New support delivers faster access to eating disorder care

Source: New Zealand Government

More New Zealanders and their families will have faster access to support for eating disorders with the rollout of peer support workers in eating disorder services and further support coming for families and carers, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“This Government is committed to reducing wait times and improving access to eating disorder support. That’s why last year we refreshed the Eating Disorders Strategy for the first time in 16 years, supported by $4 million of additional funding each year,” Mr Doocey says.

“This investment is focused on getting support to people earlier, better supporting families and carers, and increasing capacity of specialist eating disorder services.

“Today I am in Hamilton to hear from the new peer support workers working in the Waikato Specialist Eating Disorders Service. This is especially heartening considering it was only a short time ago I was in Christchurch meeting with the only Health New Zealand-employed peer support worker working in specialist eating disorder services.

“We know peer support workers make a big difference. These are people with experience of eating disorders who can play a big role in supporting others through recovery. It is great to see new peer support roles being implemented in each of the four regional eating disorder services, with workers in place in Wellington and Waikato.

“A big part of the new direction is creating community support for families and carers. I have heard from many families who want to know how to better support their loved one. This is important because families and carers play a critical role in the recovery of an eating disorder.

“That’s why I am also pleased to meet with Eating Disorders Carer Support and Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand today. They have been chosen to deliver this support, so families and carers do feel supported. They will be ensuring people feel well equipped to support their loved ones experiencing eating disorders.

“We want New Zealanders to know when they or their family member reaches out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there.”

MIL OSI