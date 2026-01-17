Warning after sewage leak into Wellington harbour

Source: Radio New Zealand

A warning has been issued after a sewage leak in Wellington.

Wellington Water said partially treated wastewater was released into the ocean after a mechanical failure at the Seaview treatment plant around 6pm on Saturday.

It said the water near the leak may look cloudy and could smell.

People are advised to avoid the water near Pencarrow.

An investigation is underway into what went wrong.

