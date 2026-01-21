Mautohe Cathedral Cove closed due to rain, weather warnings

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

MetService has issued a Red Heavy Rain Warning for Coromandel in response to the weather system moving down the northern half of the North Island, and is expected to dump up to 290 mm of rain on the peninsula today alone. The MetService’s rain warning is paired with a strong wind watch due to possible gales in exposed places.

DOC Coromandel Operations Manager Nick Kelly says it’s prudent to close tracks to Mautohe Cathedral Cove given the weather system’s impact – which now includes flooding across some parts of the district and its roading network.

“DOC’s priority for this site continues to be the safety of visitors and managing visitor risk. Poor weather exacerbates the landslide and rockfall risks at Mautohe Cathedral Cove.

“We strongly discourage people from visiting the cove while this weather system moves – the conditions make it unsafe.

“We do not want people getting hurt.”

Nick says the Mautohe Cathedral Cove closure is now in effect and will be in place until further notice. Decisions about whether it is safe to reopen tracks to the beach will be made once staff undertake site inspections and weather forecasts are assessed.

DOC will lift an alert on the Mautohe Cathedral Cove Track web page once it reopens.

Sea swells are expected to increase with the weather system and anyone planning to visit Mautohe Cathedral Cove by boat should check sea conditions first and consider the risks.

Mautohe Cathedral Cove is one of Coromandel and New Zealand’s most picturesque and iconic coastal locations, famous for its rock arch. However, land around the cove is known to be potentially unstable with a noted geological and landslide risk after heavy rain events.

DOC’s Trigger Action Response Plan for Mautohe Cathedral Cove guides decision-making for track closures at the site.

