Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2026 – On March 31, 2026, China Mobile hosted the 2026 China Mobile Digital Empowerment Cooperation Conference for Chinese Enterprises Going Global in Beijing. The conference focused on the needs for digital and intelligent development of Chinese enterprises going global, jointly exploring new trends in digital and intelligent empowerment for the global development of Chinese enterprises, and it was broadcast live simultaneously around the world. Zhang Feng, Secretary of the CPC Chinese Institute of Electronics Committee, and Guo Hao, President of the China Association of Communications Enterprises, attended the event, among others. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Li Huidi pointed out that artificial intelligence is currently reshaping the ways of production and life with unprecedented speed and breadth, deeply restructuring the competitive landscape of global industries. AI is already the core engine driving the leap in social productivity and leading the transformation of the global industrial system. The overseas development of Chinese enterprises is undergoing a comprehensive upgrade from the traditional export of products and production capacity to the synergistic development of digital capabilities and industrial chains driven by AI.

Li Huidi stated that, in the face of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, China Mobile is accelerating the transition from a “telecommunications operator” to a “technology services enterprise.” With the vision of building a world-class technology services enterprise, it comprehensively promotes the integrated innovation of communication technologies, information technologies, and AI technologies, in order to strengthen, optimize, and expand the three major businesses of “communications services, computing services, and AI services.” China Mobile will deeply integrate its AI capabilities into the entire chain of its three core businesses, paving a digital and intelligent highway for globalization, featuring the integration of networks and intelligence, safety and reliability, and universal access across all domains for Chinese enterprises going global:

First, China Mobile will strengthen communications services and empower “AI connectivity”, weaving a dense network of global intelligent interconnection. The scale of China Mobile’s international information infrastructure continues to grow. China Mobile have expanded the capacity of submarine and terrestrial cables, bringing total international transmission bandwidth to 406T and Points of Presence (PoPs) to 446. Notably, the eastern section of 2Africa, the largest submarine cable system in the world circling Africa, has been activated. The sections are expected to be completed and put into operation in the first half of this year. Spanning a total length of approximately 45,000 kilometers, this submarine cable is laid along the coastline of the African continent. It connects 33 countries and regions across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, providing high-quality, low-latency international communication services for a population of roughly 3 billion along its route. This major information artery, which connects six continents and four oceans, provides safe and reliable guarantees for end-to-end connections. It supports the scheduling of transnational AI applications and the integration of global business for enterprises going global. Global roaming is now available in 268 destinations, and the total number of users for the JegoTrip app has exceeded 90 million. China Mobile’s international ecological cooperation continues to expand, and the “Hand-in-Hand Program” covers over 3 billion users worldwide. China Mobile have consecutively hosted events such as the Southeast Asia Cooperation Conference and the China Mobile Digital Empowerment Cooperation Conferences for Chinese Enterprises Going Global. These events have been widely praised and have strengthened China Mobile’s influence within the global ecosystem. In recent years, China Mobile’s revenue from international business has consistently maintained a trend of high-speed, double-digit growth.

Second, China Mobile will optimize computing services and drive “AI Computing”, building a globally integrated computing network across the world.As a builder of computing infrastructure, China Mobile will comprehensively increase its investment in Artificial Intelligence Data Centers (AIDC), accelerate the supply of computing, and enhance its operational capabilities for Tokens. China Mobile’s 100-megawatt-level Global Intelligent Center (GIC) in Hong Kong has officially opened, and China Mobile will deploy more nodes for AI computing along the “Belt and Road” initiative in the future. China Mobile have already established a cluster for AI computing with a capacity of 92.5 EFLOPS in China. By linking this with over 1,300 resources from self-owned and cooperative data centers overseas, China Mobile are constructing a global network for computing. China Mobile will promote Mobile Cloud to integrate high-quality global models and streamline the service chain where “Agents use Tokens, Tokens drive Computing, and Computing consumes Electricity.” This will forge a solid foundation of computing for Chinese enterprises going global.

Third, China Mobile will expand AI services and reshape digital services, stimulating new momentum across all domains for enterprises going global.As a promoter of applications for artificial intelligence, China Mobile continuously iterates the capabilities of its “Jiutian” large model. China Mobile have accumulated industrial data exceeding 20 trillion Tokens and independently developed more than 50 industrial large models. This promotes the deep integration of AI agents into the entire process of production and operations for enterprises. Overseas, China Mobile translate its leading domestic AI capabilities into a “smart engine” for Chinese enterprises expanding abroad. Targeting the pain points of enterprises going global, China Mobile have tailored a “1+8” system of products and solutions for all scenarios, which has already served tens of thousands of Chinese enterprises in their global layout. By combining the advantages of Chinese manufacturing and 5G solutions, China Mobile achieve deep integration with local ecosystems overseas. In regions including Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific, and have successfully established over a thousand benchmark cases of “AI+” digital and intelligent transformation, such as smart factories, smart ports, and smart IoV. This makes the fruits of China’s innovation in AI benefit the global market.

Looking toward the vast blue ocean of the AI era, Li Huidi proposed four initiatives: First, China Mobile will jointly build AI infrastructure to forge a solid “new foundation” for AI+ global development. China Mobile will join hands with global industry partners to accelerate the construction of global communication networks, computing networks, and intelligent networks. China Mobile will jointly optimize the layout of global submarine and terrestrial cables as well as hubs for computing, achieving mutually beneficial cooperation along the “Belt and Road” initiative and around the world. By building more high-standard Artificial Intelligence Data Centers, China Mobile will provide low-latency, highly reliable, high-performance, and widely covered infrastructure of computing networks for Chinese enterprises marching into the world. Second, China Mobile will jointly establish AI standards to build a “new consensus” on intelligence within the industry. China Mobile will continue to promote China’s full-stack AI technologies and standards to the world, covering the entire chain of computing foundations, large models, and industrial applications. This will contribute Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese standards to the construction of an open, inclusive, and interoperable system of global rules for AI technology. Third, China Mobile will jointly expand AI scenarios to release “new quality productive forces” across thousands of industries. China Mobile will continuously open up China Mobile’s technological foundation and experience in various scenarios, collaborating with enterprises going global to unearth high-value industrial scenarios. By providing exclusive resources for AI computing and support for Tokens, China Mobile will empower the accelerated release of new quality productive forces through AI innovation. In key regions along the “Belt and Road” initiative, China Mobile will create more replicable and promotable benchmark projects of “AI+” digital and intelligent transformation for overseas development. Fourth, China Mobile will jointly cultivate a win-win AI ecosystem to expand the “new circle of friends” for global cooperation. China Mobile will continuously upgrade the cooperative ecological system of the “iSTAR Program. Relying on the three core pillars of “AI+ applications, cloud and AI computing, and connectivity,” China Mobile will unite the strengths of global industries, academia, research, and application. This will help build a more open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial globalized digital and intelligent ecosystem. China Mobile will jointly incubate “AI+” solutions for overseas development across more than 150 scenarios, providing intelligent escorts across the entire chain and full life cycle for Chinese enterprises going global.

At the conference, using full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities to escort Chinese enterprises going global, China Mobile released a series of “AI+” full-stack digital and intelligent infrastructure, products, and services. Together with its ecological partners, China Mobile jointly released the “White Paper on the Digital and Intelligent Ecosystem of the China Mobile International ‘iSTAR Program’ for Chinese Enterprises Going-Global,” collaboratively building a new ecosystem for AI services.

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