Czech Jakub Menšík wins ASB Classic men’s singles crown

Czech Jakub Menšík has won the 2026 ASB Classic men’s singles in a fiercely fought final at Auckland’s Stanley Street.

Menšík completes a marathon two days on court in which he was forced to play his quarterfinal and semifinal back to back, due to rain delays.

However, the tournament third seed showed no signs of fatigue, as he became the fifth-youngest winner in the tournament’s 70-year history.

After a dominant start by Menšík, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez stormed back in the second set, forcing a tiebreak, with Menšík surviving three setpoints and eventually prevailing 6-3 7-6.

The 20-year-old claimed his second ATP Tour crown in perfect playing conditions, handing Baez his first defeat of 2026.

Menšík was ruthless with his serve in the opening set, firing down 11 aces, but his service game faded badly in the second.

Consecutive double faults by Baez at 5-5 in the second set was a crucial turningpoint, before another ace gave Mensik another setpoint, Baez’s backhand floating over the baseline.

“When you’re not in the rhythm and coming for a new season with a lot of energy, I’m happy that I showed a performance that I wanted,” he told Sky Sport.

