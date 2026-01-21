Man arrested after Police vehicle rammed

Source: New Zealand Police

One man has been arrested after allegedly ramming the stolen vehicle he was driving into a Police unit.

Auckland Central Police responded to information just before 8.30pm on Tuesday, about a stolen hatchback vehicle being driven along Great North Road.

Inspector Grae Anderson, Auckland Central Area Commander, says the vehicle was tracked into the Grey Lynn area.

“Police camera operators tracked the vehicle’s movements to Tuarangi Road, and a unit carried out enquiries in the area,” he says.

“A unit came across the Toyota Vitz and attempted to carry out a traffic stop when it was allegedly rammed.”

The patrol vehicle was not seriously damaged but the Vitz fled the scene.

Inspector Anderson says a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle was seen entering the Northwestern Motorway towards the city.

The vehicle exited at Newton Road and headed towards Ponsonby.

“Police have brought this vehicle to a stop at the intersection of Karangahape Road and Pitt Street, with both occupants arrested without further incident,” he says.

The 36-year-old man will be facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop, reckless driving and assault with a weapon.

Inspector Anderson says, “it’s fortunate that none of our staff sustained any serious injuries as a result of this man’s reckless behaviour last night.

“I acknowledge the work of our people in bringing this matter to a swift conclusion without any further harm being inflicted.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

