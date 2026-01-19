Three in custody, one outstanding offender in Churton Park assaults

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police investigating serious assaults in Churton Park can confirm a further two offenders have been taken into custody.

A 21-year-old man will appear in the Wellington District Court on 22 January and a 17-year-old man will appear in the Wellington Youth Court on 27 January. They jointly face wounding, assault to injure and common assault charges.

They join a 18-year-old man charged earlier this week with multiple counts including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and common assault. He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 29 January 2026.

The fourth offender remains outstanding.

The investigation into the matter follows Police attending a premises on Churton Park on Saturday 13 December 2025 where seven people were seriously assaulted.

Initial enquiries established the alleged offenders attended the Mobil Gas Station in Johnsonville around 20 minutes prior to the incident, which provided Police with CCTV footage of the offenders.

Police would like to thank the community for their excellent assistance that resulted in these arrests and would like their help once again to help locate the fourth offender.

The unlocated suspect was said to be wearing a grey hoodie, beige / grey shorts, and black sneakers on the night, not captured in the images. His violent offending is most likely known to the people around him, and we appeal for those that know him to contact Police with his name.

If you know who this is, please get in touch with us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, using the reference number 251217/8772.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or through 0800 555 111.

