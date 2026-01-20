Kiwis smashing it abroad: The best thing that happened to Christopher Yu was being made redundant

Source: Radio New Zealand

Across borders and industries, New Zealanders are carving out space, building influence and exporting creativity. In this series, RNZ speaks to Kiwis making their mark abroad, those coming home, and those living somewhere in between.

Before Christopher Yu became the co-founder of prestige fragrance houses Colour & Stripe and Ostens — whose clients include the Kardashians and Cate Blanchett — he helped build then-unknown French brand Diptyque into a global name.

Seven years after selling the business, Yu was still fielding calls from fashion royalty: Tom Ford, Karl Lagerfeld and Gucci, all asking for scented candles.

Christopher Yu. Supplied