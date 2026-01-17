Two seriously injured in Whakatāne single-vehicle crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tahuna Road, Whakatāne, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred between Secombe Road and Jackson Road, after the vehicle drove off the roadway.

The incident was reported at about 3.40pm.

Tahuna Road was closed, while emergency services worked at the scene, and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit was called in to carry out a scene examination.

