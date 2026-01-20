Person critically hurt after assault in Taranaki

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A person has been critically injured in an assault in Taranaki overnight.

Police were called to Ihaia Road in Ōpunake at around 10.15pm on Monday after reports a person had been seriously assaulted.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said cordons are in place and Ihaia Road is closed as officers work to determine the circumstances of the assault.

Ihaia Road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

