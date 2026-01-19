Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2025 quarter – information release

15 January 2026

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2025 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

Key facts

In the September 2025 quarter, around 1,500 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the September 2025 quarter compared with the September 2024 quarter:

the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $1,094 million, down $9.8 million (0.9 percent)

the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $700 million, down $79 million (10 percent)

the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,680, down 440 jobs (3.6 percent)

the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $231 million, down $2.2 million (1.0 percent)

Māori authorities exported $231 million worth of goods, up $7.4 million (3.3 percent).

Visit our website to read the full information release and to download CSV files:

