Hurricanes wing Fehi Fineanganofo heading to England after 2026 season

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport / Patrick Hoelscher

Hurricanes wing Fehi Fineanganofo will be heading to the English rugby premiership following the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific and NPC seasons.

The Newcastle Red Bulls have signed Fineanganofo on a two-year deal from the beginning of the 2026-27 Prem season.

Since signing with the Hurricanes in November 2024, the 23-year-old has made 12 appearances and scored six tries for the club.

In addition to his time with the Hurricanes, the dynamic wing has also played three NPC seasons with Bay of Plenty and was a standout for the All Blacks Sevens between 2023 and 2024, featuring for the side at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m really excited for this new challenge and opportunity at Newcastle Red Bulls, but my main focus right now is Super Rugby Pacific and the NPC here in New Zealand,” Fineanganofo said.

“I’m super grateful to New Zealand Rugby, the All Blacks Sevens, Bay of Plenty, and the Hurricanes for the chance to achieve my dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

“I’m especially grateful for the support I’ve had over the years, getting me through injuries and back on the field. I want to end this year the right way and chase trophies in both Super Rugby Pacific and the NPC.

“After that, I can’t wait to start a new chapter with Newcastle and the brand of rugby they want to bring to the Premiership.”

While disappointed to lose a player of Fineanganofo’s quality, Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw remains supportive of his decision to head abroad.

“We’ve really enjoyed Fehi’s introduction to Super Rugby Pacific, and we feel there is a hugely exciting future ahead for him,” Laidlaw said.

“Obviously, he’s made his decision to go overseas to Newcastle, and we’ve been in open communication the whole way through it. I understand, respect, and support the decision he and his family have made.

“We look forward to him playing well this year and finishing well in New Zealand rugby, and then wishing him all the best for the future and in his career.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand