Cricket v Rugby: What you need to know about Black Clash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Blake Armstrong/Photosport

Black Clash T20 – Cricket v Rugby

6.30pm, Saturday, 17 January

Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

Live blog updates on RNZ

History

Billed as “New Zealand’s most electrifying sporting crossover”, Black Clash was created by Duco Events in 2019, adding to a stable that included Joseph Parker’s heavyweight boxing career and the Fight for Life charity event.

Traditionally, it pits some of rugby’s biggest names against former cricketing stars, with a mix of other personalities, for a night of sporting entertainment, some surprising skills and orchestrated finishes.

Over the seven previous matches, Team Cricket have won five – as you would expect – although Team Rugby actually prevailed in the inaugural match-up. That roster, coached by Sir Graham Henry, featured then-All Blacks skipper Kieran Read, predecessor Richie McCaw, and Beauden and Jordie Barrett, along with former Aussie cricket international David Hussey.

The cricket contingent that night included former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming, World Cup hero Grant Elliott, batting star Nathan Astle, Black Ferns rugby star Kendra Cocksedge and former White Fern Liz Perry.

Only five players have contested all seven fixtures and return for this year – Hamish Marshall, Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum among the cricketers, and Kaylum Boshier and Ofisa Tonu’u among the rugbyheads.

Last year’s encounter ended in a last-ball, five-run win to Team Cricket, with former All Black and Blues coach Leon MacDonald needing a six off the last ball for victory, but losing his stumps to former Black Caps spinner Todd Astle.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

Played under T20 rules, Black Clash is more like rugby sevens or darts than an international whiteball match. Patrons are encouraged to dress up in outlandish costumes, with the Alternative Commentary Team whipping the crowd into a collective frenzy.

Attending the match

The event generally switches between Christchurch, where it was staged last year, and Mt Maunganui, although the 2020 match took place at Napier.

Generally, there are more rules for spectators than players, as organisers try to keep their riotous spectacle family friendly.

Identification will be needed for access to hospitality zones. Costumes are encouraged, but no gang patches and no hi-vis clothing.

Costumes must conform to standards of decency, so maybe leave the ‘onesies’ at home.

With limited parking available in surrounding streets, organisers recommend carpooling or uber for transport to the ground.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

There’s a long list of items you CAN’T bring into the ground, but most fall under the category of commonsense – alcohol, pets (apart from assistance animals), dangerous weapons, large or offensive banners, fireworks, drugs etc.

Smoking or vaping is not allowed, and drunks will be turned away at the gate.

Teams

Team Rugby: Kieran Read (captain), Jordie Barrett, Kaylum Boshier, Andy Ellis, David Hill, Michael Hussey, Ngani Laumape, Colin Slade, Tim Southee, Jason Spice, Ofisa Tonu’u, Joey Wheeler

Team Cricket: Nathan McCullum (captain), Neil Broome, Grant Elliott, Hamish Marshall, Kyle Mills, Hadleigh Parkes, Adam Parore, Jesse Ryder, Lou Vincent, Neil Wagner, William Waiirua

Players to watch

Jordie Barrett: Perhaps the most highly decorated of the non-cricket players on display – he actually played Hawke Cup for Taranaki, while still at college – but he’s missed the last couple of Black Clash events.

Photosport

Barrett has featured in many of the close finishes, guiding Team Rugby to an upset win in the inaugural 2019 match, scoring an unbeaten 42 with the bat, taking two wickets with the ball and effecting a spectacular run out with a direct hit from the boundary.

Michael Hussey: Known simply as ‘Mr Cricket’, due to his encyclopaedic knowledge of the sport, Hussey was a respected member of the successful Australian side from 2004-13, playing 79 tests, 185 one-dayers and 38 T20s. He averaged 51.52 runs across his test tenure, scoring 19 centuries.

At 50, Hussey’s been called up as a ‘wildcard’ to bolster the rugby line-up, along with Blackcaps legend Tim Southee.

Jesse Ryder: Simply one of the most talented cricketers to strap on pads for New Zealand, Ryder never quite fulfilled his immense potential, due to a series of injuries and off-field misadventures.

Known as a powerful hitter of the ball, he scored a one-day 107 off 46 balls and compiled a test double-century, so his contributions could be spectacular.

Chris Symes/Photosport

What will happen

Absolutely anything can happen, but after a tumultuous week, rugby could sure use something to celebrate.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand