing that for a month now due to the high cost of petrol.
Safiya, who’s disabled and has been on crutches since the age of 14, said rising fuel prices have restricted her everyday activities.
“It’s very hard for me, the only thing I can do is drop off and pick up the kids from school, and I’m much more stuck at home now because the petrol fee is very high,
“I used to go socialization, the community places to chat and all that, but now I’m stuck and that’s not good for my health and my memory, so I hope the things get sorted and the war stops, and we can just get our normal petrol budget,” she said.
Willis stands firm on current fuel subsidy
Asked whether the government would consider extending $50 per week fuel subsidy to more groups, the finance minister Nicola Willis said in a statement that the government has acted to support those most impacted by the conflict in the Middle East with the subsidy to the low-to-middle income working families with children.
“People experiencing particular difficulties should talk to the Ministry of Social Development to check what they may be eligible for,
“However, the Government is not in the position of being able to mitigate the impact on all New Zealanders of a conflict that is making people all over the world poorer,” she said.
Willis said New Zealand’s fiscal buffers were eroded in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, and any additional funding has to come from savings elsewhere, or be borrowed.
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‘Tipping point’: Kiwis switch to electric cars, solar as fuel prices stay high
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand has reached a “tipping point” with more people switching to electric cars and solar as Meridian Energy’s weekly app registrations increase by 214 percent, it says.
Rising oil prices have put pressure on prices across New Zealand, pushing an upward trend and interest in EV alternative vehicles.
Waka Kotahi data shows monthly registrations of full battery EVs last month jumped nearly four-fold from recent levels, from an average of 800 a month in the last two years, to 3100.
Registrations of plug-in hybrid vehicles almost tripled.
Meridian’s head of energy, Richard Sanford, said there has been a significant jump over the past four weeks.
“The last month has definitely seen a boost in interest towards EVs and home solar.
“It does feel like a tipping point, as more and more Kiwis see how moving away from a reliance on fossil fuels – where they can – would make financial sense.”
He said Meridian had long believed in what EV’s could offer to the country and was encouraged by the new interest.
Certain areas were seeing more interest than others.
“Across our Zero network we’ve seen a 16 percent increase in users and 20 percent increase in sessions over the last month, with the three most popular charging stations on the Zero network being Auckland Airport, Twizel and Culverden.
“That continues a trend towards more EV uptake, with our weekly app registrations increasing by 214 percent and weekly active users by 80 percent over the last six months.”
Sandford said Meridian was continuing to invest in EV public charging sites.
There are currently just over 1800 public charge points in New Zealand with more on the way according to the government.
In March, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Energy and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced the number of electric vehicle (EV) public chargers around New Zealand would more than double thanks to $52.7 million in zero-interest loans from the government and co-investment from ChargeNet and Meridian.
He said New Zealand had one of the lowest charger-to-EV ratios in the OECD.
With the new investment the national total would be around 4550.
“The government is working towards 10,000 charge points by 2030, roughly one for every 40 EVs,” Bishop said.
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Air Chathams to cut flights from North Island routes after fuel cost doubles
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Air Chathams is cutting a significant number of flights from several North Island routes, which have become unsustainable after the cost of jet fuel has more than doubled.
The company is the only airline flying to the Chatham Islands, providing a vital connection to the mainland for passengers and freight, and has been under increased financial pressure due to the rising cost of aviation fuel.
InMarch, Air Chathams added a $20 surcharge on all its tickets, to help to offset the additional costs.
Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny told Checkpoint that the carrier would maintain vital flights between the island and the mainland, but would axe about 45 percent of flights into Whakatāne, 22 percent of flights into Whanganui and 10 percent into Kāpiti.
The cuts – which were entirely caused by the fuel crisis – would begin around 20 April, Emeny said.
Currently, the Air Chatham was not even able to cover its direct costs running those flights.
“There’s no real point in operating the services if we can’t even cover the direct cost.”
The issue was worsened by a drop in demand, as people were deciding against discretionary travel or putting off plans, he said.
Previously, Air Chathams was paying about $500,000 a month in fuel costs, but that number had doubled to over $1 Million.
Air New Zealand on Wednesday also said it had seen its fuel costs double, and that it was cutting flights – but it would not say which flights or when that might happen.
The goal was to reduce costs without doing long-term damage to the market, Emeny said.
He added that regional airlines would like to see some of the government’s targeted and temporary financial relief.
The government in 2025 announced a package including up to $30 million in loans from the government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund to help with rising costs.
“It’s super important that we get that funding out and supporting these regional carriers as soon as possible,” Emeny said.
He added the government should consider whether to restructure that package so airlines do not have to take it all on as concessionary debt.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we can working with government.
“I am hopeful that there is some work ongoing to look at some of that targeted support, because it is desperately needed. And I think it’s really important to just highlight the important role that smaller airlines like Air Chathams and Sounds Air and Barrier Air play.”
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Fossil fuel crisis response opportunity to rebalance tax system for fairer, more sustainable future
April 8, 2026
8 April 2026, 2:30 pm – New Zealand’s response to the fossil fuel crisis must provide immediate relief to communities and local businesses, and enable a recovery that is equitable and sustainable, building our resilience for future shocks. Some practical measures to rebalance our tax system would make a significant contribution to such a response, says Tax Justice Aotearoa (TJA), and the Better Taxes for a Better Future Campaign (Better Taxes).
“Despite the potential of a ceasefire, there are tough times ahead for many of us already struggling with the cost of living. We need an effective immediate response that provides meaningful support to those worst affected, including small businesses, those on low incomes, Māori, Pacific and rural communities,” says TJA and Better Taxes spokesperson Glenn Barclay.
“But this crisis also provides us with an opportunity to make a meaningful shift towards a low carbon economy, and energy sovereignty. It is also an opportunity to rebuild a more resilient and productive economy that rewards hard work and shares our wealth more fairly.”
“The Government seems to want to respond within its self-imposed fiscal limits, but it is likely to have to do more. There is an urgent need to grow government revenue to fund both the immediate response and the longer-term recovery,” says Glenn Barclay. “This must be done in a way that protects the least well off, while ensuring that those who can afford it, and those who benefit from it, contribute the most.”
TJA and Better Taxes are calling for the Government to immediately adopt the following measures:
- Introduce a windfall tax, targeting industries, companies or sectors that make unusually high profits during the crisis. This should apply to fuel companies, but also other sectors that may make windfall profits, such as the banks, supermarkets and energy companies. Revenue gathered via this mechanism should be earmarked for the immediate costs of the crisis response.
- Require fuel companies to report profit margins to ensure the Government has sufficient information from fuel companies and other relevant sectors to monitor windfall profits. Information on the margins of each fuel company should be published on a regular basis (e.g. weekly) throughout the crisis.
- A one off wealth tax. The crisis will hit those on low incomes much harder than the ultra wealthy. The Government should consider the one off application of a wealth tax on those who earn, or own assets, above a high threshold.
- Target investment boost to green energy. The Government’s investment boost should be amended immediately to target private investment in green energy infrastructure that will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make our economy more resilient (e.g. solar panels, company EVs).
- Establish recovery corporate surcharges on sectors that are vulnerable to shocks, manage critical infrastructure and services, and/or lack competition (e.g. major banks, supermarket chains, electricity gentailers) to discourage excessive profits and generate revenue to build our resilience for future crises.
TJA and Better Taxes do not support any temporary reduction of the fuel excise. It would do nothing to reduce demand for fuel and the financial advantage would flow to big corporations, and the ultra-wealthy, as much as the least well off. The measures outlined above focus on delivering relief to those least able to weather the crisis, while supporting a transition to a more equitable, resilient and productive economy.
