Watch: Close encounter with orcas in Wellington harbour

Source: Radio New Zealand

Orcas have been spotted scouting the waters of Wellington Harbour.

Footage, captured on Saturday from Seatoun Wharf, shows two orcas exploring Wellington Harbour.

The orcas are reportedly named Funky Monkey and Pickle.

According to the Department of Conservation, orcas commonly venture into Wellington Harbour throughout spring and summer looking for food, often stingrays.

Orcas are often seen exploring the northern end of the harbour, oriental Parade, Frank Kitts Park, the Lagoon, and the Kapiti Coast.

