Update 2: Police rescue operation on SH 2 between Ōpōtiki and Matawai

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Bill Fisher, Bay of Plenty District Deployment Coordinator:

Police conducting a rescue operation of all those stranded in slip-struck Waioeka Gorge on State Highway 2 can confirm the people have been airlifted out of the gorge.

The rescue operation commenced last night, following Police being alerted to slips along the gorge road trapping people from travelling either way.

The rescued people were initially airlifted to a local campsite, then taken by a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter to evacuation centres in Matawai and Ōpōtiki.

Police thank the local helicopter pilots, New Zealand Defence Force staff, local and regional councils, and Police Search and Rescue staff for their hard work to ensure everyone in the area are safe and well.

Police continue to monitor the area and ask the public to contact 105 if they are aware of any travellers on State Highway 2 that haven’t checked in with you.

State Highway 2 from Matawai to Ōpōtiki will continue to stay shut as the road is assessed and slips cleared.

Motorists are advised to use NZTA’s Journey Planner tool to keep up to date with the latest highway conditions: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