“A windfall tax on fossil fuel companies and transparency around their profit margins will discourage price gouging, and generate the revenue we need to provide immediate support to struggling whānau and local small and medium businesses,” says Glenn Barclay. “Other tax reform measures proposed will both generate much needed revenue, and enable us to take advantage of this moment to start to rebalance our tax system to support a more sustainable, fairer future for everyone in Aotearoa.”
Tax reform is the primary focus of TJA and Better Taxes, but increased borrowing is also a legitimate way to fund crisis response, particularly when accompanied by the recommended tax measures. Further, borrowing for immediate and medium term investment to build green energy sovereignty and resilience to future shocks is appropriate; a failure to make sufficient investments would be reckless.
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‘Big concern’ as farmers weeks behind fuel drops amid shortages
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Federated Farmers says farmers are experiencing fuel shortages, with some two to three weeks behind their normal fuel drops.
The organisation’s dairy chair and Canterbury sharemilker Karl Dean said fuel distributors have had the schedule of fuel allocations changed by importers – disrupting when farmers usually receive supply.
Most farmers – if they have got an on-farm tank – will have a system set up with their fuel supplier, to get filled up about once a month, Dean told Morning Report.
Dean said he was hearing from farmers daily that some were weeks behind usual deliveries.
“That is a big concern.”
He said he is urging fuel distributors and the government to prioritise agriculture as an essential service for fuel supplies now.
“We’ve had instances where farmers have run out of water for stock water pumps … that can’t happen.
“And I think the government, personally, needs to start to make a stand and say ‘hey, there is shortages of fuel’, in terms of the distribution network in New Zealand, and that needs to be categorised and played through properly.”
RNZ has previously reported farmers running dry on fuel as rural distributors face limits.
Co-owner of Hawke’s Bay dry stock farm Caroline Kirk said in late March her fuel drop was 10 days’ late and her reticulating drinking water system for livestock ran on fuel. Distributor Fern Energy said at the time it was doing its best to prioritise fuel deliveries based on need.
Dean said he hoped the fuel drops would return to normal as soon as possible.
He also said dairy farmers will be facing high diesel costs in the next couple of months due to stock movements between farms.
“We’ve got large trucking events that happen normally around the 1st of May for young stock moving in and off farms, and then 1st of June for herds moving and going to Wintering etc.”
A big concern was the flow-on effect of fuel and transport price rises for next season, as companies will be ordering supplies now for spring and next summer, he said.
When asked about farmers facing fuel shortages, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said supplies continued to be available, but price rises were extremely concerning.
She said the government had published a fuel response plan which would call for “voluntary demand restraint” if there were disruptions in deliveries or orders.
RNZ has approached MBIE for comment.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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New support delivers faster access to eating disorder care
April 8, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
More New Zealanders and their families will have faster access to support for eating disorders with the rollout of peer support workers in eating disorder services and further support coming for families and carers, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.
“This Government is committed to reducing wait times and improving access to eating disorder support. That’s why last year we refreshed the Eating Disorders Strategy for the first time in 16 years, supported by $4 million of additional funding each year,” Mr Doocey says.
“This investment is focused on getting support to people earlier, better supporting families and carers, and increasing capacity of specialist eating disorder services.
“Today I am in Hamilton to hear from the new peer support workers working in the Waikato Specialist Eating Disorders Service. This is especially heartening considering it was only a short time ago I was in Christchurch meeting with the only Health New Zealand-employed peer support worker working in specialist eating disorder services.
“We know peer support workers make a big difference. These are people with experience of eating disorders who can play a big role in supporting others through recovery. It is great to see new peer support roles being implemented in each of the four regional eating disorder services, with workers in place in Wellington and Waikato.
“A big part of the new direction is creating community support for families and carers. I have heard from many families who want to know how to better support their loved one. This is important because families and carers play a critical role in the recovery of an eating disorder.
“That’s why I am also pleased to meet with Eating Disorders Carer Support and Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand today. They have been chosen to deliver this support, so families and carers do feel supported. They will be ensuring people feel well equipped to support their loved ones experiencing eating disorders.
“We want New Zealanders to know when they or their family member reaches out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there.”
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