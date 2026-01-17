Czech Jakub Menšík wins ASB Classic after ‘rollercoaster’ week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Jakub Menšík admits to shedding a tear as he received a powerful haka after winning the 2026 ASB Classic men’s singles.

The 20-year-old Czech described his week in Auckland as a “rollercoaster”, after playing his quarter and semi finals back to back on Friday, then winning a deceptively draining final in straight sets.

“It’s been a great week,” he said. “Winning the trophy makes it even more pleasurable.

“With the history of this country, the ceremony at the end, that is something that I don’t see often. I just felt the energy, part of the history and actually it made me a little bit emotional.”

After a dominant start by Menšík in the opening set, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez stormed back in the second, forcing a tiebreak, with Menšík eventually prevailing 6-3 7-6.

“It’s been an honour. A lot of things were going on this week, but I’m trying to stay calm and on the ground, because on Tuesday, it’s my first match at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“There is a new day, new tournament, so back to work.”

Baez managed a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but was unable to convert any of his three setpoints.

“At the end of the second set, I was struggling a little bit with the percentage of the first serve and then he managed to take the opportunity to win the tiebreak,” Menšík said. “It’s super tough mentally to come back, to stay focused, to stay in the match, which I somehow managed.”

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Menšík was ruthless with his serve in the opening set, hammering 11 aces.

“I felt my serve was the best all week, but in the second set, it dropped a little bit. You cannot have 80 percent of first serves throughout the whole match.”

Consecutive double faults by Baez at 5-5 apiece in the second set was a crucial turning point, before another ace gave Menšík another setpoint, Baez’s backhand floating over the baseline.

“When he broke me back in the tiebreaker, he was playing more aggressively. I felt he was very confident on the baseline.

“The game was on his side. I just tried to play aggressive and I managed it.

“It was like the momentum switched.”

His win made him the fifth-youngest winner in the tournament’s 70-year history.

“Being the part of the history of the tournament and having that on your account, I will try to have it more. The more you have, the better.”

As well as an introduction to Māori culture, Menšík spent the week rubbing shoulders with members of the All Blacks.

“It was super inspirational to see the big guys and I was surprised that they’re such gentleman, like gentle giants. It was an honour to meet them, and to share the moments of my sport and of their sport.”

Menšík admits to feeling the spotlight brighten, after his inaugural ATP title win at the Miami Open in 2025.

“It’s a journey, because it started before Miami, when I was still around 50, 40 [world ranking]. I’m coming from a small country, not that many people were following me and didn’t expect anything from me.

“Ater the Miami title, the expectations from the media, the audience and from the outside, I started to realise that something is going on and, at that time for me, it was important to just stay focused on myself.

“It’s just a beginning and even if I lifted the trophy here, there is so much space for improvement for my next steps in my journey.”

