Pedestrian killed after being hit by car overnight in Northland’s Bay of Islands

The crash happened on Puketona Rd. (File photo) RNZ / REECE BAKER

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Northland’s Bay of Islands overnight.

Police said at 12.10am on Sunday, the pedestrian was hit on Puketona Rd, near the Garden Court intersection in Haruru.

The spokesperson said despite emergency services best efforts, the person died at the scene.

Puketona Rd was closed between Haruru Falls Rd and Te Karuwha Parade while the Serious Crash Unit did a scene examination, and had since re-opened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the death were ongoing.

