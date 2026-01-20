Weather live: Northland, Auckland, Coromandel in line for another blast of heavy rain

Source: Radio New Zealand

Northern areas are in line for another blast of heavy rain and winds, days after parts of Northland were flooded.

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Northland, Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge and Great Barrier Island, as well as the Coromandel Peninsula.

A strong and humid easterly flow is expected to bring heavy rain, with severe thunderstorms and localised downpours possible.

That won’t be the last of it, with forecasters saying another weather system coming in later this week will likely spark more warnings and watches.

Follow the RNZ liveblog at the top of the page for the latest updates.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand