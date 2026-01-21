Activist News – Protest at today’s National Party caucus retreat – PSNA

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Palestine solidarity supporters will be outside the National Party caucus retreat this morning from 10am (Commodore Hotel, 449 Memorial Ave, Ōtautahi/Christchurch) to hold the party to account for complicity in Israel’s on-going genocide in Gaza.

“As election year opens we are determined to keep this issue before the government and the public”, says PSNA Co-Chair John Minto. “We will be continuing our demand for the government to sanction Israel for genocide”

In the face of mass killing and mass starvation of Palestinians in Gaza our Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Peters have been silent.

“This is the most important human rights issue of the 21st century – there is nowhere for National MPs to hide”

“The government has betrayed international law, the United Nations, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice – the bedrock agencies of the government’s so-called “rules-based international order”

All those groups have called for action to hold the genocidal, apartheid state of Israel to account for its actions in Palestine but the government is looking the other way.

John Minto

Co-Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

MIL OSI