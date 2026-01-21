Weather live: Red warning as storm bringing gales, heavy rain to Northland, Coromandel

Source: Radio New Zealand

A heavy rain warning for Northland and Coromandel Peninsula has now been upgraded to red, with hundreds of millimetres of rain forecast to fall on top of what has already accumulated.

It comes after days of downpours flooded areas of the north, washing out roads and cutting power.

People in Auckland and Waikato are also warned to expect strong gales through the day, as well as potential heavy rain across the region and in large parts of the South Island.

