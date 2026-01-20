HGC Launches Carrier Network Extension Plus (CNX+) — a One Stop Solution That Opens a Strategic Gateway to Hong Kong for International Carriers

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 January 2026 – HGC Global Communications (“HGC” or the “Group”), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, announces the launch of Carrier Network Extension Plus (CNX+), a comprehensive one-stop shop solution designed to empower global carriers, OTT providers, ISPs, and cloud providers to enter the Hong Kong market quickly and cost‑effectively.

CNX+ offers a comprehensive suite of turnkey services that delivers end-to-end management capabilities, including the establishment of Virtual Points of Presence (vPoP), customized network service options, and extensive operational support. Leveraging HGC’s extensive local fiber network —covering most of Hong Kong and scalable to 1.2Tbps — the solution ensures high performance network with security and regulatory compliance. The solution provides dedicated engineering dispatch and advanced real-time network monitoring system with fault detection, delivering the transparency and reliability essential for mission-critical operations as an extension of their operations in Hong Kong.

With the support of HGC’s global network, the Carrier Network Extension (CNX) solution enables scalable expansion across the Asia region from this strategic Hong Kong gateway.

Paul Lai, Senior Vice President of Global Carrier Management and Wholesale, International Business of HGC, said, “Hong Kong is always a critical hub for international carriers, and HGC is committed to reinforcing that leadership. With CNX+, we deliver a dedicated solution that simplifies global connectivity and accelerates expansion, enabling carriers to establish and grow their presence in Hong Kong effortlessly. Leveraging our robust network infrastructure, local expertise, and advanced AI capabilities, we empower international carriers and service providers to break through traditional barriers, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver exceptional service to their enterprise customers.”

