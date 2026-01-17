Former All Blacks wing Grant Batty dies, aged 74

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photsport

Former All Blacks wing Grant Batty has died, aged 74.

At 1.65m (5t 5in), Batty was known for his speed and pugnacious approach to the game, often physically confronting opponents far bigger than himself.

Born in Greytown on 31 august, 1951, ‘Batts’ burst into representative rugby with Wellington in 1970 and was selected as a bolter for a national trial at centre, but concussion in that match may have deprived him of selection for the tour of South Africa that year.

He eventually debuted on the All Blacks’ 1972/73 northern hemisphere tour, playing his first test against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

More to come

