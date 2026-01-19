Annual food prices increase 4.0 percent – Selected price indexes: December 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Annual food prices increase 4.0 percent – news story

16 January 2026

Food prices increased 4.0 percent in the 12 months to December 2025, following a 4.4 percent increase in the 12 months to November 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 4.6 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. This was followed by meat, poultry, and fish, up 7.4 percent annually.

The average price for:

milk was $4.92 per 2 litres (previously $4.25), up 15.8 percent annually

beef steak – porterhouse was $44.30 per kilogram (previously $36.39), up 21.7 percent annually

white bread was $2.20 per 600 grams (previously $1.39), up 58.3 percent annually.

The average prices for milk and bread represent the cheapest available options.

