One person left with moderate injuries, after unprovoked attack on Onehunga bus

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A person has suffered moderate injuries in a unprovoked attack on an Auckland bus last Thursday.

Police say the victim was travelling alone on a bus in Onehunga between 1.15-3.40pm, when they were confronted by a group of people, “who have carried out an unprovoked attack”.

They said the victim needed medical treatment following the attack.

“The incident was reported to police later on that evening, Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 105 and quote the file number 260115/7104.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers’ website or by calling them on 0800 555 111.

The attack comes after several violent incidents on Auckland buses recently – including an attack on a bus driver on board a Mount Eden route this week and the fatal stabbing of a passenger ona Glenn Innes bus in December.

