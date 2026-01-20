All Whites to host Finland and Chile in first NZ-hosted FIFA Series

Source: Radio New Zealand

Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

Nearly a year after they secured qualification for the Football World Cup with a victory on Eden Park, the All Whites will return to the stadium to farewell fans ahead of the global tournament.

The All Whites have confirmed their final home games ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, taking on Chile and Finland at Eden Park in Auckland this March as part of the first FIFA Series held in Aotearoa.

The FIFA Series brings together four competing nations to play quality international fixtures against other top sides.

The four-nation FIFA Series also includes Cape Verde, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2026.

World number 52 Chile and 75th-ranked Finland did not qualify for the World Cup kicking off in June, but for the All Whites (ranked 87) and Cape Verde (67) the FIFA Series will be part of an extended warm-up for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Finland will become the first men’s UEFA nation to play in New Zealand in over 30 years.

Hosting a UEFA nation has been almost unheard of in NZF’s history, with only England (1991) and Hungary (1982) making the trip, while a strong Soviet Union XI toured in 1986.

Finland is not a European heavyweight, but will be strong opposition regardless, given the depth of the UEFA Confederation. In 2024, they faced the likes of England and Portugal, and their opponents last year included the Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley is excited about the prospect of taking on two high-quality teams at home ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“These games are perfect for us as they will give us a real test and aid our preparation for the FIFA World Cup, while also being at home and giving fans the opportunity to support the team before we head to Canada, Mexico and the USA.

“Both Chile and Finland will be challenging opponents, so we expect some really competitive matches, which is exciting for everyone.

“2026 is going to be a massive year for football, so it’s great to announce these fixtures and kick it off in the best way possible,” Bazeley said.

All matches will be played at Eden Park, with double-header match days on Friday 27 and Monday 30 March 2026, kicking off at 4pm and 7pm.

The first match day will see Chile take on Cape Verde, before the All Whites face Finland.

The second match day will see Cape Verde versus Finland, followed by the All Whites hosting Chile.

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz