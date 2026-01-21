Newmarket shopkeeper stabbed in attempted Pokémon card theft

Source: Radio New Zealand

Three teenage boys have been arrested after the stabbing of a shopkeeper in Auckland’s Newmarket.

Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce said the three went boys into Hobby Lords on Broadway at about 5.40pm on Tuesday, and allegedly stole things before running.

He said the shopkeeper chased after them and managed to catch one of the boys on nearby Nuffield St, but was stabbed.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital where his condition was reported as moderate.

Security guards arrived and managed to hold the 16-year-old while police caught up to the two other boys – both aged 13 – at the Newmarket train station.

The 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated wounding and the others referred to Youth Aid officers.

“Grabbing Gunpla and running out the door whilst laughing is not very cool,” the store said on its Facebook page, before being made aware one of its staff members had allegedly been stabbed.

“Any additional information will be greatly appreciated,” it added.

Photos appeared to show the alleged offenders carrying Pokémon and Gundam merch.

Senior Sergeant Bunce said he was appalled at the level of violence.

