Events – April Investiture Ceremonies at Government House Auckland

Source: Government House
At April’s investiture ceremonies, Dame Coral Shaw will be acknowledged for her considerable service to the judiciary and public service.
Other recipients will include Olympian Rod Dixon, former All Black Eroni Clarke, Māori broadcaster and educator Waihoroi Hoterene (Waihoroi Shortland), New Zealand international cricketer Sophie Devine, and broadcaster Leighton Smith.
Five recipients will receive their New Zealand Bravery Medal in a special ceremony on Saturday 11 April.
The Governor-General The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro will host 12 investiture ceremonies at Government House Auckland: Thursday 9 April (10am and 3pm), Friday 10 April (10am and 3pm), Saturday 11 April (10am and 3pm), Tuesday 14 April(10am and 3pm), Wednesday 15 April (10am and 3pm) and Thursday 16 April (10am and 3pm).
List of recipients
Thursday 9 April 10:00am
- Mr Neil Bateup, of Ohinewai, CNZM for services to the rural sector
- Mr David Corner, of Wellington, ONZM for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
- Mrs Chrissie Cowan, of Hastings, ONZM for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
- Mr Gary Lane, of Auckland, ONZM for services to conservation and philanthropy
- Ms Janet Lilo, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the arts
- Dr Stephen Neville, of Alexandra Headland, Queensland, Australia, MNZM for services to gerontology research and seniors
- Mr Leighton Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to broadcasting
- Mr Gary Whittle, of Auckland, MNZM for services to rugby league
Thursday 9 April 3:00pm
- Mr Greg Barclay, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Mr Rod Dixon, of Upper Moutere, ONZM for services to athletics
- Mr Te Warihi Hetaraka, of Whangārei, ONZM for services to Māori and art
- Ms Karen Ritchie (née Campbell) of Pōkeno, ONZM for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities
- Mr Terence Maskell, of Auckland, MNZM for services to choral music
- Mr John Roughan, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism and the community
- Ms Arihia Stirling, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education and Māori
- Mrs Ena Polima, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Niuean community
Friday 10 April 10:00am
- Dame Coral Shaw, of Te Awamutu, DNZM for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
- Mr Lloyd Downing, of Morrinsville, ONZM for services to agriculture and governance
- Ms Paula Werohia-Lloyd, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to Māori and business
- Ms Gaye Poole, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to the performing arts and education
- Mr Ravinder Powar, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to ethnic communities
- Mrs Myra Caldwell, of Te Aroha, KSM for services to the community and music
- Mr Ngahau Davis and Mrs Debbie Davis, KSM of Moerewa, for services to the community
Friday 10 April 3:00pm
- Mr Don Mackinnon, of Auckland, CNZM for services to sports governance
- Distinguished Professor Gaven Martin, CNZM of Albany, for services to mathematics and education
- Mr Brian Davies, of Palmerston North, ONZM for services to motorsport
- Mrs Jane Eynon-Richards, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to the community
- Mr Jade Farrar, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
- Dr Audrey Tan, MNZM for services to mathematics education
- Mr Gordon Myer, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, of Melbourne, Australia, KSM for services to the community
Saturday 11 April 10:00am
- Professor Tom Roa, of Hamilton, CNZM for services to Māori language and education
- Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sociology
- Mrs Jenny Nahu, of Rotorua, MNZM for services to rugby league
- Mrs Sandy Pasley, of Auckland, MNZM for services to education
- Ms Helena Tuteao, of Hamilton, MNZM for services to people with disabilities and Māori
- Mrs Elizabeth Whiting, of Auckland, MNZM for services to costume design
- Mr Peter Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
- Mrs Sylvia Maunder of Paeroa, KSM for services to athletics
Saturday 11 April 3:00pm
- Sergeant Richard Bracey, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Ms Susan Burke, of Queensland, Australia, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Mr Hayden Cornwell, of Hamilton, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Constable Fritzi Faber, of Auckland, NZBM for an act of bravery
- Sergeant Harry Ghodke, of Hastings, NZBM for an act of bravery
Tuesday 14 April 10:00am
- Mr Tony Quinn, of Cromwell, CNZM for services to motorsport and the community
- Mrs Kerry Nickels, of Auckland, KSO for services to the Red Cross
- Mr James Miller, of Auckland, ONZM for services to corporate governance
- Mr Jack Hobbs, of Pukekohe, MNZM for services to horticulture
- Mrs Matafetu Smith, of Auckland, MNZM for services to Pacific art
- Mr JR Burgess, of Mosgiel, KSM for services to the community
- Mrs Marin Burgess, of Auckland, KSM for services to heritage preservation and education
- Mr William Fuller, of Russell, KSM for services to the community
Tuesday 14 April 3:00pm
- Dr Bruce Hayward, of Auckland, CNZM for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
- Professor Dr Jens Mueller, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to education
- Mr Tenby Powell, of Tauranga, ONZM for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid
- Mr Kevin Burgess, of Cambridge, MNZM for services to governance, the community and sport
- Mr John Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
- Mrs Valerie Robinson, of Auckland, MNZM for services to orienteering
Wednesday 15 April 10:00am
- Professor Charl de Villiers, of Auckland, CNZM for services to accountancy
- Ms Shirley Hooper, of Papamoa, ONZM for services to netball and artistic swimming
- Mrs Lyn Lloyd, of Auckland, ONZM for services to renal nutrition
- Mr David Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Nada Jurlina, of Kaitaia, KSM for services to rugby and the community
- Mrs Gurpreet Kaur, of Auckland, KSM for services to the Indian community
- Mrs Barbara Knowles, of Tuakau, KSM for services to the community and to Members of Parliament
Wednesday 15 April 3:00pm
- Mr Tony Falkenstein, of Auckland, CNZM for services to philanthropy and business education
- Ms Sophie Devine, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to cricket
- Mrs Cecilia Robinson, of Auckland, ONZM for services to business and women
- Ms Donna Chisholm, of Auckland, MNZM for services to journalism
- Dr Caroline Oliver, of Wanaka, MNZM for services to cancer research and the community
- Ms Aere Anne Nicholas, of Auckland, KSM for services to the community
- Mr Harjinder Singh Basiala, of Papakura, KSM for services to the Punjabi community
Thursday 16 April 10:00am
- Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan, of Auckland, CNZM for services to science
- Mr Joe Harawira, of Whakatāne, KSO for services to Māori education, arts and conservation
- Ms Deborah Espiner, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities and education
- Mr Waihoroi Hoterene of Kerikeri, ONZM for services to Māori and Māori language education
- Mr Eroni Clarke, of Auckland, MNZM for services to the Pacific community and rugby
- Mr Laurie Mills, of Auckland, KSM for services to theatre
- Dr Leonie Sinclair, of Rotorua, KSM for services to health
Thursday 16 April 3:00pm
- Mrs Fran Hartnett, of Auckland, ONZM for services to people with disabilities
- Professor Patria Hume, of Auckland, ONZM for services to sports science and injury prevention
- Dr Arif Saeid, of Auckland, ONZM for services to refugees and youth
- Mrs Sue Hobbs, of Auckland, MNZM for services to people with disabilities
- Dr Fahima Saeid, of Auckland, MNZM for services to refugees
- Ms Marion Ellis, of Ōrewa, KSM for services to hockey
- Mrs Jocelyn Grantham, of Auckland, KSM for services to education and the community
This list of recipients is correct on Wednesday 8 April, and may be subject to change.