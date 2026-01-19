Christchurch to Vanuatu flights to launch in coming months

Source: Radio New Zealand

Direct flights linking Christchurch and Vanuatu will launch in coming months, as the Pacific opens up further for South Island travellers.

Solomon Airlines confirmed an Airbus A320-200 would fly between the Garden City and Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila twice a week from 1 July.

The service would depart Port Vila on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons, before returning from Christchurch on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

The new route will be the first time there has been a commercial scheduled flight to Vanuatu from Christchurch,

The direct flight was expected to take about four hours.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the new route was a fantastic addition for Canterbury and the wider South Island.

“When the temperature drops and the rain jackets come out, it’s the perfect time to have a warm weather escape on the horizon. This direct service to Port Vila is a brilliant opportunity for South Islanders to enjoy an easy tropical break,” he said.

“We’re excited to welcome Solomon Airlines to Christchurch Airport and to offer travellers another new option in the South Pacific.”

Solomon Airlines chief executive Paul Abbot said the airline was proud to bring the new service to the South Island.

“We’re thrilled to launch direct flights between Christchurch and Port Vila, opening up a whole new gateway to the Pacific for Kiwi travellers. Vanuatu is known for its incredible natural beauty, warm hospitality, and year-round tropical climate and is a vibrant alternative to more cluttered tourist destinations,” he said.

“This service makes it easier than ever for South Islanders to experience everything the islands have to offer, from snorkelling and diving, to markets, culture, and relaxation.”

Vanuatu Tourism Office chief executive Adela Issachar Aru said it was thrilled to welcome “friends from the South Island to discover the magic of Vanuatu”.

“With our warm Ni-Vanuatu hospitality, stunning islands, rich culture and incredible food, Vanuatu offers a truly authentic Pacific experience just a short journey away. We can’t wait to share our home with South Islanders and create unforgettable holiday memories.”

Air New Zealand recently announced a new seasonal non-stop flight between Christchurch and Rarotonga from 26 May to 24 October.

