Four-vehicles crash in Lindis Pass

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared off State Highway 8 in the Lindis Pass.

Police were called to the four-vehicle crash near Birchwood Road between Omarama and Tarras shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

The northbound lane was previously blocked, but Waka Kotahi said the lane has been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

St John were contacted but said their assistance was not needed.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand