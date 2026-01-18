Phoneix move up A-League table after win

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville

Late goals from teenagers Zoe Benson and Pia Vlok have secured Wellington Phoenix a 2-nil victory over second-placed Canberra United FC, in a round 13 A-League clash.

Benson, 19, broke the deadlock four minutes from time on Saturday at McKellar Park, shortly after she came off the bench, while Vlok, 17, scored a sensational second deep in added time to seal the three points.

The result on Saturday moves Wellington up to seventh on the ladder.

The hosts played the entirety of the second half with just 10 players after having a player sent off in first half stoppage time, and Phoenix head coach Bev Priestman says they had to be patient.

“Pia’s been outstanding all season and Zoe all week has looked like she could score,” Priestman said.

“She did exactly what I asked of her from the moment she went on the pitch and I’m delighted for her.

“This club is big on promoting young players and if they’re good enough they’re old enough and I’m delighted for them to go and deliver.”

The Wellington Phoenix return home today, then have a full week to prepare to face Adelaide United at Porirua Park on Sunday 25 January.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand