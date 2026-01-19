Walking into Happiness! Embracing nature one step at a time

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 19 January 2026

The Hauraki DOC team’s new ‘Walking into Happiness!’ initiative encourages people to take up the challenge to walk a selection of tracks in the picturesque Kauaeranga Valley, which together add up to 23 km – further than a half-marathon.

Community Ranger Maree Limpus says summer is a wonderful time to get out naturing in the great outdoors, and experience the calmness and clarity this can bring.

“Whether you’re with friends or whānau, it’s all about connecting with the whenua, with yourself, and with each other.

“Walking is a proven, simple and uplifting way to boost both your physical health and your mental wellbeing,” Maree says.

“Connecting with nature enriches people’s lives and gives an opportunity to understand and appreciate the natural and cultural heritage DOC protects for New Zealanders and visitors.

“Sometimes all we need is a little encouragement to get out and do something that can bring us joy and satisfaction – we hope this might provide the encouragement where needed!

“It also raises awareness of the local resources and opportunities available for our community and visitors.”

Maree says one family of five from Levin – comprising two parents and three children camping in the valley for five days – completed the challenge last week, and reported back to Kat Quax in DOC Hauraki team about how much they enjoyed themselves.

“After finishing the tracks comprising the challenge, they told Kat they were buzzing, and loved it. It was terrific to have that feedback so immediately.”

The tracks chosen for Walk Into Happiness! are all accessible within 20 km of the centre of Thames meaning the carbon footprint is low and cycling is an option. Maree says all tracks included in the initiative are managed by DOC, clearly defined and are suitable for most ages.

A map is available at DOC’s Kauaeranga Visitor Centre and walkers will find a motivational reminder placed at each of the selected tracks. Entry to Walking into Happiness! is by gold coin donation, which can be paid to the visitor centre team. All proceeds go towards conservation initiatives.

There are spot prizes for those who participate, including a family night in one of the DOC cottages in the Kauaeranga Valley. People who complete all the walks comprising the half-marathon also receive a small reward recognising their achievement.

The Walk into Happiness! challenge is underway now and will run through the year. The first major spot prize will be drawn on the first day of winter – 1 June.

The Kauaeranga Visitor Centre is open daily between 8.30 am and 4 pm, and is a short drive from Thames.

