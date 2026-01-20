Update: Serious incident Onehunga

Source: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police are continuing to make progress in investigating a firearms incident in Onehunga on Friday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce says a vehicle of interest has been seized by the investigation teams in recent days.

“We can confirm a dark coloured Toyota van was seen pulling up in front of the Arthur Street address just after 11am,” he says.

“As the van pulled into the driveway a group of people got out and fired shots towards the victim through the closed front door, before getting back in the van and driving away.”

CCTV footage of the incident helped investigators identify the vehicle, which was recovered by Police in Mangere early Saturday evening.

“The person who reported the van to us thought it looked suspicious and called to tell us its location,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce

“Subsequently, we’ve now got another piece of the puzzle to help the investigation as the van has been forensically examined.”

The victim continues to be in a stable condition in hospital.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing however we are pleased with how the investigation is progressing,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunce says.

“This type of offending is unacceptable, and we will hold those responsible to account.”

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, click “update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260116/9278.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

