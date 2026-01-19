Expect extra traffic on highways south of Gisborne

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are warning motorists to plan ahead and expect delays, due to the closure of State Highway 2 through Waioeka Gorge.

There is a significant increase in traffic on State Highway 2 south of Gisborne and large numbers of vehicles through Bayview.

If you’re on the roads, please factor in delays and additional traffic – and drive to the conditions.

Motorists can also check NZTA’s Journey Planner for the latest highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI