Revealed: PM’s office received no advice that there are jobs for young people – CPAG

Source: Child Poverty Action Group



Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) and Kick Back can reveal the Prime Minister’s office received no advice that plentiful jobs are available to the 18 and 19-year-old jobseekers his government will soon kick off Jobseeker Support.

Under the Official Information Act, CPAG asked the Ministry of Social Development what evidence was supplied to the Prime Minister about the number and location of jobs available to young people, as well as any costings youth migration for those jobs.

Our request was transferred to the Prime Minister’s office, which refused our request on grounds that “ the requested information does not exist.”

This completely goes against claims the Prime Minister has been making in public, since his government announced it would begin removing access to Jobseeker Support for 18 and 19-year-olds without children.

media interviews, , and , the Prime Minister has repeatedly asserted that “there are plenty of jobs,” that primary industries are “crying out for young people,” and that if they cannot find work locally, young people should “go where the jobs are.” In multiple press conferences , and business events , the Prime Minister has repeatedly asserted that “there are plenty of jobs,” that primary industries are “crying out for young people,” and that if they cannot find work locally, young people should “go where the jobs are.”

they were fully staffed and that roles were highly seasonal, not suited to year-round income. Since those comments were made, business leaders and regional employers have pushed back, saying they are not “crying out” for young workers at all. Horticulture employers in Hawke’s Bay statedand that roles were highly seasonal, not suited to year-round income.

, casting serious doubt on the PM’s claim that whole regions are waiting for a wave of teenage labour. South Island producers and tourism operators have likewise reported fewer vacancies and more applicants , casting serious doubt on the PM’s claim that whole regions are waiting for a wave of teenage labour.

Despite these disputes, the OIA response confirms the Prime Minister received:

– No evidence of industries or regions with sufficient youth-ready vacancies

– No vacancy mapping showing realistic labour demand for teenagers

– No assessment of transport, housing, or training barriers to work

– No modelling of youth relocation (“go where the jobs are”)

– No advice on the safety or welfare implications of youth migration for work

“It’s been evident for some time that the Government’s strategy of reducing poverty by simply getting people into jobs won’t work in an economy with unemployment at a nine-year high, and with roughly four jobseekers for every job ad”, says CPAG spokesperson Isaac Gunson.

“In a nation where 1 in 7 children lives in material hardship, the answer is not to strip away income support when they graduate into adulthood and find there are no jobs for them. That’s just hurting them, and hurting our shared future as a nation.”

Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) coordinator Agnes Magele says this new information reveals a policy that treats young people as disposable.

“To put it simply, as Nelson Mandela said, ‘There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.’ This OIA shows young people are being sanctioned and pushed off support without evidence that jobs exist or any plan to help them relocate.

“That’s not how you protect the next generation. If the evidence doesn’t exist, the policy shouldn’t either.”

“Our 18 and 19-year-olds are ready to work, their parents are already busting their ass just to keep food on the table, a roof over their heads, and yet the government is punishing them for a system that doesn’t exist. No jobs, no plan, and no evidence – while young people are paying the price.”

“Hardworking whānau have waited long enough and the government needs to stop hiding behind BS excuses and take action now. Anything less is unacceptable!”

Kick Back general manager Aaron Hendry says a lack of opportunity, not ambition, is driving youth poverty.

“Kick Back has serious concerns that this policy is going to push more of our rangatahi and whanau deeper into poverty and make our young people more vulnerable to homelessness. Our rangatahi do not lack motivation, what they lack is opportunity, and the support they need to overcome the very significant challenges they face.

“Instead of punishing young people for an economic crisis that they have had no hand in making, our Government could be investing in solutions, building pathways into meaningful employment, creating opportunities, and building the social infrastructure our rangatahi require in order to thrive.”

CPAG, AAAP and Kickback are loudly and clearly saying enough is enough, renewing calls for the Government to immediately pause the Jobseeker Support changes for 18 and 19-year-olds, and release any labour-market evidence it is relying on to justify the policy.