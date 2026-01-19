Weather: Another week of rain as second weather system looms

Source: Radio New Zealand

Earth Science NZ

New Zealand is in for another week of rain as a new weather system is forecast to move across the country.

The top of the North Island has been hit by heavy rain, causing flooding and slips. But forecasters say there is no reprieve from the rain this week.

[embedded content]

MetService said a strong and humid easterly flow, the same set up from this weekend, is forecast to bring heavy rain to northern areas of the North Island on Monday evening and Tuesday, with severe thunderstorms and localised downpours possible.

The weather forecasting agency has issued heavy rain watches for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula for Monday and Tuesday.

However, the rain isn’t likely to stop there. MetService said there would be more watches and warnings issued for the next weather system later this week.

“[On Wednesday] a low of tropical origin, moving southeast, is expected to be approaching the North Island, bringing heavy rain and strong east to northeast wind,” it said.

MetService meteorologist Braydon White told RNZ there is still a lot of uncertainty with this weather system, but forecasters hope to get a clearer picture of its effects in the coming days.

“What we do know is that it’s going to bring rain for pretty much the whole country on Wednesday and through to Thursday,” White said.

MetService modelling shows there is a moderate confidence warning amounts of rainfall will fall about Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and northwest Tasman. While from Buller to northern Fiordland, there is low confidence a rainfall warning would be needed.

The weather system is expected to have mostly crossed the country by the end of Thursday, bringing a break from the rain until later on Friday, White said.

Then, even more rain is forecast for later on Friday and Saturday for much of the country, as showers and cooler southerlies spread across the motu.

Civil Defence Northland said it was actively preparing for further heavy rain this week.

It said planning and coordination meetings with councils and key stakeholders took place on Monday morning to ensure officials are ready to respond if needed.

With weather conditions expected to remain changeable, Civil Defence encourages residents across Northland to take steps over the coming days to ensure they are prepared.

How to prepare:

Secure outdoor furniture and loose items

Clear drains and gutters

Move valuables and vehicles away from flood‑prone areas

Relocate stock from low‑lying land and bring pets indoors

Ensure you have food, water, medications, torches, and charged devices

Have a grab bag and evacuation plan ready.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand