‘War on nature’: Forest and Bird says govt changes put wildlife at risk

Source: Radio New Zealand

VNP / Phil Smith

Forest and Bird is concerned government changes to the planning system will increase the risk of permanent damage to wildlife and native habitats.

The conservation organisation said the decision to weaken national environmental direction removes vital safeguards New Zealanders expect, with chief adviser Richard Capie saying the government is declaring a “war on nature”.

Last week, the coalition celebrated changes to the Resource Management Act coming into force that make it easier to consent to mines and quarries.

The government said the changes will help create jobs by ensuring essential materials for infrastructure can be produced.

Forest and Bird has criticised the removal of the criteria to show mining projects deliver a national or public benefit.

Capie said New Zealanders expect better from their decision-makers, and the push for economic growth “at any cost” wasn’t something New Zealanders voted for.

“I don’t think New Zealanders campaigned for a government that was going to declare a war on nature.”

He said the changes to the national environmental rules mean mining and quarrying can be approved in areas of significant native biodiversity “with fewer protections.”

The rules were put in place to stop permanent biodiversity loss, Capie said.

“Once that damage is done, it can’t be undone.”

He said New Zealand had around 4000 native species at risk of extinction, and these changes weaken protections that are going to make that crisis even worse.

“The bit that’s really concerning here is that we’ve got a precedent being set that economic activity can override environmental limits even in the most sensitive places.”

He said people will have an opportunity at the ballot box this year to decide who will “best provide for rivers that are safe to swim in” and “coasts that have actually got wildlife that we can go and experience.”

The Minister of Conservation has been approached for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand