Update: Fatal crash, SH30, Tikitere

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash in Tikitere last week are appealing to the public for information.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash around 4.20am, Thursday 15 January, on State Highway 30. Two people were sadly found deceased at the scene and another with moderate injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage between the areas of Fenton Street, Rotorua and Curtis Road/SH30, Tikitere, between 2am and 4.20am on Thursday 15 January.

In particular, we are looking for footage of a Green Honda Spike, similar to the one pictured, with the registration HBS903, or any information on the vehicle’s movements during the same time.

Information can be provided by heading online to 105.police.govt.nz and clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105.

Please use reference number: 260115/4480.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI