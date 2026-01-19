Workforce survey shows workers struggle to afford basics

Source: NZCTU

Rising costs, deteriorating public services, and a belief the government doesn’t care about ordinary New Zealanders are the key findings of the NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi’s annual Mood of the Workforce survey.

2026 saw the largest response since the Mood of the Workforce Survey was introduced in 2019. A total of 3,578 people responded over the survey period (4-12 January 2026).

“This year’s Mood of the Workforce survey paints a grim picture of widespread hardship, with families struggling to afford the essentials needed just to survive,” said NZCTU President Sandra Grey.

“Working people consistently reported that wages aren’t keeping up with costs, leaving even full-time workers struggling to afford basics like housing, food, and power.

“Families should have enough to give their kids the best start in life, not be worried about whether they can put food on the table or warm the house during winter.

“Across the economy workers are dealing with understaffing, long hours, and burnout, while public servants describe a system at breaking point due to relentless cuts and constant change.

“Many stated they are worried that public services are being deliberately run down to open the door to privatisation and even more cuts to essential services.

“More than 70% of respondents rated the performance of the Government as “very bad”, with only 2.3% of people saying they approved of their performance. Workers clearly have no faith in this Government to improve their economic wellbeing.

“This Government was elected to deal with the cost-of-living, but instead they have made it worse by cutting services and failing to address rising costs. Workers have had enough.

“People are demanding bold change, and its past time politicians listened. We urgently need to address the concerns of working people, or we risk increasing political alienation and distrust in government,” said Grey.

