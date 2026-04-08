Events – April Investiture Ceremonies at Government House Auckland

Source: Government House



At April’s investiture ceremonies, Dame Coral Shaw will be acknowledged for her considerable service to the judiciary and public service.

Other recipients will include Olympian Rod Dixon, former All Black Eroni Clarke, Māori broadcaster and educator Waihoroi Hoterene (Waihoroi Shortland), New Zealand international cricketer Sophie Devine, and broadcaster Leighton Smith.

Five recipients will receive their New Zealand Bravery Medal in a special ceremony on Saturday 11 April.

The Governor-General The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro will host 12 investiture ceremonies at Government House Auckland: Thursday 9 April (10am and 3pm), Friday 10 April (10am and 3pm), Saturday 11 April (10am and 3pm), Tuesday 14 April(10am and 3pm), Wednesday 15 April (10am and 3pm) and Thursday 16 April (10am and 3pm).

List of recipients

Thursday 9 April 10:00am

Mr Neil Bateup, of Ohinewai, CNZM for services to the rural sector

Mr David Corner, of Wellington, ONZM for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities

Mrs Chrissie Cowan, of Hastings, ONZM for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people

Mr Gary Lane, of Auckland, ONZM for services to conservation and philanthropy

Ms Janet Lilo, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the arts

Dr Stephen Neville, of Alexandra Headland, Queensland, Australia, MNZM for services to gerontology research and seniors

Mr Leighton Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to broadcasting

Mr Gary Whittle, of Auckland, MNZM for services to rugby league

Thursday 9 April 3:00pm

Mr Greg Barclay, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance

Mr Rod Dixon, of Upper Moutere, ONZM for services to athletics

Mr Te Warihi Hetaraka, of Whangārei, ONZM for services to Māori and art

Ms Karen Ritchie (née Campbell) of Pōkeno, ONZM for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities

Mr Terence Maskell, of Auckland, MNZM for services to choral music

Mr John Roughan, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism and the community

Ms Arihia Stirling, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education and Māori

Mrs Ena Polima, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Niuean community

Friday 10 April 10:00am

Dame Coral Shaw, of Te Awamutu, DNZM for services to public service, the judiciary and the community

Mr Lloyd Downing, of Morrinsville, ONZM for services to agriculture and governance

Ms Paula Werohia-Lloyd, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to Māori and business

Ms Gaye Poole, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to the performing arts and education

Mr Ravinder Powar, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to ethnic communities

Mrs Myra Caldwell, of Te Aroha, KSM for services to the community and music

Mr Ngahau Davis and Mrs Debbie Davis, KSM of Moerewa, for services to the community

Friday 10 April 3:00pm

Mr Don Mackinnon, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance

Distinguished Professor Gaven Martin, CNZM of Albany, for services to mathematics and education

Mr Brian Davies, of Palmerston North, ONZM for services to motorsport

Mrs Jane Eynon-Richards, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to the community

Mr Jade Farrar, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community

Dr Audrey Tan, MNZM for services to mathematics education

Mr Gordon Myer, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community

Mrs Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, of Melbourne, Australia, KSM for services to the community

Saturday 11 April 10:00am

Professor Tom Roa, of Hamilton, CNZM for services to Māori language and education

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sociology

Mrs Jenny Nahu, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to rugby league

Mrs Sandy Pasley, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education

Ms Helena Tuteao, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and Māori

Mrs Elizabeth Whiting, of Auckland, MNZM for services to costume design

Mr Peter Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics

Mrs Sylvia Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics

Saturday 11 April 3:00pm

Sergeant Richard Bracey, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery

Ms Susan Burke, of Queensland, Australia, NZBM for an act of bravery

Mr Hayden Cornwell, of Hamilton, NZBM for an act of bravery

Constable Fritzi Faber, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery

Sergeant Harry Ghodke, of Hastings, NZBM for an act of bravery

Tuesday 14 April 10:00am

Mr Tony Quinn, of Cromwell, CNZM for services to motorsport and the community

Mrs Kerry Nickels, of Auckland, KSO for services to the Red Cross

Mr James Miller, of Auckland, ONZM for services to corporate governance

Mr Jack Hobbs, of Pukekohe, MNZM for services to horticulture

Mrs Matafetu Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to Pacific art

Mr JR Burgess, of Mosgiel, KSM for services to the community

Mrs Marin Burgess, of Auckland, KSM for services to heritage preservation and education

Mr William Fuller, of Russell, KSM for services to the community

Tuesday 14 April 3:00pm

Dr Bruce Hayward, of Auckland, CNZM for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology

Professor Dr Jens Mueller, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to education

Mr Tenby Powell, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid

Mr Kevin Burgess, of Cambridge, MNZM for services to governance, the community and sport

Mr John Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering

Mrs Valerie Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering

Wednesday 15 April 10:00am

Professor Charl de Villiers, of Auckland, CNZM for services to accountancy

Ms Shirley Hooper, of Papamoa, ONZM for services to netball and artistic swimming

Mrs Lyn Lloyd, of Auckland, ONZM for services to renal nutrition

Mr David Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community

Mrs Nada Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community

Mrs Gurpreet Kaur, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Indian community

Mrs Barbara Knowles, of Tuakau, KSM for services to the community and to Members of Parliament

Wednesday 15 April 3:00pm

Mr Tony Falkenstein, of Auckland, CNZM for services to philanthropy and business education

Ms Sophie Devine, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to cricket

Mrs Cecilia Robinson, of Auckland, ONZM for services to business and women

Ms Donna Chisholm, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism

Dr Caroline Oliver, of Wanaka, MNZM for services to cancer research and the community

Ms Aere Anne Nicholas, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community

Mr Harjinder Singh Basiala, of Papakura, KSM for services to the Punjabi community

Thursday 16 April 10:00am

Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan, of Auckland, CNZM for services to science

Mr Joe Harawira, of Whakatāne, KSO for services to Māori education, arts and conservation

Ms Deborah Espiner, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities and education

Mr Waihoroi Hoterene of Kerikeri, ONZM for services to Māori and Māori language education

Mr Eroni Clarke, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the Pacific community and rugby

Mr Laurie Mills, of Auckland, KSM for services to theatre

Dr Leonie Sinclair, of Rotorua, KSM for services to health

Thursday 16 April 3:00pm

Mrs Fran Hartnett, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities

Professor Patria Hume, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sports science and injury prevention

Dr Arif Saeid, of Auckland, ONZM for services to refugees and youth

Mrs Sue Hobbs, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities

Dr Fahima Saeid, of Auckland, MNZM for services to refugees

Ms Marion Ellis, of Ōrewa, KSM for services to hockey

Mrs Jocelyn Grantham, of Auckland, KSM for services to education and the community

This list of recipients is correct on Wednesday 8 April, and may be subject to change.