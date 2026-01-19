How a wrong turn led to 3 weeks lost in bush + statement from Graham Garnett’s family

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue

Disoriented by heavy cloud and with weather conditions closing in, one wrong turn was all it took to send Graham Garnett deep within the Kahurangi National Park for almost three weeks.

His family did not know if they would see him again. However, incredibly, he was found alive – and his loved ones want to ensure his ordeal reminds others to take safety precautions before heading into the bush.

“He’s extremely lucky to be alive,” says Sergeant Jonny Evans, officer in charge of the Police Search and Rescue operation.

“Graham had been on the move much of the time, and had sustained injuries along the way.”

“He had tried to get himself out numerous ways, by following streams and ridges and finally finding the Karamea River, which he recognised, and which led him back to Venus Hut.

“As part of an extensive Police-led operation, Land Search and Rescue staff had checked the hut early into the search, along with other huts in the area. Graham had arrived there only a day or so before the contractors discovered him.

“Even following suspension of the search, Police and Land Search and Rescue continued to support the family in their efforts to bring Graham home.”

Graham remains in hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. His family have requested privacy as he continues to heal.

However, Police and his family want to remind anyone heading out into the bush or back country to go prepared, to increase your chance of survival, should the unthinkable happen, Sergeant Evans says.

“New Zealand has spectacular back country areas and a great outdoors culture. However, being stranded in the bush for days or weeks on end can be incredibly harsh and, in many cases, isn’t survivable.

“We want anyone heading out to take the appropriate precautions and come home safely.”

Police recommend the following:

Anyone entering the back country should/must be carrying a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), a device that makes your rescue possible at the touch of a button, as well as a paper map and a handheld GPS with spare batteries.

While cellphones can sometimes be helpful, they should not be relied upon as your primary communication device due to their limited battery life and the limited coverage in the back country. Satellite cellphone services are growing and should be looked into.

When traveling through the back country and passing or using huts, it is critical for trampers to make entries in the hut books. This allows responders to track their movements and gain understanding into their planned movements.

Always plan your trip, and make sure friends or loved ones know what your plan is. This could be crucial information to pass on to a search party.

If you do become lost or injured, stay where you are and make yourself visible to searchers. If it is safe to do so, light a fire to alert searchers to your position or signal in any way using brightly coloured items. Simple items can be carried such as a small mirror and whistle that can be used to signal your position.

The NZ Mountain safety Council website www.mountainsafety.org.nz is the place to go to learn so much more about planning your adventures and what to do if things don’t go to plan.

Statement on behalf of the family of Graham Garnett:

We, the family of Graham Garnett, have been overwhelmed by the support given to us as we searched for Graham.

We want to acknowledge the time and effort put in by the NZ Police and Land Search and Rescue including searchers on the ground, in the rivers and in the air.

We are also deeply thankful to those who joined two private searches. Your professionalism, compassion and expertise were exemplary. To those who helped us in the field by providing radios, freeze dried meals and specialist searching skills and equipment we are truly grateful. We also thank friends and family who gave love and support in many different ways.

Last but not least, we are in awe of Graham, his incredible self-reliance, resilience and perseverance. Words cannot express how overjoyed we are to have him back and we acknowledge the Kahurangi National Park as a place of rugged beauty.

